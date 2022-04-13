Grassley says Republicans won’t repeal Affordable Care Act if they retake Senate

Placeholder while article actions load

Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) said this week that Republicans will not try to repeal the Affordable Care Act if they retake the Senate in November’s midterm elections, the latest signal that the GOP is abandoning its long-running effort to scrap the health-care law also known as Obamacare. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Grassley, 88, was among the most vocal opponents of the law when it was being debated by Congress more than a decade ago. Back then, some Republicans had falsely claimed a provision in the ACA would create “death panels” that would decide whether older Americans should live or die. At the time, Grassley did not push back against those claims and told Iowans that they had “every right to fear” the health-care law.

During a ceremony at the White House last week, President Biden and former president Barack Obama celebrated the 12th anniversary of the law, which has grown in popularity in recent years and is viewed favorably by 55 percent of Americans, according to Kaiser Family Foundation polling.

About 31 million Americans have health-care coverage through the law, which also ensures coverage can’t be denied for preexisting conditions.

According to video posted by the liberal news website Iowa Starting Line, Grassley was asked about the future of Obamacare during a town hall in Waukon, Iowa, on Monday. An attendee mentioned that her two adult children receive their health-care coverage through the law.

Video thread of interesting moments from Chuck Grassley’s town halls in Eastern Iowa this week.



First, a newsy one from Waukon on Monday of Grassley saying he’ll no longer push to repeal the ACA pic.twitter.com/gHVgH189lk — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) April 13, 2022

“If you and the Republicans get back in power, is that again going to come up to be repealed? And if you do, what is the Republican plan to provide affordable health care for my children?” the attendee asked.

Grassley responded: “It’s not repealing the Affordable Care Act, if that’s your question.”

After the attendee pressed Grassley further on the matter, the senator suggested he and other Republicans won’t try to repeal the law.

“Yes, I’m saying that I would not — we’re not going to repeal the Affordable Care Act,” Grassley said. He then appeared to leave himself some wiggle room, clarifying that there are 49 other Senate Republicans and that he was speaking only for himself.

Grassley’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his remarks.

Repeated Republican attempts to torpedo the law, in the courts and legislatively, have failed, most notably when Donald Trump occupied the White House and Republicans controlled the House and the Senate.

In a nod to the health-care law’s broad popularity, former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer (D-Iowa), who has been vying to unseat Grassley, last month criticized the senator over his efforts to repeal it.

“The Affordable Care Act was signed into law TWELVE years ago today,” Finkenauer tweeted. “Since then, @ChuckGrassley has voted to roll it back TWELVE times — and even voted to take away coverage for folks with pre-existing conditions. Spoiler alert: he won’t stop these attacks until we unseat him.”

Finkenauer is appealing a judge’s decision last week that she cannot appear on the June Democratic primary ballot because of issues with her petition signatures.

Despite Grassley’s comments, some Republicans have suggested that their party should continue to try to repeal the law if it wins back control of the House and the Senate this year. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) said during a radio interview last month that he wants to see the GOP repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has repeatedly declined to detail what platform Senate Republicans would follow if they retake the chamber, saying only that the specifics will be discussed after the midterms.

Amy B Wang and Donna Cassata contributed to this report.

