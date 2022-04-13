Mark Meadows removed from N.C. voter roll amid fraud investigation

Mark Meadows, a former chief of staff in the Trump White House, has been removed from the voter roll in North Carolina as the state investigates allegations that he committed voter fraud in the 2020 election.
A representative for Meadows declined to comment Wednesday.
State investigators in North Carolina launched a probe into Meadows’s voter registration last month after news organizations reported he had registered to vote in 2020 using the address of a mobile home in Scaly Mountain, N.C. The former owner of the mobile home claimed Meadows never stayed there, prompting the state attorney general to request an investigation.
