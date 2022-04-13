The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Mark Meadows removed from N.C. voter roll amid fraud investigation

By Amy B Wang
Today at 12:05 p.m. EDT
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House, on Oct. 26, 2020, in Washington. (Patrick Semansky/AP)
Mark Meadows, a former chief of staff in the Trump White House, has been removed from the voter roll in North Carolina as the state investigates allegations that he committed voter fraud in the 2020 election.

On April 11, Macon County officials “administratively removed the voter registration of Mark Meadows … after documentation indicated he lived in Virginia and last voted in the 2021 election there,” North Carolina State Board of Elections spokesman Patrick Gannon said in a statement.

A representative for Meadows declined to comment Wednesday.

State investigators in North Carolina launched a probe into Meadows’s voter registration last month after news organizations reported he had registered to vote in 2020 using the address of a mobile home in Scaly Mountain, N.C. The former owner of the mobile home claimed Meadows never stayed there, prompting the state attorney general to request an investigation.

Felicia Sonmez and Mariana Alfaro contributed to this report.

