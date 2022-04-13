Placeholder while article actions load

It’s obvious why Donald Trump wants the world to think that Republican voters are heading to the polls to send a robust message about the risks of electoral fraud: He wants the world to think that fraud is rampant and why he lost in 2020. It has never been the case that Trump’s motivations are hard to determine, nor has he ever been good at masking them. He has repeatedly claimed that the Republican Party needs to center its efforts on fraud not because he thinks doing so benefits the party but because he thinks it benefits him.

To propel this idea, Trump looks for victories where he can. In the primaries in Texas, for example, he touted going 33 for 33 in his endorsements. Surely, this was a mark that he was a kingmaker and that his issue was the core concern of his party. Except that many of those endorsements had nothing to do with fraud and were simply endorsements of incumbents, who won easily. The official on the ballot most closely aligned with Trump’s fraud claims — Attorney General Ken Paxton, who filed a ridiculous lawsuit in an effort to block the 2020 results — was the only incumbent who didn’t avoid a runoff, despite Trump’s endorsement.

In other states, candidates Trump is backing specifically as a response to his fraud obsession are even wobblier. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), one of Trump’s most frequent targets of opprobrium, is outpacing former senator David Perdue, Trump’s endorsed pick. His endorsed candidate to oppose Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) — another hated figure in Trumpworld — has not pulled ahead. Trump pulled his endorsement of Rep. Mo Brooks (R.) in the U.S. Senate race in Alabama, ostensibly because Brooks was soft on fraud but, reporting has suggested, primarily because Brooks is not going to win.

Advertisement

What’s going to happen, though, is obvious. Republicans are going to do well in November because the opposition party always has an advantage in the first midterms after a presidential election and because President Biden’s approval ratings are dire. Trump will then claim that the results validate his strength — and his claims about fraud.

Because that’s how it works in our system: Complicated political questions and views are squeezed into either-or choices of individual candidates, and the results of those choices are then wrung out so that activists and partisans can prove how important some individual factor truly was. Everything is forced into a binary choice, with the choice then used to validate or reject everything upstream.

One result is that American elections suffer acutely from the phenomenon once identified by John F. Kennedy: Victory in a political campaign has 100 fathers, all vying for paternity rights. And this year will probably be the most overfathered midterm in modern history.

This happens a lot. We have elections that are reducible to pretty obvious factors but that inspire complicated theories about their results. Part of this is a function of people like me, who spend way too much time thinking about elections and sussing out small components as important. But it’s also because so many organizations and people invest time and money into getting people elected, the return on which is being able to convince donors and the elected officials themselves that their contributions — financial or rhetorical — were definitive.

Advertisement

The story of the 2020 election, for example, is simple. Trump was deeply unpopular and heavily spurred turnout on both the left and the right. In the end, Biden’s broad popular-vote win was tempered by his narrow advantages in key swing states — but the fundamental factor driving his victory was the same. Lower on the ballot, Democrats were not always as successful — in part because they weren’t running against Trump.

A number of more-complicated stories followed. A false story about fraud by Trump and people like Perdue, who lost but didn’t want to admit it was a function of their being rejected by voters. Frustration by Democrats in redder parts of the country about a narrative around policing that they claimed hurt their chances. A story about the breadth of support for a more-liberal policy agenda that ran aground in the Senate. And beneath this, a flurry of individual races that were heavily dependent on the top of the ticket but that nonetheless spurred specific claims of cause and effect.

The story in 2021 was probably not much more complicated. The president was unpopular and — as happened in 2017 — the opposition party fared well in gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey. In Virginia, voters went from supporting Biden by 10 points to picking a Republican governor by about two. In New Jersey, the swing was from 16 points for Biden to three for the Democratic incumbent. That’s a similar 12- or 13-point shift in each state.

Advertisement

But this is not the story that is told. Instead, the story that is told is about how the Virginia race was a referendum on parents’ rights in schools — a story being promoted incessantly on Fox News with a specific focus on counties in the northern part of the state. It’s probably true that this issue and the broader question of how school districts responded to the pandemic had a marginal effect on the outcome in Virginia (as recent analysis suggests), but the national picture played a bigger role.

What’s particularly important about the attempt to link the Virginia flip is how it seems to have influenced politics at the moment. A key part of the conservative media’s focus on Virginia was the idea that kids were being indoctrinated with “critical race theory,” an idea intentionally inflated by such activists as Christopher Rufo with the aim of winning elections. That those who focused on that idea believe it worked helps explain the current iteration of parent fearmongering ahead of the midterms: the grotesque and dishonest idea that schools and other organizations are trying to “groom” children for sexual exploitation. (At the forefront here? Rufo, once again.)

This is why the stories we tell about elections matter. Why the paternity we attribute (so to speak) matters. If you think that this line of attack led to a surprise victory, you will continue that line of attack — even if it wasn’t the central reason. It’s like how a superstitious ballplayer might not change his socks during a hitting streak: unrelated to the outcome and increasingly disgusting.

Advertisement

But now remember what’s likely to happen in November. Thanks to historical trends and Biden’s unpopularity, we can assume that Republicans will reclaim the House and the Senate — particularly since the margins of the Democrats’ majority in each chamber are so narrow. Republicans like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) are eager to tamp down expectations, and Democrats needing to fundraise and encourage turnout are similarly eager to dismiss the likelihood of a rout. Regardless, the odds that Democrats hold either chamber are low.

If that happens, what will be credited as the central cause? This will vary, of course, but we can make some obvious assumptions. Those who have been elevating claims about “grooming” will probably see their cynical efforts as a resounding success. Trump will argue that candidates who he’d endorsed won thanks to him (he will ignore or rationalize away those who lose), and he will argue that it was a function of voters being concerned about fraud.

Other groups will attribute the wins to their own agendas, as usual. But prominent leaders on the right will probably argue that it was their approach — exaggerating toxic claims about the left or insisting that fraud was a signal motivation for voters — that made the difference. Some will believe it; some will simply claim it opportunistically. And then, as happened from 2021 into 2022, those assumptions and claims could carry over into 2024. Or, in the interim, they could be used to rationalize new laws restricting voting access or supporting overhauls of public school systems.

This year is poised to be a backlash against Biden. If that indeed happens, look for an enormous amount of energy expended on insisting that it was really about something else.

GiftOutline Gift Article