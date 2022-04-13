Placeholder while article actions load

The big idea Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight How sanctions could exacerbate inflation and collide with Biden's political goals The good news for President Biden: Tough Western sanctions against Russia, which he played a major role in putting together, are working to squeeze the Russian economy and could eventually deeply harm Moscow's ability to continue its invasion of Ukraine.

“Fortress-Russia didn’t sanction-proof the economy, which is on the verge of a default,” said Maria Shagina, a European political risk analyst with the Finnish Institute of International Affairs.

But the sanctions and economic damage done by the war in Ukraine are also exacerbating a political headache for Biden at home: inflation and worries about an economic downturn. Inflation, already at a 40-year high, continues to soar. The government said Tuesday that everything from gas to used cars to furniture to milk and eggs costs significantly more in March compared to a year ago.

There are several factors driving prices upward, and many of them were at work long before Russia invaded Ukraine. Sanctions experts also said it’s tough to delineate the exact impact that sanctions on Russia are having on the U.S. and global economy.

But whenever there’s a cataclysmic event, people panic and hoard, which only makes inflation worse, said William Reinsch, an international economics expert now with the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The war and the pandemic are the dominating drivers of that, but sanctions — especially as they get more extreme — could contribute to higher prices in a variety of areas, such as energy and food products that use wheat. The United States and its allies will likely need to ratchet up sanctions the longer this war goes on and the more brutal it gets — making some resources more scarce and expensive.

Where voters stand

That means that Biden’s mission to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine could soon be working at odds with efforts to get prices under control before voters head to the polls in November, where Democrats could lose one or both chambers of Congress.

It’s a political conundrum without any easy answers. Voters have been supportive of the administration’s approach to Ukraine, according to recent polls, even as they point to inflation as a top concern, showing they aren’t directly linking the two issues but also aren’t giving the president a break if one issue is exacerbating the other. And the administration is unlikely to alter its push to punish Russia for what it describes as an unprovoked and brutal invasion in hopes it will help push inflation a tick lower.

Explaining inflation, no matter the cause, has been difficult for Biden. Prices started heading higher as the global economy sputtered back open this year as the pandemic waned. Biden has taken great pains recently to tell Americans he feels their pain.

“So many families are living paycheck to paycheck, struggling to keep up with the rising cost of food, gas, housing and so much more,” he said in his State of the Union, adding: “I understand.”

Biden has sought to blame high gas prices on the war, but that messaging doesn’t seem to be resonating with voters. A fresh demand for oil as the economy opened back up combined with speculation about instability caused by a major land war in Europe drove up prices. Gas is still above $4 a gallon for many Americans. Biden’s embargo of Russian oil, although relatively small and mostly symbolic, helped contribute to that speculation and thus higher prices.

'Putin’s gas hike'

Biden has dubbed the increased cost at the pump “Putin’s gas hike,” tapping into Americans’ sense of patriotism and desire to stick it to Russian President Vladimir Putin. But as The Post’s Aaron Blake notes, Americans aren’t really buying that narrative. Gallup found that inflation is Americans’ most important challenge. Compare that to a March survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation that found 18 percent of Americans say the Russian invasion of Ukraine is a top priority.

Yet a March Fox News poll found that the United States levying tough economic sanctions on Russia is really popular: 80 percent of registered voters said the United States should keep going. And 44 percent said they’d be okay if sanctions led to higher prices and financial hardships for Americans (compared to 48 percent who said Biden should avoid hurting Americans with sanctions).

In addition to energy, food prices are where experts say the war in Ukraine is hitting hard. The cost of food was already increasing because of global supply chain issues from the pandemic. But the war is taking place in the breadbasket of Europe. Both Ukraine and Russia supply large amounts of wheat to the world, and both countries could be at risk of not making enough this year — or Ukraine of not being able to plant or harvest much at all.

“Without those grains, prices go up as supply is curtailed worldwide,” said Sarah Allen, a sanctions expert at the University of Mississippi.

It’s hard to predict exactly how that might affect bread supplies in the United States, but economists warn of the scarcity mind-set coming into play, affecting consumer behavior and making prices worse. It’s easy to see how headlines about food shortages across the globe could lead to worries at home and prices increases at American grocery stores.

That, too, would be largely out of Biden’s control. “The war has made everything worse,” Reinsch with CSIS said.

The war in Ukraine

OSCE says Russia broke international law

More key updates:

The Biden agenda

U.S. to announce $750 million more in weapons for Ukraine, officials say

“Biden’s administration is expected to announce as soon as Wednesday another $750 million in military assistance for Ukraine for its fight against Russian forces,” two U.S. officials familiar with the matter told Reuters’s Patricia Zengerle and Idrees Ali.

“The equipment would be funded using Presidential Drawdown Authority, or PDA, in which the president can authorize the transfer of articles and services from U.S. stocks without congressional approval in response to an emergency.”

White House eyes water security strategy

“National Security Council officials are discussing releasing a first-ever White House action plan for global water security,” a source with direct knowledge of the plan tells Axios’s Hans Nichols and Jonathan Swan.

“Climate change, border conflicts, cyber threats and inefficient agricultural practices threaten humanity’s future supply. External conflicts over water pose a threat to national security, as well as international relations.”

Biden calls Russia’s war in Ukraine a ‘genocide’

“He later told reporters he intentionally used the word genocide in his speech, though he added that he would ‘let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies.’ But he said, ‘It sure seems that way to me,’” Tyler Pager reports.

Gas prices force Biden into an unlikely embrace of fossil fuels

“The president’s embrace of oil underscores his awkward position between two competing priorities: the imperative to reduce America’s use of fossil fuels and the pressure to respond to the rising price of gas,” the NYT’s Michael D. Shear and Lisa Friedman report.

Biden takes additional steps to ease gas prices as inflation rises

“President Biden took an environmentally sensitive step to lower gas prices Tuesday and said he is doing ‘everything within my power’ to lower costs, part of a newly urgent push to show voters he’s tackling high prices on a day inflation hit its highest rate in more than 40 years,” Annie Linskey, Tyler Pager, Jeff Stein and Evan Halper report.

Fed policymakers split on post-pandemic inflation landscape

“Separate remarks from Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin on the post-pandemic outlook showed an emerging rift in the views of Fed leaders, who all currently see the need to raise interest rates aggressively this year,” Reuters’s Dan Burns and Ann Saphir report.

“How that debate shapes up could bend the path of Fed policy for years to come.”

Inflation at a 40-year high, visualized

The bumpy economic recovery has had policymakers, economists and Americans households grappling with greater price hikes for groceries, cars, rent and other essentials. The latest inflation data, released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, showed that prices in March climbed 8.5 percent compared with the year before, the highest measure in over 40 years.

