This newsletter regrets not bidding on this decommissioned Staten Island Ferry before Colin Jost and Pete Davidson snapped it up. Send tips (boat auction-related and otherwise) to earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In today's edition: Biden calls Russia's war in Ukraine a "genocide" and the West is set to release probe of Kremlin's abuses … Secret Service leaders are downplaying any risk to national security after four of its employees were allegedly hoodwinked by two men impersonating federal agents … Congress details allegations of Commanders' 'unlawful' conduct to the FTC … a flashback to former president George W. Bush's chronicled day on Sept. 11, 2001... but first …

The campaign

The stakes in the fight between DeSantis and Disney

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — a top potential Republican presidential candidate in 2024 — is going to war with Walt Disney Co.

DeSantis’s decision to go after Disney “for its opposition to a bill banning the teaching of gender-related issues to kids younger than third graders — dubbed the ‘don’t say gay’ bill by its foes — opens a new front in the growing culture wars being waged by top Republican officials around the country in a midterm election year,” our colleague Lori Rozsa reports.

“In states from Texas to California, Republicans are increasingly targeting issues important to their base from abortion rights, to medical care for transgender youth and the teaching of race’s impact on U.S. laws. In in some cases, they are heavily restricting or banning those things.”

DeSantis is up for reelection this year. And “Florida Democrats, who have long criticized the cozy relationship between Disney lobbyists and GOP lawmakers in Tallahassee, say DeSantis may have taken his culture war a step too far.”

“It’s inexplicable that the governor would go after the largest employer in the state, one that attracts millions of visitors from around the world and is a huge part of our tourism industry,” Joseph Geller, a state representative from Miami, told Rozsa. “They call Disney the third rail of politics in Florida for a reason.”

What the bill says

“The controversy centers around legislation banning instruction or classroom discussion of ‘sexual orientation or gender identity’ for kindergartners through third graders in public schools,” Rozsa writes. “It also empowers parents to sue school districts over teachings they don’t like, and requires schools to tell parents when their child receives mental health services.”

“Critics say the law is vague and will have a chilling effect on how teachers at any grade level can address questions from students that touch on issues such as same-sex marriage.”

Democrats have called it the “don’t say gay” bill, “seeming to infuriate the governor. DeSantis angrily berated a reporter who used the term at a news conference, accusing him of ‘peddling false narratives.’”

DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw promoted her own name for the bill, calling it the “Anti-Grooming Bill.” (The Department of Justice describes grooming as a process that “fosters a false sense of trust and authority over a child in order to desensitize or break down a child’s resistance to sexual abuse.”)

‘A whole host of stuff’

DeSantis signed the bill on March 28. Bob Chapek, Disney’s chief executive, took aim at it the same day, saying in a statement that it “should never have been signed into law” and that Disney’s goal was “for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts.”

While many Disney employees criticized Chapek for not doing more, Rozsa reports, DeSantis was incensed, saying Disney “crossed the line.”

He “attacked Disney on issues ranging from its dealings with China to the content of its entertainment offerings, taking aim at what he called ‘a whole host of stuff.’”

The legislature, he added, “is reevaluating Disney’s special tax status in Florida, scrutinizing ‘some of the things that are really unique to Disney over many, many decades, where they have gotten essentially this one corporation put on a pedestal and treated differently … we shouldn’t let one company have their own set of rules compared to everybody else.’”

At the White House

Pentagon looks to vastly expand weapons for Ukraine, Biden accuses Russia of genocide

Happening today: The Biden administration “is expected to announce another $750 million in military assistance for Ukraine for its fight against Russian forces,” Reuters’s Patricia Zengerle and Idrees Ali first reported.

The aid package will "dramatically expand the scope of weapons [the U.S.] is providing Ukraine," per our colleagues Dan Lamothe and Karoun Demirjian . "Preliminary plans circulating among government officials and lawmakers in Washington included Mi-17 helicopters, howitzer cannons, coastal defense drones and protective suits to safeguard personnel in the event of a chemical, biological or nuclear attack."

President Biden talked about why he called the war in Ukraine a "genocide" on April 12. "It sure seems that way to me," he said. (Video: The Washington Post, Photo: The Washington Post)

The G-word: “Biden on Tuesday referred to Russia as committing a ‘genocide’ in Ukraine, a significant escalation of the president’s rhetoric and a notable shift that comes as U.S. officials have avoided using the term, which suggests an effort to wipe out all or part of a specific group,” our colleague Tyler Pager reports.

“He later told reporters he intentionally used the word genocide in his speech, though he added that he would ‘let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies.’ But he said, ‘It sure seems that way to me.’”

“Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has repeatedly decried Moscow’s actions against his country and appealed for international help, praised Biden’s comments, saying they were the ‘true words of a true leader.’”

Zelensky responds to Biden's use of the word “genocide”:

True words of a true leader @POTUS. Calling things by their names is essential to stand up to evil. We are grateful for US assistance provided so far and we urgently need more heavy weapons to prevent further Russian atrocities. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 12, 2022

War crimes vs. genocide: “It was a dramatic rhetorical escalation in the U.S. view of what is happening on the ground in Ukraine, which Biden has previously deemed war crimes,” CNN’s Kevin Liptack writes. “The U.S. government rarely designates atrocities using the term genocide; previous examples include the Chinese campaign against Uyghur Muslims and Myanmar’s persecution of the Muslim minority Rohingya. It does not carry any legal ramifications but does carry significant weight as Biden seeks to rally countries behind a strategy of isolating and punishing Moscow.”

In the agencies

Case of duped Secret Service agents called an alarming agency breach

Arian Taherzadeh and Haider Ali were arrested on April 6 on charges of impersonating federal law enforcement officers. Here's what we know so far. (Video: The Washington Post, Photo: The Washington Post)

Bamboozled: “Secret Service leaders are downplaying any risk to national security after four of its employees — including an agent assigned to protect first lady Jill Biden — were allegedly hoodwinked by two men impersonating federal agents and plying them with gifts, telling congressional committees and allies that the severity of the breach has been overblown by prosecutors and the media,” people familiar with the conversations told our colleagues Carol D. Leonnig and Spencer S. Hsu.

“But several former Secret Service officials warn that the alleged infiltration of the elite protection agency reveals a major vulnerability extending well beyond this particular case. They said the revelations suggest that agents who had regular access to the White House and the Biden family — and who are supposed to be trained to spot scammers or spies seeking to ingratiate themselves — were either too greedy or gullible to question a dubious cover story.”

“If you can compromise Secret Service personnel by cozying up to their agents and their uniformed officers, unwelcome sources can get to the president and the first family,” Jim Helminski, a retired agency executive and former leader of Joe Biden’s vice-presidential detail, told Leonnig and Hsu.

On the Hill

Washington Commanders may have engaged in ‘unlawful’ conduct to FTC, Congress details

Double trouble: “The Washington Commanders and owner Daniel Snyder ‘may have engaged in a troubling, long-running, and potentially unlawful pattern of financial conduct’ that allegedly involved withholding as much as $5 million in refundable deposits from season ticket holders and also hiding money that was supposed to be shared among NFL owners, according to a letter sent from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform to the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday,” a copy of which was obtained by our colleagues Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala.

The 20-page letter “freshly details allegations made by Jason Friedman, a former vice president of sales and customer service who worked for the franchise for 24 years.”

“The letter says Friedman told committee members the team maintained ‘two sets of books,’ including one set of financial records used to underreport certain ticket revenue to the NFL. The letter cites documentation that the team’s financial improprieties may have extended to tickets registered in Commissioner Roger Goodell’s name.”

The Media

Wayback Wednesday: Two presidents, two different records of momentous days

With so much recent attention on the effort by the Jan. 6 committee to figure out what President Donald Trump was doing while his supporters attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, it's worth looking back at how other president's chronicled significant days in their presidencies. Take Sept. 11, 2001.

When the 9/11 Commission established by Congress to investigate the events of the terrorist attacks on the United States started its work, the panel ultimately had access to a trove of records that gave a comprehensive picture of what exactly then-President George W. Bush was up to on the clear, sunny morning when two hijacked planes hit the World Trade Center.

The ‘Daily Diary’ for Bush starts at 6:28 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, and includes multiple updates throughout every hour of the day — where the president was, what he was doing and who he was speaking to until 10:20 p.m., when he returned to the second-floor residence after one of the most tragic days in American history.

Some of the calls placed by Bush even include detailed descriptions. At 2:44 p.m., for example, he spoke “over a secure voice line with the U.S. Solicitor General, Ted Olson. The President called to express his condolences on the death of his wife, Barbara Olson, a Washington lobbyist, who died aboard hijacked plane American Airlines Flight 77,” according to the Daily Diary.

Normally, a presidential diarist functions as a hub of sorts, with access to multiple data streams and sources — the switchboard call log, the staff secretary, etc. — to compile all the known information regarding a president's daily activities.

The records provide a stark contrast to the official account for Trump on the most extraordinary day of his presidency: Jan. 6, 2021. As our colleagues reported several weeks ago, Trump's call logs and ‘Daily Diary’ from that day showed a seven-hour gap in phone calls. The Jan. 6 committee is trying to find out what happened during that period, hoping the answer will provide some insight into what Trump did or didn't do in response to the attack.

What we’re reading:

