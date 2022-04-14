Post Politics Now Biden heading to N.C., a battleground state, to make his case at an HBCU

Today, President Biden is heading to Greensboro, N.C., where he plans to deliver remarks at N.C. A&T State University, the largest historically Black college or university in the country. The trip has been billed as an opportunity to pitch the Bipartisan Innovation Act, legislation pending in Congress that seeks to boost U.S. manufacturing and invest in STEM education, among other things.
But the trip to a battleground state offers Biden, whose job approval numbers have been lackluster, several other opportunities. He’s expected to emphasize Democratic support for HBCUs, which faced a spate of bomb threats this year. And his appearance offers another opportunity to make the case that the White House is working to address inflation and higher gas costs pinching Americans.
Welcome to Post Politics Now, a new live experience from The Washington Post that puts the day’s political headlines into context. Each weekday, we’ll guide you through the news with assists from our political reporters providing insights and analysis.
Your daily dashboard
Got a question about politics? Submit it here. At 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.
On our radar: What to know about where Biden is speakingReturn to menu
N.C. A&T State University in Greensboro, N.C., where President Biden will deliver remarks Thursday, is the nation’s largest historically Black college or university, enrolling more than 13,000 students, and one with a storied history.
More than six decades ago, four of its students sat down at a Whites-only Woolworth’s lunch counter in Greensboro, sparking a national movement. They collectively became known as the A&T Four.
Today, according to the university, it graduates the highest number of African American engineers of any university nationwide.
Biden’s appearance there will afford an opportunity for him to remind voters, in a midterm election year, that Democrats remain committed to HBCUs, which among other challenges, faced a spate of bomb threats this year. It’s a message the White House hopes will resonate in particular with Black voters, a key constituency that Democrats are seeking to energize between now and the fall, when control of Congress is on the line.
In a memo to reporters ahead of Biden’s trip, the White House emphasized that the Biden administration has provided $5.8 billion in funding to HBCUs through the Department of Education.
“This included emergency aid that helped HBCUs and their students mitigate the negative impact of COVID by supporting students’ basic needs, campus operations, and avoiding mass faculty and staff lay-offs,” says the memo, which also details funding that has flowed to N.C. A&T.
Analysis: Biden hypes a dubious number on preexisting conditions and ObamacareReturn to menu
As President Biden celebrated the 12th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act last week with former president Barack Obama by his side, he cited a figure that has become a standard talking point for Democrats: Without “Obamacare,” 100 million Americans could be denied health insurance.
Writing in The Fact Checker, The Post’s Glenn Kessler says that number doesn’t tell the future story. Glenn writes:
Biden’s use of the 100 million figure appears to stem from a 2018 estimate by Avalere Health, a consulting firm, as that was the citation the Biden campaign gave to FactCheck.org in 2020. But that number included people who might have received health insurance but faced higher premiums or out-of-pocket costs because of a preexisting condition.
You can read Glenn’s full piece here.
Noted: The complications of Biden’s off-the-cuff candor on UkraineReturn to menu
Earlier this week, Biden used the term “genocide” to describe Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine, even though top U.S. officials said last week they had not yet seen evidence of actions meeting that definition and a legal review on the matter has not been completed.
It wasn’t the first time Biden’s rhetoric seemed to get ahead of U.S. policy. Earlier, he called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal,” although U.S. officials had not made that legal determination.
The Post’s Tyler Pager takes a looks at the trend, noting the tension between Biden’s often-emotional response to Putin’s brutal war and the international implications of a president’s words. Tyler writes:
Throughout his political career, Biden has cultivated a reputation for unscripted candor, a trait allies laud as humanizing but adversaries deride as undisciplined.“I’m impressed by the fact that if he’s horrified and moved by what he’s witnessing, as we all are, that he doesn’t couch it in nice language,” said Harold Koh, who served as legal adviser at the State Department during the Obama administration. “He says what he thinks it is. I’d rather have more politicians be more candid than be more clever with their words.”But in the midst of the largest land war in Europe since World War II, Biden’s tendency to deviate from official U.S. policy has the potential to complicate efforts to end the conflict and confuse allies and partners, some diplomats say.
You can read Tyler’s full story here.
The latest: What Meadows had to say about voter fraud in his memoirReturn to menu
News broke Wednesday that Mark Meadows, a former chief of staff to President Donald Trump, has been removed from the voter rolls in North Carolina as the state investigates allegations that he committed voter fraud in the 2020 election.
The case is rich with irony, given the repeated baseless claims made by his boss that widespread voter fraud cost him the 2020 election.
But as The Post’s Amy B Wang notes, Meadows, a former North Carolina congressman, has plenty to say about voting fraud himself, including in his book “The Chief’s Chief,” which was published in December. Amy writes:
In his memoir, Meadows lambasted Democrats’ efforts to push for increased mail-in voting access during the pandemic, and tied it to certain fraud. He spoke critically of “lowered” standards for mail-in ballots, and he suggested that officials might not even bother to check if the signatures on those ballots matched what the state had on file.“President Trump had alerted us to the strong possibility that there would be fraud connected to these mail-in ballots, and we wanted to be on the lookout for it,” Meadows wrote. “So, elsewhere in the White House complex, we had set up an internal brain room that provided information to the campaign team, and we wanted to approach any potential challenges with the utmost seriousness.”
You can read Amy’s full story here.
Analysis: 10 things learned from the new Valerie Biden Owens bookReturn to menu
Valerie Biden Owens, the president’s sister, recently made headlines for being among the attendees at the Gridiron Club dinner in Washington who had tested positive for the coronavirus. The positive test interrupted a book tour for “Growing Up Biden,” a tribute to her brother, and was a rare moment when Owns did not remain in the background.
The Post’s Roxanne Roberts, noting that she was heavily caffeinated, gave Owens’s new book a read, and offers her takeaways. Roxanne writes:
After his 50 years in politics, there’s not much the world doesn’t know about Biden. When his sister and “best friend” decided to write a book, her older daughter asked what else Valerie and Joe had to say. “She was curious about what more we could share,” writes Valerie. “We hadn’t quite come up with anything, any big moment or anecdote that offered the key to understanding how we operate.” The best they could come up with? That one time when they disagreed about a campaign ad, but then made up within seconds and he kissed her on the forehead.
You can read the rest of Roxanne’s report here.
On our radar: Kentucky becomes 15th state to ban some trans students from participating in sportsReturn to menu
The Republican-led legislature in Kentucky on Wednesday overrode Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of a bill that bans transgender girls from participating in girls’ sports, making Kentucky the 15th state to ban transgender students from participating in sports that align with their gender identity.
The state legislature passed the ban with some bipartisan support last month. Beshear vetoed the measure last week, arguing that, under the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s rules, transgender students are allowed to participate in girls’ sports if they meet a number of conditions.
According to those rules, students who have undergone hormonal therapy for a certain length of time and who have had their sex legally reassigned can participate.
Still, the legislature voted to override Beshear’s veto,
The measure is part of a growing culture war pushed by conservative lawmakers nationwide to curb trans rights. According to the Human Rights Campaign, more than 320 anti-LGBTQ bills are circulating in state legislatures nationally, with 130 directly targeting transgender people. At least 70 seek to ban trans youths from participating in sports that align with their gender identity.
The trend is evident: Lawmakers in Utah last month overrode their Republican governor’s veto of a law that banned trans girls from playing on girls’ teams. In South Dakota, Gov. Kristi L. Noem (R) signed a law in February banning trans girls and women from female sports teams. So did the Republican governors in Oklahoma and Arizona.