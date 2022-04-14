Post Politics Now Biden heading to N.C., a battleground state, to make his case at an HBCU

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

On our radar: What to know about where Biden is speaking
Analysis: Biden hypes a dubious number on preexisting conditions and Obamacare
The latest: What Meadows had to say about voter fraud in his memoir
President Biden takes part in a virtual meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the White House complex in Washington DC on Monday. (Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post)
Today at 7:26 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 7:40 a.m. EDT
Today, President Biden is heading to Greensboro, N.C., where he plans to deliver remarks at N.C. A&T State University, the largest historically Black college or university in the country. The trip has been billed as an opportunity to pitch the Bipartisan Innovation Act, legislation pending in Congress that seeks to boost U.S. manufacturing and invest in STEM education, among other things.

But the trip to a battleground state offers Biden, whose job approval numbers have been lackluster, several other opportunities. He’s expected to emphasize Democratic support for HBCUs, which faced a spate of bomb threats this year. And his appearance offers another opportunity to make the case that the White House is working to address inflation and higher gas costs pinching Americans.

Your daily dashboard

  • 10:40 a.m. Eastern: Biden departs from the White House en route to North Carolina. Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is expected to gaggle with reporters on Air Force One. Listen here.
  • 2:15 p.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks at N.C. A&T State University in Greensboro, N.C. Watch here.
  • 5:10 p.m. Eastern: Biden arrives at Camp David in Western Maryland for the Easter weekend.
  • 6:10 p.m. Eastern: Vice President Harris delivers remarks at a virtual White House Passover celebration. Watch here.

