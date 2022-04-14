Perspective

Placeholder while article actions load

As building trades labor leaders hailed President Biden’s pro-union policies and serenaded him with shouts of “Joe! Joe! Joe!” last week, hundreds of companies that employ construction workers countered with an opposing message. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Almost simultaneously as Biden praised “project labor agreements” (PLA) to the North America’s Building Trades Unions’ (NABTU) legislative conference, an Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) letter accused him of “taking a dangerously partisan approach” because he promotes those agreements.

Labor and management, like Democrats and Republicans, often don’t agree. Biden is a self-described “union president” and thanks labor for his election victory. The ABC letter to the president and Vice President Harris is the latest in a series of protests from management and the GOP against his advocacy of the pro-labor agreements in federal construction projects.

Although largely unknown generally, project labor agreements are highly controversial in construction and political circles. Biden pushed the agreements in an executive order that defines them as “a pre-hire collective bargaining agreement with one or more labor organizations that establishes the terms and conditions of employment for a specific construction project.”

The order, signed with much fanfare at a high-profile February event in Upper Marlboro will apply to construction worth at least $35 million funded directly by the federal government. Even with some exceptions, the order’s support of unions is explicit: “Agencies shall require every contractor or subcontractor engaged in construction” to “become a party to a project labor agreement with one or more appropriate labor organizations.”

Biden’s strong support for collective bargaining was demonstrated Tuesday within the government when Office of Personnel Management Director Kiran Ahuja released additional guidelines facilitating union organizing among federal employees.

Speaking to last week’s trade union gathering at the Washington Hilton, Biden said the agreements help “ensure that people building major projects are well-trained, highly-skilled workers who have a voice on the work site.”

But ABC, the construction contractors organization, focused on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package Biden pushed and argued that his order defies the congressional intent of the legislation. Project labor agreements, the letter said, could “effect the allocation of a significant portion of these funds. ABC and our members are concerned this EO (executive order) could limit the ultimate success of the bipartisan bill and the communities it is meant to benefit.”

The order applies to little in the infrastructure package. “Only a very small percentage” of the infrastructure projects are directly funded with federal contracts, according to a White House email. Grants, which finance the “overwhelming majority” the infrastructure work, are not covered by the president’s order.

ABC complaints about project labor agreements, however, extend far beyond the infrastructure package. The contractors say mandated agreements raise construction costs and “effectively prevent many small, women-, veteran- and minority-owned construction businesses and their workforce from participating in federally funded construction projects.”

The 18-page letter included less than two pages of text. The remaining pages contained 1,200 signatures from member companies and ABC chapters, according to the contractors’ organization.

“Simply put,” the letter added, “hardworking taxpayers are getting less and paying more when PLAs are encouraged or mandated during the procurement of federal and federally assisted construction projects.”

NABTU President Sean McGarvey couldn’t disagree more.

“Project labor agreements address labor supply issues … set good wages, promote strong health and safety standards, and ensure that large-scale projects are completed on time, with the highest degree of quality, efficiency, and safety. The PLA benefits for workforce development are unparalleled,” he said. “As a result, these agreements are proven to boost local economies, address inequities and uplift marginalized communities, and achieve substantial, direct cost savings by standardizing contract terms among various crafts. Indeed, many blue-chip companies such as Microsoft, Google, Toyota, Disney and others have recognized the value of using PLAs for their construction projects.”

To ABC’s accusation that Biden’s support of the agreements is “dangerously partisan,” McGarvey’s email noted that “bipartisan support for PLAs is demonstrated by the fact that both the last two Administrations maintained Executive Orders encouraging the use of project labor agreements on the federal government’s major construction projects.”

Ben Brubeck, an ABC vice president, pointed to the optional nature of the Obama administration’s labor agreement policy, which the Trump administration continued. “This order does not require an executive agency to use a project labor agreement on any construction project,” Obama’s directive said.

“All we want is fair and open competition,” Brubeck said in an interview.

ABC asked then president-elect Donald Trump to rescind Obama’s order. Trump did not respond, Brubeck said, but also did not mandate or push the agreements for federal projects.

While Biden’s order is stronger than Obama’s, it does allow agencies several exceptions. Senior agency officials may avoid using a project labor agreement, Biden’s order says, if, for example, it “would substantially reduce the number of potential bidders so as to frustrate full and open competition.”

Moments before Biden signed his executive order, the president said it will “help ensure that we build a better America, we build it right, and we build it on time, and we build it cheaper than it would have been otherwise.”

The agreements, he added, “ensure that major projects are handled by well-trained, well-prepared, highly-skilled workers, and they ward off problems. They resolve disputes ahead of time, ensuring safer work sites, avoiding disruptions and work stoppages that can cause expensive delays down the line.”

