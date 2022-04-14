Gina McCarthy, Biden’s top climate adviser, plans to depart White House

Gina McCarthy, the White House national climate adviser, is preparing to leave her post coordinating the Biden administration’s domestic climate agenda, according to three people familiar with her plans. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight McCarthy has not yet set a date for her departure, but she is likely to be replaced by her deputy, Ali Zaidi, though no final decisions have been made, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters.

President Biden created the top climate position at the White House to reflect his administration’s focus on combating climate change. McCarthy’s role is the domestic counterpart to John F. Kerry, who serves in the newly created role of the special presidential envoy for climate at the State Department.

“We have no personnel announcements to make,” White House spokesman Vedant Patel said in a statement. “Gina and her entire team continue to be laser focused on delivering on President Biden’s clean energy agenda.”

Reuters first reported on McCarthy’s plans to leave the White House.

Biden chose McCarthy in part because of her years leading the Environmental Protection Agency in the Obama administration, when she helped enact some of the toughest regulations to curb greenhouse gases from power plants and vehicles the country had ever seen. But McCarthy had privately signaled from the start she would only return to government for a brief stint, though the exact timing of her departure remains unclear.

Zaidi, the deputy White House national climate adviser, previously served as New York’s deputy secretary for energy and environment and held multiple climate-focused roles in the Obama administration.

As the president’s climate adviser, McCarthy has overseen efforts to restore environmental protections dismantled under the Trump administration and slash the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions.

In the little more than a year that she’s been in the White House, the Biden administration has committed the United States to cutting its greenhouse gas emissions as much as 52 percent by the end of this decade — a pledge that doubles a target set by President Barack Obama in 2015 as part of the Paris climate accord. The administration has also canceled the controversial multibillion-dollar Keystone XL pipeline and finalized a new regulation cracking down on greenhouse gas emissions from cars and trucks.

On Capitol Hill, the infrastructure bill that McCarthy and others helped shepherd through Congress fell short of the president’s ambitions. Yet it is expected to pour billions of dollars into a network of electric car chargers, clean energy research and efforts to make communities more resilient to climate change. As the administration moves into its second year, however, Biden is running out of options and time to fulfill his ambitious climate goals.

About $555 billion in proposed climate action has been stuck in limbo in Congress since last winter, when Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) pulled his support from Democrats’ spending bill. Climate experts say that even with new federal climate regulations and action by states, it will be difficult, if not impossible, for the administration to meet its climate goals without the bill’s generous tax incentives for wind and solar power.

The outcome of West Virginia v. EPA, a Supreme Court case looming on the horizon, could frustrate the EPA’s ability to shift the United States toward cleaner sources of energy.

Then there are the upcoming midterm elections in November. Although Democrats have coalesced around a strategy of blaming rising gasoline prices on oil companies and Russia’s war in Ukraine, voters may vent their frustrations on the party in power. If Democrats lose control of Congress, it could paralyze their climate agenda, leaving it with scarcely any supporters among Republicans calling for massive increases in domestic oil and gas production.

