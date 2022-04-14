Placeholder while article actions load

Twice in two days, polling has presented a stark problem for President Biden: Younger Americans view him less favorably than do older ones. The first poll was from Quinnipiac University. Released on Wednesday, it measured Biden’s approval with those ages 65 and older as about even — as many viewed his job performance positively as negatively. Those under 30, though, were more than twice as likely to view his performance with disapproval.

That’s Quinnipiac, the pollster that Biden’s team once went out of its way to disparage as an outlier. Then, early Thursday morning, new polling from Gallup showed a similar pattern. It was among the youngest Americans, not the oldest, where Biden was struggling most. What’s more, it was with those Americans that his approval had fallen the most over the course of his presidency.

Gallup broke out Biden’s approval into three multi-month chunks. The first covered the first half of 2021. The second, the period last summer when polling found that his approval was sinking. The most recent extended from September through March. Among those older than baby boomers (born in 1945 or earlier), Biden’s approval has been flat across those three periods. Among boomers (born between 1946 and 1964), he lost about 7 points.

As the groups get younger, the decline in approval steepens. By the time you get to Gen Z (born in 1997 or later), his approval is down 21 points since his early-presidency honeymoon.

This isn’t how it’s supposed to be. Young people are expected to be the great future hope of the Democratic Party, with their liberal views influencing their vote for decades to come. Yet here we see disillusionment at least, if not distaste. Raising an obvious question: Why?

There is not an obvious answer, however quickly some might be offered. For example, it may be tempting to point to the administration’s decision not to immediately retire student loan debt. But only a third of those under 30 have such debt, meaning that, for two-thirds of that group, this is probably less of a personal concern.

Gallup’s data doesn’t allow us to drill down on cause. But it does allow us to consider a few confounding factors that probably influence the decline. Consider the changes by race and party.

The drop has been twice as large among Black and Hispanic Americans as among Whites, though Whites still have lower overall approval. That’s because Whites are more likely to be Republicans, among whom approval is low and has dipped only slightly lower.

The largest partisan change is among independents, a trend we noted in October. Biden’s approval among Democrats has dipped, but it has plunged among independents.

Each of those drops — among non-Whites and among independents — overlaps with younger Americans. As I wrote in 2019, Census Bureau data shows that younger Americans are much more likely to be Black, Hispanic and Asian than are older Americans. (The graph below and Gallup’s data refer to non-Hispanic White and Black adults.) So a bigger decline in support from Black and Hispanic adults is going to show up more in younger groups.

That’s similarly true of the drop in independents. Gallup’s data shows that more than half the members of Gen Z are political independents, about twice the percentage as those older than baby boomers. There’s a remarkable correlation between the two: the more likely a generational group is to identify with a political party, the less the decline in approval of Biden.

This should be disconcerting to Democrats over the long term. Part of what bolsters Biden’s approval is party identity. Take away loyalty to the Democratic Party, and you can expect to get more shrugs about a Democratic president — and less urgency about going to the polls to vote for Democratic candidates.

Some of this is probably a function of some younger adults seeing the Democratic Party (and Biden) as insufficiently liberal on things like climate change or, say, marijuana legalization. Some of this, in other words, is probably pressure on Biden from the left, not the center. But in the 2020 American National Election Studies survey, Whites under 30 were more likely to identify as liberal than Black or Hispanic Americans in the same age range even as Whites were more likely to identify as independent.

The timing here is bad, of course. Democrats need turnout from Biden voters in the midterms to preserve their slight majorities in Congress. This poll suggests that the age groups that gave Biden his widest margins have grown the most skeptical of his tenure.

Whatever the immediate cause, this should certainly also be disconcerting to Democrats over the short term.

