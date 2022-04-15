Iowa Supreme Court rules Democrat Abby Finkenauer can be on Senate primary ballot

Placeholder while article actions load

The Iowa Supreme Court ruled Friday that former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer can appear on the Democratic primary ballot in the state’s Senate race, overturning a judge’s decision that she had not qualified because of issues with her nomination petition. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Finkenauer, who served one term in Congress from 2019 to 2021, is a top Democratic recruit in the race against longtime Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa). The primary is June 7.

“The GOP’s attempts to undermine ballot access and our election process were pathetic and desperate,” Finkenauer said in a statement posted to her Twitter feed Friday afternoon. “Today they lost. With a unanimous decision by the Iowa Supreme Court, we’re still in this fight and we WILL beat Chuck Grassley in November. It’s a good day for our democracy.”

Two other candidates — retired Navy vice admiral Mike Franken and doctor Glenn Hurst — are also running in the Democratic primary. Grassley faces a longshot challenge by state Sen. Jim Carlin in the GOP primary.

Advertisement

Candidates for U.S. Senate in Iowa are required to file at least 3,500 valid signatures on their nominating petitions, including at least 100 each from 19 counties. Republicans sought to knock Finkenauer off the ballot by challenging three signatures — one without a date, one with an incorrect date, and one where the signer wrote a Zip code instead of a date.

Finkenauer initially persuaded a three-member election panel to keep her on the ballot. The two Democrats on the panel had sided with her, saying that there was precedent for accepting signatures with flawed dates, as long as the signatures were legitimate. The third member, Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate, disagreed.

Republicans went to court, and late Sunday night, a judge ruled that the three signatures could not in fact be submitted and that Finkenauer did not qualify for the June primary ballot.

Advertisement

Friday’s Supreme Court decision reverses that ruling. According to the Associated Press, the court said that Iowa’s state legislature “did not include missing or incorrect dates as one of the grounds for sustaining an objection to a petition” when it revised the law governing nominating petitions last year.

“We conclude that the recent legislation prevails,” the court said, according to the AP.

If Finkenauer wins the Democratic nomination, she still faces a steep challenge in taking on Grassley. A Des Moines Register poll in September showed Grassley leading Finkenauer 55 percent to 37 percent in a potential matchup, well outside the survey’s 3.9 percentage-point margin of error.

GiftOutline Gift Article