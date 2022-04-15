Good morning, Early Birds. Who pulled it off better: Maggie Rogers or T.J. Eckleburg? Tips: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us. In today’s edition: Not so fast on that congressional union resolution — Tobi with the scoop … Democrats in tough races revolt over Biden administration border move … Democrats’ redistricting gains hit a roadblock: the Supreme Court … Russia warns the U.S. to stop arming Ukraine ... but first …

On Embassy Row

How Biden and Macron worked to 'rebuild the trust' between their countries

Eight questions for … Philippe Étienne: We sat down with the French ambassador to the United States at his residence to discuss the war in Ukraine, the transatlantic relationship and the French presidential elections. (Étienne was limited in how much he could discuss the last topic by France's civil service rules.) This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

The Early: It was less than seven months ago that French President Emmanuel Macron recalled you to France in protest of President Biden's decision to provide nuclear submarine technology to Australia. Has France's relationship with the U.S. recovered?

Étienne: I was, as ambassador, recalled for consultations by my government to express, indeed, the feelings we had after a total lack of consultation and information by our American ally on a subject which they knew was very important for us. But after this incident, President Biden reached out to President Macron very quickly, and then they met at the end of October after very, very intense work [between] the two administrations. We see now the benefit from this work, because one of the points we worked on during this phase of rebuilding the trust was how to make Europe a stronger and more reliable partner, including in the field of defense. So this is directly related to the crisis we have now with unprovoked and unjustified aggression by Russia against Ukraine.

The Early: Has the relationship fully recovered then? Or is there still work to be done?

Étienne: The crisis of trust we had has led [us] to rebuild the trust. Such a close relation between [the] two closest allies — which are the oldest allies — has to be looked at, cared for every day. But what has happened after the invasion of Russia proved that we have succeeded.

The Early: Le Monde wrote in an editorial in September after the submarine incident that for Biden, as for former president Donald Trump, “‘America First’ is the guiding line of the foreign policy of the White House.” Do you think that’s accurate?

Étienne: Each country has to care for the interests of its citizens. It's true for America. It's true for Europe and for France. But the reality is that we have core values in common: democracy, as we see now in Ukraine. We have also common interests. And, finally, we have a history and we have institutions; we have NATO. So all of this makes our relationship very important for both America and Europe. It doesn't prevent the two of us [from defending] the interests of our people.

The Early: The New York Times suggested last month that Macron’s flurry of meetings and calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin was part of his strategy of playing “good cop to Mr. Biden's bad cop in dealing with Mr. Putin. Do you think that's an accurate metaphor?

Étienne: I would present it in a different way. I would say that some leaders, including our president, have found it is important to have direct contact, to give messages directly to the Russian president — and in particular because the Russian president has refused to meet with the president of Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelensky has said he was ready to meet the Russian president. The latter has refused. So in coordination with the president of Ukraine, our president has decided to pass the messages which couldn’t be passed directly.

The Early: When Biden said last month in Poland that Putin “cannot remain in power,” Macron said he wouldn't have used those words. What does he think of Biden calling the war a “genocide,” as he did on Tuesday?

Étienne: What is important for us is a fight against impunity. It is the reason why France has immediately supported the investigation launched by the prosecutor of the [International Criminal Court]. It is the reason why, after a call between President Macron and President Zelensky, we have sent to Ukraine a team of investigators to investigate the scenes and to help the Ukrainians to investigate these crimes. This is what, for us, matters — to help investigate so that these crimes will not remain unpunished.

The Early: The evidence coming out has been horrific. Would you describe those crimes as a genocide, though?

Étienne: It's not for me to describe them. But we understand the reaction and the people who want to express their indignation. We share this indignation. The atrocities are absolutely unbearable. In Bucha and in Borodyanka and other places, a new threshold has been crossed in this war.

The Early: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was reelected earlier this month and Marine Le Pen advanced to the runoff in Sunday’s presidential election in France. Both of them have been supportive of Putin and critical of NATO in the past. [Le Pen said on Wednesday that she would pull French troops out of NATO's integrated command if she wins.] Do you see these election results as evidence that European support for NATO may not be as strong as it appears?

Étienne: We are lucky enough to live in democracies. In France we have now this election. And there is this debate on domestic issues but also on non-domestic issues: Europe, NATO. This is a time of debate because it is a time of elections.

The Early: Have you discussed the possibility of a Le Pen victory with the Biden administration or with lawmakers and what that would mean for the French-American alliance?

Étienne: I will not answer, because it's simply not possible for me right now. But I see that there is a big interest outside France for this election, which I find normal because — I shouldn't say this — but France is an important country in the world. So I understand this interest, of course.

On the Hill

Scoop: Congressional staff union resolution hits a snag

👀SCOOP: The Office of Congressional Workplace Rights has concluded that a resolution needed to protect unionizing Hill staffers from retaliation does not comply with the requirements of the Congressional Accountability Act, a senior Democratic aide familiar with the process told the Early.

What it means: Rep. Andy Levin (D-Mich.), who introduced the resolution in February, will have to update the resolution. Until then, Hill staffers cannot organize without fear of potential retaliation.

Neither Levin nor the OCWR responded to requests for comment, and it is unclear how the resolution needs to be updated. But members of the Congressional Workers Union challenged the decision.

“For two months, House Leadership has delayed movement of the resolution that would grant its workers the most basic of labor protections, all while stories of workplace abuses continue to pour in,” the group said in a statement addressed to the Early. “Technical language issues of this sort are routinely amended within committee — meaning there should be no more delay.”

“We remind Leadership that if Democrats are For the People, their own workers are people too,” the group said.

The news is a setback for the organizing committee, which on Wednesday urged House leadership to bring the resolution to the floor.

The campaign

Democrats in tough races revolt over Biden administration border move

A revolt within the ranks: “Biden is facing a growing mutiny from Democratic candidates — including five vulnerable senators — who are questioning his administration’s decision to lift a pandemic health order that has drastically curtailed migrants’ ability to seek asylum at the southern border,” our colleague Mike DeBonis reports.

“The internal dissension is an early acknowledgment from many Democrats that worries about border security and immigration could become a major obstacle for them in this year’s midterm elections. Polls show the topic to be a leading concern for voters, and one on which Biden has received low marks.”

“Now, candidates are openly warning that the Biden administration’s decision to stop using the public health order, known as Title 42, could lead to chaotic conditions at the border and refocus public attention on an issue that has challenged president after president.”

“Democratic senators from Nevada to Georgia to New Hampshire have distanced themselves from the move, charging that the administration has yet to present a satisfactory plan to prepare for the expected increase in attempted border crossings. The decision also threatens to create friction between these Democrats and liberal voters demanding more protections for migrants.”

Republican redistricting advocates are heading to the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn state decisions

Democrats vs. SCOTUS? “Wisconsin Democrats thought they had won the redistricting war,” our colleagues Colby Itkowitz and David Weigel report. “They took over the governor’s office, competed in and won state judicial races and filed lawsuits as early as they could, determined to prevent another cycle of Republican-leaning maps.”

“After a battle between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican legislators, a conservative judge sided with Evers, rejecting a Republican-drawn legislative map in favor of one that was better for Democrats.”

“But Republicans took their case to the U.S. Supreme Court — and won.”

“After a redistricting cycle that initially went better than expected for Democrats, the conservative Supreme Court has bolstered Republican efforts to reverse that trend, with more cases in the wings from GOP attorneys and legislators from multiple states.”

At the White House

Russia warns U.S. to stop arming Ukraine

A note from Moscow: “Russia this week sent a formal diplomatic note to the United States warning that U.S. and NATO shipments of the ‘most sensitive’ weapons systems to Ukraine were ‘adding fuel’ to the conflict there and could bring ‘unpredictable consequences,’” our colleague Karen DeYoung reports.

“The diplomatic démarche, a copy of which was reviewed by The Post, came as Biden approved a dramatic expansion in the scope of weapons being provided to Ukraine, an $800 million package including 155 mm Howitzers — a serious upgrade in long-range artillery to match Russian systems — coastal defense drones and armored vehicles, as well as additional portable anti-air and antitank weapons and millions of rounds of ammunition.”

The Media

Weekend reeeads:

Viral

Thanks for reading.

