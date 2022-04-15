Republicans enacting a wave of new abortion restrictions

A slate of new abortion restrictions approved this week in Florida and Kentucky is part of an escalating wave of limits on the procedure being enacted by Republicans across the country ahead of a much-anticipated Supreme Court decision this summer. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Kentucky legislature on Wednesday night overrode Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto to pass strict restrictions that have already forced clinics in the state to stop providing abortions. Less than 24 hours later, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a bill that will ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. And as early as next week, Oklahoma could enact a law that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy or outlaws the procedure entirely.

State lawmakers across the country have introduced more than 500 pieces of antiabortion legislation so far this year, as many Republicans prepare for the high court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case that could overturn or significantly weaken Roe v. Wade, the landmark precedent that has guaranteed the nationwide right to abortion for nearly 50 years.

While some states have been passing bold antiabortion restrictions for years, the courts consistently blocked the strictest bans. But in recent months, courts of all levels have signaled their willingness to let these kinds of restrictions stand. The Supreme Court has passed up three opportunities to block a Texas law that has banned most abortions in the state. And as the justices discussed the Dobbs case at oral arguments in December, many appeared open to overturning Roe.

“Lawmakers are waiting with bated breath,” said Catherine Glenn Foster, president of Americans United For Life, a national antiabortion organization. “Are we expecting to see Roe overturned or at least minimized? Yes. We are expecting a good to great outcome.”

Many GOP-led states aren’t waiting on a Supreme Court decision to enact their laws. Along with a total abortion ban passed last week that is scheduled to take effect this summer, Oklahoma lawmakers are quickly advancing two bills modeled after the Texas ban, which has so far evaded court intervention with a legal strategy that empowers private citizens to enforce the law.

Oklahoma would become the second state to pass a law that mirrors the Texas ban. Idaho’s version of the Texas law — signed by Gov. Brad Little (R) — has been temporarily blocked by the state Supreme Court.

But while abortion rights groups celebrated the stay granted in Idaho, the Supreme Court’s reluctance to take action on the Texas law signals that these “copycat bans” may ultimately prove successful.

“This is not a drill, and it’s happening right now,” said Kelley Robinson, executive director of Planned Parenthood Action Fund. “Regardless of the Supreme Court decision [in Dobbs], the ban in Texas will still be in place.”

Kentucky is the first state to succeed in halting abortion access, at least for now. Although Kentucky’s new law does not explicitly ban abortion in the state — like many others moving through state legislatures this session — abortion rights advocates said the long list of restrictions makes it impossible for clinics to continue providing abortion care.

The law imposes limits on medication abortion, requiring abortion providers to be certified by the state pharmacy board and outlawing telemedicine for abortion pills. It also requires the cremation or burial of fetal remains and bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, like the Florida law.

The 15-week bans in Kentucky and Florida — which both include exceptions for the life of the woman but not for rape or incest — are modeled after the Mississippi law that is currently before the Supreme Court in Dobbs. Republican lawmakers have said they settled on a 15-week ban to maximize the chance that their legislation can take effect soon after the Supreme Court announces its decision this summer.

“I believe we have a unique opportunity in the fact that the Supreme Court is considering 15 weeks right now,” said state Rep. Erin Grall (R), who sponsored the Florida bill in the House. “This would allow Florida to save as many babies as possible as soon as possible after that decision is made.”

Planned Parenthood has filed a lawsuit challenging the Kentucky law and is planning a legal challenge to Florida’s ban, as well.

But while Planned Parenthood plans to mount aggressive challenges in court, Robinson said, the organization also realizes it can no longer rely on the courts to be a backstop.

“We will be getting people out to vote,” she said. In a midterm election year, she added, people across the country will have the opportunity to weigh in on the governors and state legislators who have backed antiabortion policies.

Some Republican lawmakers are banking on antiabortion restrictions helping them at the polls.

Before DeSantis signed the 15-week ban on Thursday, the 2024 presidential hopeful had relatively little antiabortion legislation under his belt. The strongest antiabortion law he signed previously was a 2020 measure requiring parental consent.

Two other prominent GOP governors who might run for president in 2024, South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, have made antiabortion measures a priority in their states.

Abortion rights advocates see the recent law as part of DeSantis’s broader presidential strategy.

“He doesn’t want to be one of the candidates who was governor who did not ban abortion,” said Florida state Rep. Anna Eskamani (D) in a February interview. “He wants to be able to put on all his mailers, ‘I banned abortion in Florida.’ ”

At the signing ceremony on Thursday, one Republican legislator onstage declared DeSantis “the most pro-life governor in America.”

Meanwhile, the issue has put Kentucky’s Democratic governor in a tricky political situation. Despite widespread support for antiabortion policies in his deeply conservative state, Beshear vetoed the bill in early April, citing the lack of exceptions for rape and incest.

“Rape and incest are violent crimes,” he wrote. “Victims of these crimes should have options, not be further scarred through a process that exposes them to more harm from their rapists or that treats them like offenders themselves.”

Clinics in Kentucky stopped providing abortions after the legislature voted to override Beshear’s veto on Wednesday. They had been anticipating the new legislation for weeks and had already started referring patients to clinics in neighboring Indiana, said Nicole Erwin, communications manager for Planned Parenthood’s Kentucky affiliate.

Among the most difficult restrictions to comply with is the new rule on fetal remains, said Alecia Fields, an abortion provider at the Planned Parenthood in Louisville.

The law requires abortion clinics to work with funeral homes to bury or cremate the remains of each aborted pregnancy. To comply, Fields said, the clinic would probably have to hire more people who can help facilitate an elaborate and medically unnecessary burial process for each abortion performed.

“You also have to find funeral homes that are willing to work with Planned Parenthood in the state of Kentucky,” Fields said. Any funeral home that agrees to help will inevitably be opening itself to backlash from the community, she added.

As more states further restrict abortion, patients who have the means to travel will cross state lines for the procedure. That dynamic has played out in Texas, where more than 5,000 patients left the state between September and December to seek abortion care in Oklahoma, New Mexico and elsewhere.

Approximately 45 percent of Texas patients have traveled to Oklahoma, more than any other state, according to a recent study by the University of Texas at Austin.

Now that Oklahoma is poised to outlaw the procedure, Texans will be forced to drive even farther for a safe and legal abortion or look elsewhere for care.

In McAllen, Texas, many patients have been going across the border to buy abortion pills in Mexico, said Blair Cushing, an abortion provider at Whole Woman’s Health, the only clinic south of San Antonio. They often use incorrect instructions about how to take them, Cushing said — employing a regimen that may fail to terminate the pregnancy or, worse, put a woman’s health at risk.

The new laws “have made people really scared,” she said.

Even when patients get a legal abortion at the clinic, Cushing said, they will sometimes ask: “Am I breaking the law?”

