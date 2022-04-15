Scandal-plagued ex-EPA chief Scott Pruitt to run for Senate in Oklahoma

Placeholder while article actions load

Scott Pruitt, who led the Environmental Protection Agency until resigning amid a series of ethics scandals in 2018, is launching a Senate bid in Oklahoma. Pruitt, 53, is running to fill the unexpired term of Sen. James M. Inhofe (R-Okla.), who announced in February that he will step down next year. Inhofe handily won reelection in 2020, meaning that whoever wins the November special election for his seat will serve until 2027.

Pruitt filed his state Declaration of Candidacy on Friday, the deadline set by the Oklahoma State Election Board for candidates to submit their paperwork to run in the June primary. Pruitt also confirmed his Senate bid in an interview with the Associated Press. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post and did not appear to have a campaign website as of Friday afternoon.

Before being tapped by former president Donald Trump to lead the EPA, Pruitt was Oklahoma attorney general from 2011 to 2017 and previously served in the Oklahoma state Senate for eight years. He also pursued an unsuccessful U.S. House bid in 2001.

Pruitt resigned from the EPA in 2018 amid controversies over his lavish spending, ethical lapses and management decisions. During his time leading the agency, Pruitt faced questions about taxpayer-funded first-class travel, a discounted condominium rental from the wife of a D.C. lobbyist and the installation of a $43,000 soundproof phone booth in his office.

He also faced allegations that he repeatedly enlisted subordinates to help him search for housing, book personal travel and help search for a six-figure job for his wife.

In his resignation letter, Pruitt called it “a blessing” to serve in the Trump administration but said that “the unrelenting attacks on me personally, my family, are unprecedented and have taken a sizable toll on all of us.”

Inhofe has endorsed his chief of staff, Luke Holland, in the race for his seat. A half-dozen other candidates are also running in the GOP primary, including Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) and former state House speaker T.W. Shannon. Former congresswoman Kendra Horn (Okla.) is the lone Democrat running for the seat.

Oklahoma also has a regularly scheduled Senate election in November. Sen. James Lankford (R) is running for reelection.

Alice Crites, Brady Dennis and Juliet Eilperin contributed to this report.

