Trump endorses J.D. Vance in Ohio’s crowded GOP primary for Senate

Former president Donald Trump on Friday endorsed venture capitalist and author J.D. Vance in the crowded Ohio Senate Republican primary. “Like some others J.D. Vance may have said some not so great things about me in the past, but he gets it now, and I have seen that in spades,” Trump said in a statement. “He is our best chance for victory in what could be a very tough race.”

When Trump first ran for the White House in 2016, Vance, author of the best-seller “Hillbilly Elegy,” called the New York businessman and reality TV star “cultural heroin,” said his policies ranged from “immoral to absurd” and labeled him “unfit for our nation’s highest office.”

Since then, Vance has fully embraced the former president’s politics as he pursued the GOP nomination to replace Republican Sen. Rob Portman, who is retiring.

Trump advisers working for other candidates, along with more than two dozen county party chairs, tried to talk the former president out of the endorsement after it was reported to be imminent, according to officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to freely describe private talks.

There is no clear favorite in the race, and the endorsement of Vance, backed by billionaire Peter Thiel and supported by Donald Trump Jr., among others, gives the candidate momentum. Portman has endorsed Jane Timken, the former chair of the Ohio Republican Party. Former Ohio treasurer Josh Mandel and financier Mike Gibbons also are seeking the nomination.

The Ohio primary is May 3. The candidate with the most votes will move on to the general election, without need of a runoff.

