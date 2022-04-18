Post Politics Now The White House takes aim at Sen. Rick Scott’s tax plan

Today, the White House is taking aim at a tax plan unveiled by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) that would result in an increase in federal income taxes for roughly half of Americans. In a “fact sheet” released early Monday morning to coincide with Tax Day, the White House sought to use Scott’s proposal — which his GOP colleagues have hardly embraced — as a contrast with President Biden’s plans for the middle class.
Biden, meanwhile, will preside Monday over the return of the White House Easter Egg Roll after a two-year hiatus due to the covid pandemic before hitting the road again later this week to try to make the case that he and fellow Democrats are getting things done in Washington. Congress remains in recess this week.
Welcome to Post Politics Now, a new live experience from The Washington Post that puts the day's political headlines into context. Each weekday, we'll guide you through the news with assists from some of the best political reporters in the business providing insights and analysis.
Analysis: Senate's four most vulnerable Democrats have sizable campaign accounts
The prospect of Republicans taking over the House is getting far more attention, but there are some vulnerable Democrats in the evenly divided Senate as well whose races are being closely watched.
Writing in The Early 202, The Post’s Theodoric Meyer and Jacqueline Alemany note that the four Democratic senators facing the toughest reelection races this year — two of whom have been in the Senate for barely a year — have all built up massive campaign accounts. They write:
Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.) had $25.6 million on hand on March 31, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) had $23.3 million, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) had $11.1 million and Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) has $7.6 million.None of those states have held primaries yet, but there are strong front-runners in the Republican primaries in Georgia and Nevada.
You can read the full analysis here, which also includes insights on other recently filed campaign reports, including that of the super PAC Make America Great Again, Again.
On our radar: Return of White House Easter Egg Roll provides a respite
Thousands of families are streaming onto the White House lawn Monday morning for the return of the annual Easter Egg Roll after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event will provide Biden with a respite from the fallout of the war in Ukraine, persistent inflation and the remnants of the pandemic. For at least a little bit, it will probably feel like normal on the South Lawn.
“Joe and I look forward to welcoming thousands of families to join us for this year’s White House Easter ‘EGGucation’ Roll!” first lady Jill Biden tweeted Friday.
“EGGucation” is the theme of this year’s event, which is also expected to draw Vice President Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff and the Easter Bunny.
The South Lawn has been set up to look like a school community, “full of fun educational activities for children to enjoy in addition to the traditional rolling and hunting eggs,” according to a White House advisory.
On Friday, a limited schedule of White House tours for the public also resumed.
On our radar: Rick Scott's tax plan draws notice from the White House
It was clear from the moment Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) released a plan in February that included a tax increase on roughly half of Americans that it would be a big fat target for Democrats during a midterm election year.
The latest to take aim: the White House.
In an early morning “fact sheet,” the White House uses the plan released by Scott, who runs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, to argue that Biden is seeking to cut taxes for the middle class while Republicans want to raise them.
“Republicans complain that middle-class Americans don’t have ‘skin in the game’ and don’t pay enough in taxes,” the White House says. “But the truth is that middle-class Americans are the back bone of our economy, pay plenty in federal, state, and local taxes, and in many cases pay a higher rate than the super-wealthy.”
The “fact sheet” makes no mention of the fact that Scott’s Senate colleagues, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), immediately distanced themselves from Scott’s plan.
Scott has argued that Democrats are mischaracterizing it, but the plan clearly states: “All Americans should pay some income tax to have skin in the game, even if a small amount. Currently over half of Americans pay no income tax.”
It’s true that roughly 50 percent of Americans do not pay federal income taxes because they do not earn enough to have income tax liability and because many receive tax credits.
Scott’s tenure as NRSC chairman, meanwhile, is examined in a new story by The Post’s Michael Scherer and Josh Dawsey in which Scott argues that he owes his detractors nothing:
“My whole life has been people telling me that, you know, you’re doing it the wrong way. You can’t, you shouldn’t be doing this,” he said. “I’ve been up here for three years. Do you know how many people have come to me and asked me, before they vote, what my opinion is on something and whether it’s good for my state? That would be zero.”
You can read the full story here.
Take a look: Zelensky says he thinks Biden will come to Ukraine
The Sunday news talk shows featured interviews with several top Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said he thinks Biden should come to the war zone to witness firsthand the destruction caused by Russia. “I think he will,” Zelensky said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” Take a look at the highlights pulled together by The Post’s JM Rieger.
Analysis: If not Biden, who carries the torch for the Democrats?
As soon as this year’s midterms wrap, attention will rapidly pivot to the 2024 presidential contests for both parties.
The Post’s Aaron Blake assesses the landscape on the Democratic side, noting the possibility that even if President Biden seeks a second term, he might not have the field to himself. Aaron writes:
We’ve seen some evidence that Democrats aren’t sold on nominating Biden for a second term, including a poll in November showing a majority of Democrats didn’t want him to run again. But lots of Republicans say the same about a repeat run for Donald Trump in 2024 — yet he’s the clear front-runner when you pit him against actual would-be opponents.
Aaron ranks the 10 most likely Democratic nominees, with some familiar names and some less so. Spoiler alert: Both Vice President Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are in the mix. You can read Aaron’s full assessment here.
Noted: Highest-profile Democratic challenger to Grassley back on Iowa ballot
Democrat Abby Finkenauer, the highest-profile Democrat seeking to topple Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R), is back on the ballot in Iowa, thanks to a state Supreme Court ruling.
If Finkenauer, a former congresswoman, wins the June 7 Democratic primary, she’ll face off in November with Grassley, who at 88 is the oldest member of the Senate.
The decision, issued Friday, overturns a county judge’s ruling that Finkenauer had failed to meet a state law that requires candidates to submit at least 100 signatures from at least 19 counties to qualify for the ballot.
The Post’s Felicia Sonmez has details:
“The GOP’s attempts to undermine ballot access and our election process were pathetic and desperate,” Finkenauer said in a statement posted to her Twitter feed. “Today they lost. With a unanimous decision by the Iowa Supreme Court, we’re still in this fight and we WILL beat Chuck Grassley in November. It’s a good day for our democracy.”Two other candidates — retired Navy vice admiral Mike Franken and doctor Glenn Hurst — are also running in the Democratic primary.
You can read Felicia’s full story here.