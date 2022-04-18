The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now The White House takes aim at Sen. Rick Scott’s tax plan

Key updates
On our radar: Return of White House Easter Egg Roll provides a respite
Take a look: Zelensky says he thinks Biden will come to Ukraine
Analysis: If not Biden, who carries the torch for the Democrats?
President Biden speaks on measures to combat gun crime from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington on April 11. (Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post)
By John Wagner
and 
Mariana Alfaro
 
Today at 7:17 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 7:44 a.m. EDT
By John Wagner
and 
Mariana Alfaro
 
Today at 7:17 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 7:44 a.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

Today, the White House is taking aim at a tax plan unveiled by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) that would result in an increase in federal income taxes for roughly half of Americans. In a “fact sheet” released early Monday morning to coincide with Tax Day, the White House sought to use Scott’s proposal — which his GOP colleagues have hardly embraced — as a contrast with President Biden’s plans for the middle class.

View live politics updates

Biden, meanwhile, will preside Monday over the return of the White House Easter Egg Roll after a two-year hiatus due to the covid pandemic before hitting the road again later this week to try to make the case that he and fellow Democrats are getting things done in Washington. Congress remains in recess this week.

Welcome to Post Politics Now, a new live experience from The Washington Post that puts the day’s political headlines into context. Each weekday, we’ll guide you through the news with assists from some of the best political reporters in the business providing insights and analysis.

Your daily dashboard

  • 10:15 a.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks at the White House Easter Egg Roll. Watch live coverage here.
  • 4 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Jen Psaki briefs reporters. Watch live coverage here.
  • 5:15 p.m. Pacific: Vice President Harris delivers remarks while visiting Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Watch live coverage here.

Got a question about politics? Submit it here. At 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.

Loading...