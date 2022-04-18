Post Politics Now The White House takes aim at Sen. Rick Scott’s tax plan

Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.) had $25.6 million on hand on March 31, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) had $23.3 million, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) had $11.1 million and Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) has $7.6 million.

None of those states have held primaries yet, but there are strong front-runners in the Republican primaries in Georgia and Nevada.