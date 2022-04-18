Placeholder while article actions load

Happy Monday! We hope that whether or not you observe Easter, there’s some chocolate in your near future. Send news tips to: cristiano.lima@washpost.com. Below: U.S. authorities are looking into child exploitation on TikTok, and how Ukraine is using facial recognition technology. First up: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Elon Musk would open up Twitter’s algorithms. Regulators may beat him to it. Elon Musk’s attempt to take over Twitter purportedly in the name of “free speech” has renewed partisan debates about whether major social media platforms over- or under-police misinformation, hate speech and incitement of violence.

But one of the less polarizing ideas Musk has floated for changing the platform — opening up its recommendation algorithms to the public — shares an aim with a bipartisan push that's already gaining steam globally.

Advertisement

Musk recently called on Twitter to make the algorithms it uses to decide what posts are displayed or amplified “open source,” meaning the code could be viewed and used by anyone.

The thinking behind it, Musk said during an interview Thursday, is that users would “know if something was done to promote, demote or otherwise affect a tweet.”

That’s a tall task. As my colleague Reed Albergotti reported, researchers say Musk’s remarks are likely a major oversimplification of what it would take to make such data public, in large part because companies’ algorithms are so sprawling and derived from proprietary and private data.

While policymakers aren’t pushing to make platforms’ algorithms fully open to the public, some are calling for social networks to disclose troves of new data to outside researchers and regulators.

Advertisement

The European Union is aiming to finalize a landmark proposal this month, the Digital Services Act (DSA), that could force large digital platforms to fork over algorithmic data and vet whether their recommendation systems are creating risks for users by amplifying illegal content.

Lawmakers in the United Kingdom are advancing a separate measure known as the Online Safety Bill that would give its regulator the power to demand information from companies on how their algorithms decide what content is amplified. The regulator would even “be able to enter companies’ premises to access data and equipment,” U.K. officials said last month.

If enacted as expected, these proposals would likely shed far more light about the algorithms that power social networks across the industry than if just one company voluntarily opened up its books, as Musk hopes to do with Twitter.

Advertisement

While the campaign to create new disclosure requirements for social media platforms isn’t nearly as far along in the United States, the push has gained momentum in the wake of the disclosures by whistleblower Frances Haugen about the risks posed by Facebook.

Most recently, Sens. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) unveiled a bill that would require platforms to provide data about their algorithms to external researchers and would give regulators the power to demand that companies proactively disclose other data.

It’s not immediately clear how much some of these proposals would directly impact Twitter, a smaller rival to Meta’s Facebook, Google’s YouTube and TikTok.

While the E.U.’s proposal would impose new obligations on a broad swath of digital platforms, many of its requirements around algorithmic transparency only apply to what the bloc calls “very large online platforms.”

Advertisement

They have proposed defining that as platforms that are used by 10 percent of E.U. citizens, or at the moment 45 million users — a mark Twitter may miss. (The company did not offer comment on how many users it has in Europe.)

And while U.K. lawmakers have stipulated that their legislation will include more stringent regulations for larger companies, their regulator Ofcom is tasked with setting exact thresholds.

The bipartisan bill by Coons and Portman, however, sets a lower threshold at 25 million unique monthly users, which would apply to Twitter and its bigger peers.

Much like with Musk’s call for Twitter to proactively reveal its algorithms, however, policymakers will surely run into technical hurdles enacting their plans, particularly with data that may contain users’ private information or potential company secrets.

Advertisement

How successful either group is in shedding light on companies’ practices — even Musk’s long-shot ownership bid and sweeping disclosure idea — would hinge inevitably on their ability to navigate those obstacles.

Our top tabs

Musk’s vision for Twitter is outdated, technologists say

Critics say Musk’s ambition for what the platform should be — a largely unpoliced space without censorship — is naive, would make the site unsafe and would ultimately hurt the company’s prospects for growth, Elizabeth Dwoskin reports.

“What Musk seemingly fails to recognize is that to truly have free speech today, you need moderation,” said Katie Harbath, a former Facebook public policy director who is chief executive of consultancy Anchor Change. “Otherwise, just those who bully and harass will be left as they will drive others away.”

Advertisement

Musk’s attempt to buy the company is also worrying experts who fear that putting the company in the hands of one person could harm democracy, my colleagues Joseph Menn, Cat Zakrzewski and Craig Timberg report. If Musk were to take control of the company, that could boost pressure on U.S. policymakers to regulate social media companies, former officials said.

U.S. authorities are investigating TikTok over how it protects children

The Department of Homeland Security is investigating child sexual abuse material on TikTok, while the Justice Department is looking at how predators are exploiting one of the app’s privacy features, the Financial Times’s Cristina Criddle reports.

Erin Burke, who leads DHS’s child exploitation investigations unit, took aim at TikTok and called it the “platform of choice” for predators, Criddle reports. “It is a perfect place for predators to meet, groom and engage children,” Burke said, also arguing that international companies like TikTok aren’t doing enough to proactively make sure that children aren’t being exploited on their apps.

Advertisement

TikTok defended itself, telling the FT that it “has zero-tolerance for child sexual abuse material,” and “when we find any attempt to post, obtain or distribute [child sexual abuse material], we remove content, ban accounts and devices, immediately report to [the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children], and engage with law enforcement as necessary.”

Ukraine is scanning faces of dead Russians, then contacting the mothers

Ukrainian officials have run more than 8,600 facial recognition searches on dead or captured Russian soldiers, Drew Harwell reports. Ukraine’s IT Army, a volunteer force of activists and hackers, says it has used those identifications to tell the families of 582 Russians that they had died. They have even sent some family members pictures of their abandoned corpses.

Advertisement

Some Ukrainians say face-scanning software is an effective way of getting through to Russians and telling them about the war’s costs. But the technology is raising questions about the effectiveness of such a strategy and even the future of war. “If it were Russian soldiers doing this with Ukrainian mothers, we might say, ‘Oh, my God, that’s barbaric,’ ” surveillance researcher Stephanie Hare said. “And is it actually working? Or is it making them say: ‘Look at these lawless, cruel Ukrainians, doing this to our boys?’ ”

Rant and rave

Quite a few people watched Musk's interview at a TED conference. Our colleague Rachel Lerman:

this is the most I have watched Ted Talks since 2011 — Rachel Lerman (@rachelerman) April 14, 2022

Journalist Casey Newton:

I never had any beef with Elon Musk. But then due to his actions I had to watch two consecutive TED talks — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) April 14, 2022

Our colleague Faiz Siddiqui:

I actually look forward to TED becoming the official forum of hostile takeovers — Faiz Siddiqui (@faizsays) April 15, 2022

Workforce report

Inside the industry

Privacy monitor

Hill happenings

Trending

Daybook

Alan Davidson NTIA chief discusses broadband at a Brookings Institution event on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Before you log off

That’s all for today — thank you so much for joining us! Make sure to tell others to subscribe to The Technology 202 here. Get in touch with tips, feedback or greetings on Twitter or email.

GiftOutline Gift Article