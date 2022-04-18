Placeholder while article actions load

In today's edition… From our colleague Michael Scherer: With an aggressive fundraising effort and a controversial policy plan, Sen. Rick Scott has been upsetting colleagues. He's okay with that … Paul Schwartzman on John Fetterman: A Democrat in gym shorts tries to rally blue votes in Trump country … Missiles strike Lviv as Ukrainian forces refuse to surrender in Mariupol … but first …

🚨 An update on the war in Ukraine:

Ukrainian leaders have in recent days signaled that Russia’s destruction of Mariupol could derail peace negotiations, putting an end to the war even further out of reach. Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, said Sunday that the siege of the southeastern port city — which has killed thousands of civilians — “may be a red line.”

Attacks continued elsewhere in Ukraine over the weekend:

The campaign

Five takeaways from the latest campaign finance filings

The candidates in the races that will determine who controls the Senate next year — along with the many of the super PACs supporting them — filed their latest campaign finance disclosure on Friday. While many of them tout their fundraising halls well ahead of the deadline, there are always surprises tucked away in the reports themselves.

Here are five takeaways from the filings for those of you who didn't spend their Friday nights plowing through them.

Who’s funding Trump’s super PAC

The Make America Great Again, Again! Inc. super PAC isn’t the flagship of former president Donald Trump’s political fundraising operation. The super PAC brought in $4.3 million in the first quarter of the year — a fraction of the $19 million that Trump’s Save America Joint Fundraising Committee raised in the same period.

But Make America Great Again, Again! has a crucial advantage: Unlike Trump’s PAC, the super PAC can accept massive checks from Trump’s richest backers.

Among the super PAC’s top donors in the first three months of the year: Caryn Borland, whose support for the QAnon conspiracy theory led former vice president Mike Pence to cancel a 2020 fundraiser that she and her husband were set to host for him, and the trash collection mogul Anthony Lomangino, each of whom gave $250,000. So did a company linked to the Texas road construction baron Doug Pitcock.

More than a dozen additional donors gave at least $100,000 to the super PAC, including the Texas oil magnate S. Javaid Anwar and Kent Hance, the Republican lobbyist and former congressman.

Who’s writing the big checks

While Trump’s political operation has more than twice as much cash on hand as the Republican National Committee does, the biggest Republican donors aren’t directing their efforts to helping Trump. They’re giving to Republican super PACs seeking to win back the House and Senate this fall.

Stephen Schwarzman, the billionaire chairman and chief executive of Blackstone, gave $10 million to Senate Leadership Fund, the flagship super PAC backing Republican Senate candidates. He kicked in another $10 million to Congressional Leadership Fund, the super PAC supporting Republican House candidates.

Among Senate Leadership Fund’s other top donors: the hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin, who gave $5 million, and Rupert Murdoch, who gave $2 million. Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone; the early Home Depot investor Walter Buckley Jr.; the hedge fund billionaire Paul Singer; and Chevron each gave $1 million.

Among Congressional Leadership Fund’s other top donors: Griffin, who gave $7.5 million (and who told the Wall Street Journal’s John McCormick that he’d given more than $18 million in total to five conservative groups this year); the investor Charles Schwab, who gave $1.5 million; and the Home Depot co-founder Bernard Marcus, who gave $1.2 million.

The flagship super PACs on the Democratic side — Senate Majority PAC and House Majority PAC — file their disclosure reports monthly instead of quarterly, so no new donors were revealed on Friday.

A super PAC of one's own

Some of the same Republican donors are funding a super PAC backing the former hedge fund executive David McCormick in the contentious primary to succeed retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.). McCormick is facing Mehmet Oz — who secured Trump's endorsement this month — and Carla Sands, Trump's former ambassador to Denmark, in the Republican primary.

The super PAC, Honor Pennsylvania, Inc., raised nearly $10 million in the first three months of the year. Its donors included Griffin, who chipped in $2.5 million; Buckley, who gave $1.25 million; Singer, who contributed $1 million; and Schwarzman, who gave $500,000.

(Axios' Lachlan Markay has a helpful rundown of where some of the other single-candidate super PACs are raising their money.)

Democratic senators’ cash advantage

The four Democratic senators facing the toughest reelection races this year — two of whom have been in the Senate for barely a year — have all built up massive campaign accounts. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) had $25.6 million on hand on March 31, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) had $23.3 million, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) had $11.1 million and Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) has $7.6 million.

None of those states have held primaries yet, but there are strong front-runners in the Republican primaries in Georgia and Nevada.

Herschel Walker, who’s likely to face Warnock in November, had $7.4 million in his campaign account on March 31. And former Nevada attorney general Adam Laxalt, who’s leading in polls of the Republican Senate primary there, had $2.2 million on hand.

Crypto fuels a super PAC

As Politico’s Zach Montellaro reports, one of the top donors so far this year isn’t a longtime megadonor. It’s a crypto company.

The crypto outfit Prime Trust LLC gave $14 million to Protect Our Future, a super PAC backed by Sam Bankman-Fried, the billionaire chief executive of a crypto exchange.

Protect Our Future has spent more than $12.9 million so far on ads, direct mail and yard signs backing Democratic House candidates in a handful of races. They include Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.), who’s facing a tough primary after Republicans drew her into the same district as Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-Ga.); Carrick Flynn, who’s running for a new House seat in Oregon; and Jasmine Crockett, who’s running to succeed retiring Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-Tex.).

On the Hill

Rick Scott draws criticism for actions as GOP Senate campaign chief

Tough crowd: “Florida Sen. Rick Scott has been publicly dressed down by Republican leader Mitch McConnell, privately rebuked by his colleagues and repeatedly accused of running the National Republican Senatorial Committee in a way that benefits his own future over the candidates he was hired to get elected,” our colleagues Michael Scherer and Josh Dawsey report.

“He has directed a sizable share of his fundraising as NRSC chair to his own accounts, while shifting digital revenue away from Senate campaigns and buying ads promoting himself that look all but identical to spots he does for the national committee.”

“But during the seven weeks of turmoil since Scott dropped a provocative conservative policy bomb on an unsuspecting party — a plan that called for tax increases and expiration dates for all federal laws, including those establishing Social Security and Medicare — he has not once expressed regret. Instead, the former hospital chain CEO and two-term governor, the richest man in the Senate, argues that he owes his detractors nothing.”

“My whole life has been people telling me that, you know, you’re doing it the wrong way. You can’t, you shouldn’t be doing this,” he told Scherer and Dawsey in a recent interview at NRSC headquarters. “I’ve been up here for three years. Do you know how many people have come to me and asked me, before they vote, what my opinion is on something and whether it’s good for my state? That would be zero.”

John Fetterman believes his path to the Senate runs through Pennsylvania's most Republican counties

The man in gym shorts: “Rural Democrats. The muted minority. An embattled species. Here in Adams County, Pa., which borders Maryland, 66 percent of voters went for President Donald Trump in 2020 — about the same that voted for him in 2016, and 3 percent more than went for Mitt Romney, the Republican nominee in 2012,” our colleague Paul Schwartzman writes.

“That’s the trend in Pennsylvania, and in many parts of the country. As rural counties grow redder and redder, some Democrats have focused on winning over suburban swing voters turned off by Trumpism and trying to maximize turnout in Democrat-heavy cities.”

John Fetterman, 52, “who is the purported Democratic front-runner for the coveted U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Patrick J. Toomey , has made a show of not giving up on the red counties.”

“These are the places where Trump campaign signs still sit in front yards and banners hang from flagpoles and porches. Several are visible along Lincoln Highway, the road leading into Gettysburg. Plus, on the edge of town, a banner on the side of a shed that says ‘F--- Biden.’”

“I had a ‘Resist’ sticker on my car that I took off because I don’t want to deal with the harassment,” Marty Wilder, a Democratic Party leader in McKean County, told Schwartzman. “It’s pretty difficult being in such a minority.”

The Media

What we’re reading:

Viral

