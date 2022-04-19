Post Politics Now Biden’s bicoastal push to sell the bipartisan infrastructure law

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

President Biden answers questions from reporters after delivering remarks regarding gas prices in the South Court Auditorium at the White House on March 31. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
By John Wagner
and 
Mariana Alfaro
 
Today at 7:29 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 8:47 a.m. EDT
Today, President Biden is headed to New Hampshire on the first of two trips this week designed to sell voters on the bipartisan infrastructure law. Ahead of the midterms, it’s a key part of Democratic messaging about their ability to get things done in Washington even as other legislative priorities are stalled. Biden is visiting the harbor in Portsmouth, N.H. to talk about investments in ports. On Thursday, he’ll highlight the infrastructure law on the other side of the country during a trip to Portland, Ore. And then he’ll stop in Seattle for an Earth Day event on Friday.

Before leaving Washington on Tuesday morning, Biden is scheduled to conduct a call with allies to talk about the war in Ukraine. On Monday, the White House signaled that more sanctions on Russia are coming amid its continued aggression.

  • 9:45 a.m. Eastern: Biden holds a secure call from the Situation Room with allies to discuss U.S. support for Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion.
  • 11:40 a.m. Eastern: Biden departs from the White House en route to New Hampshire. White House press secretary Jen Psaki will gaggle with reporters on Air Force One. Listen live here.
  • 2:45 p.m. Eastern: Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure law at Portsmouth Harbor in Portsmouth, N.H. Watch live coverage here.

