Post Politics Now Biden’s bicoastal push to sell the bipartisan infrastructure law

A big factor is how partisan vaccines have become in the United States. Republicans make up a disproportionate share of the unvaccinated, and vaccinated Republicans are also significantly less likely to get boosted than vaccinated Democrats. That means the booster campaign has effectively exacerbated the partisan gap in protection from the coronavirus. It also means that most of the unboosted are unlikely to listen to the Biden administration.

But partisanship doesn’t explain it all. These are people who were willing to get two shots and, for whatever reason, haven’t been persuaded to get a third.