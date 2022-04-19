Post Politics Now Biden’s bicoastal push to sell the bipartisan infrastructure law

Today, President Biden is headed to New Hampshire on the first of two trips this week designed to sell voters on the bipartisan infrastructure law. Ahead of the midterms, it’s a key part of Democratic messaging about their ability to get things done in Washington even as other legislative priorities are stalled. Biden is visiting the harbor in Portsmouth, N.H. to talk about investments in ports. On Thursday, he’ll highlight the infrastructure law on the other side of the country during a trip to Portland, Ore. And then he’ll stop in Seattle for an Earth Day event on Friday.
Before leaving Washington on Tuesday morning, Biden is scheduled to conduct a call with allies to talk about the war in Ukraine. On Monday, the White House signaled that more sanctions on Russia are coming amid its continued aggression.
With a federal judge striking down the federal mask mandate in transportation settings, a big question looms for the Biden administration: to appeal or not to appeal?
It’s a decision with public health and political implications. Our colleagues Michael Laris and Justin George note that the transportation mandate has been among the highest-profile mask requirements in the country, persisting after most local jurisdictions — including many led by Democrats — have allowed similar mandates to expire.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said little officially after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle of the Middle District of Florida ruled that the mandate exceeds the statutory authority of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Psaki told reporters Monday that the White House is “reviewing the decision, and, of course, the Department of Justice would be making any determinations about any litigation.” The Justice Department declined to comment.
Writing in The Health 202, The Post’s Rachel Roubein notes the crosscurrents of the issue for the Biden administration:
The ruling comes as the Biden administration had faced growing pressure from Republicans and airline executives to halt the mandate. But it also raised alarms among some health experts concerned about climbing coronavirus cases as the more transmissible BA.2 subvariant dominates the country. And it leaves a huge question open: Will the Biden administration appeal the decision?
You can read Rachel’s full piece here.
Noted: In another break with GOP, Cheney seeks to win without WinRedReturn to menu
Careful readers of the latest campaign finance report from Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) will see not only an impressive $2.9 million haul for the first quarter but also that she is no longer using WinRed, the small-donor fundraising platform Republicans rallied to in recent years at the urging of Trump and the Republican National Committee.
Writing in the The Early 202, Jacqueline Alemany and Theodoric Meyer say it’s another sign of how far removed Cheney is from the party she once helped lead. Cheney, who is facing a Trump-backed primary challenger, is instead using Anedot, a competing online payment processor for Republicans that was started over a decade ago. Jacqueline and Theodoric write:
Cheney stopped using WinRed last year — her final payment to the platform was Aug. 10, according to Federal Election Commission filings — a few months after she was booted from the number No. 3 in House GOP leadership for her unyielding criticisms of Trump for spreading falsehoods about the election and his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.
You can read their full piece here.
On our radar: The Democrats who stand to gain from Biden’s tripReturn to menu
Presidential travel destinations aren’t chosen by accident, and Tuesday’s is no exception as President Biden makes his second trip to the Granite State of his presidency to tout the bipartisan infrastructure law passed last year.
He’ll deliver his message about Democrats getting things done in the home of state of Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), whose seat is being heavily targeted this year by Republicans as they try to wrest control of the evenly divided Senate. And Biden will appear in the congressional district of Rep. Chris Pappas (N.H.), who is considered one of the more vulnerable Democrats in the House this year.
Hassan, a first-term senator and former governor, caught a break when national Republicans failed to recruit New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) to run for the Senate. But even against a lesser-known Republican, Hassan’s race is expected to be competitive.
Pappas is the third vulnerable Democrat who will have hosted Biden in their district in recent weeks ahead of what could be a difficult midterm cycle in the House. A Biden trip to Greensboro, N.C., fell within Rep. Kathy E. Manning’s district, while a trip to Iowa was in Rep. Cindy Axne’s district.
Biden is speaking Tuesday at Portsmouth Harbor, which will receive infrastructure funding to accommodate larger ships and heavier loads of cargo, according to the White House.
On our radar: How to send a message to Russia through the G-20Return to menu
The first gathering of the powerful Group of 20 nations since the Ukraine war began is emerging as a gauge of how the world’s leading international bodies will respond to the Russian aggression.
The Post’s Jeff Stein reports that Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen will boycott several meetings during a conference this week in Washington.
Yellen plans to attend the opening session of the G-20 finance ministers’ meeting Wednesday to show support for Ukraine’s finance minister, who has flown in from Kyiv for the conference, according to a Treasury Department official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share details of internal planning. But Yellen will skip other sessions over Russia’s presence, the official said.
Jeff writes:
Many of the countries in the G-20 have condemned Russia, but some of its most influential members, such as China and India, have not. And many of the world’s wealthiest nations, including much of Europe, remain heavily dependent on Russian oil and natural gas even after the invasion, highlighting how deeply entangled Russia’s economy is with the rest of the world despite the severe sanctions the United States and its allies have imposed over the war.
You can read Jeff’s full story here.
Analysis: Why many Americans haven’t heeded Biden’s call to get boostedReturn to menu
It’s been eight months since President Biden unveiled a plan to deliver coronavirus booster shots. While Biden aimed for all vaccinated adults to get a booster, only about half have gotten one so far.
The Post’s Aaron Blake says booster shots are a significant shortcoming in the federal government’s coronavirus response — with no easy answers for why or what to do about it. Aaron writes:
A big factor is how partisan vaccines have become in the United States. Republicans make up a disproportionate share of the unvaccinated, and vaccinated Republicans are also significantly less likely to get boosted than vaccinated Democrats. That means the booster campaign has effectively exacerbated the partisan gap in protection from the coronavirus. It also means that most of the unboosted are unlikely to listen to the Biden administration.But partisanship doesn’t explain it all. These are people who were willing to get two shots and, for whatever reason, haven’t been persuaded to get a third.
You can read Aaron’s full story here.
Noted: At outset of Calif. swing, Harris says U.S. will halt tests of anti-satellite missilesReturn to menu
Vice President Harris, in her capacity as chair of the National Space Council, announced Monday that the United States will no longer conduct destructive tests of satellites and called on other nations to agree to a set of rules governing responsible behavior in space as Earth’s orbit becomes increasingly congested with dangerous debris.
The announcement came early in a scheduled week-long visit to the state Harris represented in the Senate before joining Biden in the White House. Other events planned this week are designed to highlight other parts of Harris’s current portfolio, including a speech Thursday in San Francisco on maternal health. On Monday, Harris also headlined a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in Los Angeles, where she expressed optimism about the upcoming midterm elections.
The Post’s Christian Davenport has details on the space announcement, made at Vandenberg Space Force Base, near Lompoc, Calif.:
The announcement came five months after Russia blew up a dead satellite with a missile, creating a massive debris field that will stay in orbit for years.The United States would become the first nation to pledge to no longer conduct those tests, Harris said.“It is clear there is strong interest among our international partners to develop these norms,” she said Monday. “We must write the new rules of the road, and we will lead by example.”She added that the tests “are reckless, and they are irresponsible. These tests also put in danger so much of what we do in space.”
You can read Christian’s full story here.
Take a look: Here’s who’s heading for the exitsReturn to menu
In the parlance of the House Press Gallery, it’s known as the casualty list: a running tally of members who have announced their plans to retire or seek another office rather than run for reelection.
With the midterms about seven months away, 30 Democrats have announced their plans to leave the chamber, compared with 17 Republicans. Two Republicans announced their retirements this month, but Democrats still outpace the GOP’s totals by a nearly 2-to-1 margin.
Pulled together by our colleagues Daniela Santamariña and Dave Clarke, a map that shows who’s leaving and how that compares with past election cycles can be seen here.