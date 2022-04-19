Placeholder while article actions load

Masking requirements are falling like dominos

The decision of whether to require masks for traveling is now in the hands of private companies and local transit authorities.

Yesterday, federal officials stopped enforcing a federal mask mandate for air travel and public transit after a federal judge struck down the requirement – and within hours, the landscape quickly shifted.

Major airlines, including Delta and United, announced face coverings were no longer required for domestic and some international flights. Amtrak also followed suit. And in the Washington, D.C., region, the Metro system said masks are optional on its rail and bus systems.

“I suspect that we’ll see a patchwork of different rules for the foreseeable future,” Lawrence Gostin, who heads Georgetown's O'Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law, wrote in an email. “Eventually all the airlines will drop the mask requirements.”

The ruling comes as the Biden administration had faced growing pressure from Republicans and airline executives to halt the mandate. But it also raised alarms among some health experts concerned about climbing coronavirus cases as the more transmissible BA.2 subvariant dominates the country. And it leaves a huge question open: Will the Biden administration appeal the decision?

Here’s the quick state-of-play:

In mid-2020, airlines started requiring that airlines started requiring that customers wear masks absent a federal mandate.

Shortly after President Biden took office, he implemented a federal requirement for face coverings in transportation settings.

Last week, the administration extended that requirement the administration extended that requirement until at least May 3 as federal health officials monitor the spread of the BA.2 subvariant.

But yesterday, a Trump-appointed judge Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s authority, our colleagues Michael Laris and Justin George report. a Trump-appointed judge said the mandate exceeds theour colleaguesandreport.

Atul Gawande, USAID assistant administrator for global health:

Wow. On board JetBlue. Attendant just announced that the courts struck down CDC’s 2 week extension of the mask mandate today and JetBlue now dropped its mask requirement. The attendant added he is taking his off.



(Meanwhile: double digit increases in cases in the northeast.) — Atul Gawande (@Atul_Gawande) April 19, 2022

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority

United Airlines:

Masks are no longer required on domestic flights, select international flights (dependent upon the arrival country's requirements) or at U.S. airports. More comfortable keeping yours on? Go right ahead… the choice is yours (you look dino-mite either way)! pic.twitter.com/hwq678v55d — United Airlines (@united) April 18, 2022

The details

At first, it wasn't clear whether the judge’s decision lifted the mandate immediately, creating confusion for several hours Monday afternoon.

But in the early evening, an administration official said the agencies are “reviewing the decision and assessing potential next steps.” In the meantime, the court decision means the masking order isn’t in effect, though the CDC recommends people continue to wear masks in indoor transportation settings.

A Department of Justice spokesperson declined to comment on whether the administration would appeal the ruling. The DOJ had previously said the mandate should be allowed to be kept in place, arguing that Congress gave health officials the authority to prevent the spread of disease using “sanitation” and “other measures.”

But U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle didn’t agree. She said the CDC was relying on the 1944 Public Health Service Act to impose the mandate and contended that the government’s reasoning of putting the requirement in place for “sanitation” purposes fell short, Michael and Justin write.

“Wearing a mask cleans nothing. At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance,” Mizelle wrote At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance,” Mizelle wrote in her decision.

The reaction

Airlines for America, an industry trade group, said it was “encouraged by the lifting of the federal transportation mask mandate.” To bolster travelers’ confidence, the association pointed to vaccine access and the country’s high immunity levels, in addition to hospital-grade cabin-air filtration.

At a Washington Post Live event just before the ruling, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said he hoped the mask mandate wouldn’t get extended again, calling wearing a face covering for hours “quite restrictive, quite confining” for employees.

But as recently as Sunday, top administration officials had defended keeping the requirement in place — at least for now. Coronavirus infections have risen 19 percent in the last seven days, though cases are still at relatively low levels.

“The CDC scientists, what they laid out was they said, ‘Look, we need 15 more days. And the reason we need 15 more days is that cases are rising. We want to see, is this going to translate into more severe disease, more hospitalizations, more deaths,’ ” Ashish Jha, the new White House coronavirus response coordinator, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

In striking down the mandate … “We're now shifting the responsibility on to individuals, when you can't beat the epidemic that way, it has to be a community effort in my view,” said Abraar Karan, an infectious-disease physician at Stanford University.

Agency alert

White House launches new infectious-disease forecasting center

On tap today: White House officials will formally launch the country’s national center for infectious-disease forecasting aimed at providing better, faster information about what’s likely to happen next in this public health emergency and in future outbreaks, our colleague Lena H. Sun reports.

After facing backlash for the agency's surveillance, data collection, preparedness and communication during the pandemic, the CDC tapped outside experts to lead the new Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics.

About the initiative:

Roughly 100 scientists at the center will analyze technical data to inform the public about how the virus is behaving and who is most at risk.

The center will also work with experts in government and the private sector to assess how well pandemic measures, like masking and contract tracing, are working.

One of the center's main priorities is improving communication between the government and the public about things like pandemic guidance and vaccine effectiveness.

“ We think of ourselves like the National Weather Service, but for infectious diseases , ” said Caitlin Rivers , an epidemiologist and associate director for science at the initiative run by the CDC.

It will be up to communication staff to take complicated data and translate it into specific advice for the public so that they can gauge the level of risk in their community.

CMS eyes a new maternal hospital designation

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is proposing to start designating “birthing friendly hospitals” nationwide to help patients choose providers with a proven track record of delivering high-quality maternity care.

The Biden administration is attempting to address the country’s poor maternal and infant mortality rates, which have consistently outpaced other wealthy nations. The plan was included in the Medicare’s annual payment proposal for inpatient and long-term hospitals.

To receive the designation when the program rolls out in the fall of 2023, hospitals recommended patient safety practices and enroll in a perinatal quality improvement collaborative initiative. hospitals must provide maternity services, implementrecommended patient safety practices and enroll in a perinatal quality improvement collaborative initiative.

If the rule is finalized, hospitals will track their low-risk Cesarean deliveries and cases with severe obstetric complications as quality measures.

In the courts

Supreme Court tosses out Medicaid work requirement cases

The Supreme Court tossed out two cases challenging work requirements for Medicaid enrollees that have been pending at the court for more than a year.

Catch up quick: The Trump administration approved rules in Arkansas and New Hampshire requiring Medicaid beneficiaries work, attend school or be enrolled in job-skills training to remain eligible for the safety-net option — a policy critics said could result in losses of coverage. But the Biden administration had already rolled back the signature Trump-era policy and revoked prior approval for the work rules.

Also on Monday …

The high court denied emergency relief to an Air Force reservist seeking to block the Air Force from disciplining him for not being vaccinated on religious grounds.

Mark Joseph Stern, senior writer on courts and the law for Slate:

By a 6–3 vote, the Supreme Court sides against a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserve who refuses to get the COVID vaccine on religious grounds. Thomas, Alito, and Gorsuch dissent.https://t.co/Ke2pQtCT3f pic.twitter.com/WXirK9Qt07 — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) April 18, 2022

Industry Rx

Leading cancer hospitals impose hefty markups on lifesaving drugs

Most of the nation’s leading cancer hospitals aren't in compliance with federal price transparency laws, and many generate significant revenue by slapping substantial markups on lifesaving drugs, STAT reports.

Researchers analyzed the prices of 25 cancer drugs — negotiated and paid by commercial health insurers — at 61 facilities that have received the highest designation from the National Cancer Institute, in a study published in JAMA yesterday. Here’s what they found:

Only 27 hospitals disclosed the negotiated price of at least one top-selling cancer therapy, which flouts federal law.

The country’s preeminent cancer treatment centers are charging commercial health insurers anywhere from double to seven times the cost of acquiring cancer drugs.

How much insurers pay for the drugs varies within the same hospital.

The study comes amid an increased push in Congress to address the sky high cost of prescription drugs, but researchers said lawmakers shouldn't just look at drugmakers.

On the Hill

Turning up the heat

On Medicaid: The Tri-Caucus is pressing for any scaled-back economic package to include four Medicaid policies, contending the measures are key to ensuring Americans don’t lose their health coverage when the public health emergency ends.

The Tri-Caucus is composed of the Congressional Black Caucus, Congressional Hispanic Caucus and the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus. In a letter to Biden and congressional leadership, the groups’ leaders outlined their requests yesterday.

The policies include requiring states to provide 12 months of continuous enrollment for Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program; permanently fund CHIP; 12 months of postpartum Medicaid coverage; and extend Medicaid to roughly 2.2 million people in states that have refused Obamacare’s expansion.

On short-term plans: More than 40 House Democrats sent a letter yesterday pushing the Department of Health and Human Services to take “overdue action” to reverse Trump’s short-term plan rule.

Biden called short-term health insurance “junk” plans during his 2020 campaign, but his administration hasn’t yet reversed the Trump-era rule significantly expanding the plans. Democrats and advocates are ramping up pressure on HHS to quickly limit the length of time people are allowed to enroll in the coverage, which isn’t required to comply with Obamacare’s consumer protections. For more info, read last week’s Health 202.

Health reads

Sugar rush

They’re magically delicious*



*they might also be making people sick pic.twitter.com/MdmtFf8oR1 — Washington Post TikTok Guy 🫠 (@davejorgenson) April 18, 2022

