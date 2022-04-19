Placeholder while article actions load

Below: Amazon commissioned a racial-equity audit, and another one of the company's warehouses will hold a unionization vote. First: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Progressives’ favorite new punching bag: Elon Musk’s taxes Progressives have long railed against billionaires and major corporations who pay next to nothing in federal taxes as glaring examples of what’s wrong with the U.S. tax code. On Monday, they observed Tax Day by drilling into a new favorite target: Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.):

Throughout the 2020 election, top Democrats including Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and President Biden frequently needled Amazon and its founder Jeff Bezos for not paying federal income taxes — but they rarely went after Musk.

The Amazon line became a key part of several liberal candidates’ economic message, and it showed the depths to which Bezos’s and the tech giant’s stock within the party in Washington had fallen. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns the Washington Post)

Amazon took so much heat over its tax contributions — or sometimes lack thereof — that its public policy shop began publicly disputing candidates’ claims on Twitter, including Biden. Among those going to bat for the company was Amazon executive Jay Carney, who served in the Obama-Biden White House as press secretary.

.@JoeBiden We pay every cent owed. You spent 3 decades in the Senate & know that Congress wrote these tax laws to encourage companies to invest in the US economy. We have. 500k jobs w/ a min wage of $15/hr across 40 states. Assume your complaint is w/ the tax code, not Amazon. https://t.co/bKV4Hy4Ma8 — Amazon Public Policy (@amazon_policy) May 22, 2020

But ever since a ProPublica report in June revealed that Musk paid no federal income taxes in 2018, the tech mogul has become a perennial target for populist progressives.

In a Twitter thread from her political account Monday, Warren singled out Bezos, Musk and Amazon, alongside an oil company. Sanders likewise zeroed in on Bezos and Musk individually, among a slew of major corporations, as did Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

If you paid $1 In federal income taxes, you paid more in taxes than:



AT&T in 2021

Tesla in 2021

Amazon in 2017-2018

Nike in 2020

FedEx in 2020

Dish Network in 2020

Elon Musk in 2018

Jeff Bezos in 2007 & 2011

Carl Icahn in 2016-2017



Yes. It’s time to tax the rich. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 18, 2022

Today is Tax Day! Make sure you file your taxes by end of day today.



Also, if you don't want to continue paying more in taxes than Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and other billionaires, support my #BabiesOverBillionaires Act.



You can file here: https://t.co/YMxr6HEI2t — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) April 18, 2022

Musk did not return a request for comment on the remarks Monday.

Musk has likely stoked even more congressional contempt by tweeting lewd and derogatory comments at top lawmakers, including Sanders and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), who chairs the powerful Senate Finance Committee.

After Sanders tweeted in November to “demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share,” Musk replied with a quip about the senator’s age.

I keep forgetting that you’re still alive — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2021

After Wyden rebuffed a poll Musk put out asking his followers if he should sell some Tesla stock, Musk replied by mockingly suggesting Wyden’s profile picture looked as if he had just had an orgasm.

Why does ur pp look like u just came? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2021

When Musk has engaged with lawmakers on the substance of their critiques, he has said he would be “in favor of an estate tax” and taxes on what he called “especially extravagant” consumption, and he’s claimed his tax bill is now much higher.

In February, Musk claimed that the “only reason I didn’t pay federal tax in 2018 is because I *overpaid* in 2017!”

According to ProPublica, Musk paid $68,000 in federal income tax in 2015 and $65,000 in 2017, and his effective tax rate between 2014 and 2018 was just over 3 percent.

Musk has also become a frequent focus of criticism during the pandemic, with Democrats blasting gains in value made by Musk, Bezos and other tech moguls amid broader economic struggles and rising inflation.

“The very, very rich are getting much richer during the pandemic. … Tax their wealth. Break up Big Tech,” Sanders tweeted in July 2020, singling out Musk and Bezos, among others.

Barring a major about-face from Musk on economic policy or a massive change in fortunes, that target is likely to grow.

Amazon says it will conduct a racial-equity audit

The audit will evaluate “any disparate racial impacts on our nearly 1 million U.S. hourly employees resulting from our policies, programs and practices,” the company said in a securities filing. The review will be led by former U.S. attorney general Loretta E. Lynch and other attorneys from law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, CNBC's Annie Palmer reports.

The company says it will make the findings of the review public.

The audit comes amid pressure by Amazon shareholders, who have urged the company to look into how its policies impact racial equity. New York state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli (D) has refiled his independent racial-equity audit proposal for a vote at the company's shareholder meeting next month, Palmer reports. Amazon has recommended that its shareholders vote down the measure, arguing that it is conducting its own audit.

Another Amazon warehouse has qualified to hold a unionization vote

Around 200 employees are expected to be eligible to vote at the DNK5 warehouse in New Jersey, Rachel Lerman reports. The workers, who are being organized by the Local 713 International Brotherhood of Trade Unions, qualified for the vote just weeks after the first Amazon facility in the United States successfully voted to organize.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the vote. The company has opposed unionization at its warehouses, arguing that it doesn’t believe forming a union is the “best answer” for employees.

U.S. appeals court rules that ‘scraping’ public information isn’t hacking

The decision implements a recent Supreme Court decision that significantly pared down what counts as hacking under the United States’ main anti-hacking law. Cyber experts have long said the law was interpreted too broadly.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals' decision is a loss for LinkedIn, which argued that competitor hiQ Labs’ extraction of publicly available information from its site could be stopped by invoking U.S. anti-hacking laws, CyberScoop’s Tonya Riley reports. But LinkedIn, which is owned by Microsoft, has signaled that the fight isn’t over.

“We’re disappointed, but this was a preliminary ruling and the case is far from over,” LinkedIn told CyberScoop. “We will continue to fight to protect our members’ ability to control the information they make available on LinkedIn.”

Tech companies and activists have opposed scraping, arguing that when companies like facial recognition firm Clearview AI take user data from their sites, they’re harming people and violating their privacy.

Former president Donald Trump, while banned from Twitter, has found an interesting way to retweet his supporters. Politico's Meredith McGraw:

Trump, no longer on Twitter himself, personally signed a bunch of printed out tweets in support of JD Vance pic.twitter.com/K2JAbNdOIs — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) April 18, 2022

