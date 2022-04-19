Placeholder while article actions load

In this edition: Fundraising takeaways from the first quarter, a Democratic mess in New York and more polls that Joe Biden probably shouldn't look at. Apologies for the delay, but the Easter Bunny kept interrupting us. This is the Trailer. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In the first three months of 2022, war broke out in Europe, the president's approval ratings tumbled into the 30s, and two Republican-led swing states went into overtime to draw political maps friendly to their candidates. Oh, and federal candidates had to file three more months of campaign finance reports no later than last Friday.

Did the campaign fundraising picture change? Not so much. Republicans raised more money across more races, but there aren't many races that look competitive now but didn't at the end of the Biden administration's first, bad year. Incumbent Democrats kept building cash-on-hand leads over every challenger in nearly every race, but the GOP's party committees beat their Democratic counterparts. Here are five big takeaways from the last round of filings.

Republicans are raising enough money to expand the House map. They'll be the first to say so: The 2021 redistricting cycle didn't go as well for Republicans as they'd wanted. But the party is playing in lots of places that were no-go zones for their 2020 candidates, and raising competitive amounts of money everywhere.

Take New York's 19th Congressional District. President Biden won in the district by 2 points in 2020, but if its new, Democrat-drawn boundaries hold up in court, Biden would have won comfortably — part of the Democrats' plan to shore up Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-N.Y.). In 2020, Delgado got an unknown Republican challenger who raised less than $154,000 for his entire campaign. In 2022, he will face former Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (R), a former candidate for governor, who by the end of the quarter had raised nearly $1 million.

Democrats held their own, during one of the worst stretches of polling for their party in decades. There are 31 seats that fit these qualifications: They're targeted by either the National Republican Congressional Committee or the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, with each party either backing an incumbent or specific challengers. Across those districts, Democrats have nearly four times as much cash on hand now — around $107 million at the end of the quarter, compared to around $29 million for GOP candidates.

But there are plenty of Republicans raising money in places the party abandoned two years ago. In 2020, Rep. Greg Stanton (D-Ariz.) never got a serious challenge in his Phoenix-area district, drawing a Republican opponent who raised less than $131,000. Pushed into the new 4th Congressional District, Stanton already has three potential GOP opponents who've surpassed that; the two candidates identified as “on the radar” by the NRCC have raised a combined $1.1 million.

How does this compare to four years ago, when Republican incumbents were pulled under by a “green wave” of small-donor support for liberal challengers? Overall, Democratic members elected that year are better fundraisers than the people they unseated, and they're going to face 2022 challengers with plenty of cash.

The most vulnerable Senate Democrats keep minting money. The most direct path to a Republican U.S. Senate majority? That would probably be a victory in Arizona or Georgia, the two states where Biden won most narrowly in 2020. Both elected senators in special elections who have to run again in November.

And look at that: Both Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.) and Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) continue to be their party's best fundraisers. Warnock raised $13.6 million in the quarter, leaving him with nearly $23 million on hand; Kelly raised $11.3 million and started out April with $23.3 million to spend.

The money has kept Warnock ahead of the GOP's best non-incumbent fundraiser, ex-football star Herschel Walker, who continued to lead the primary field in Georgia: He raised $5.5 million for the quarter and ended it with $7.4 million left to spend. (There are other Republicans challenging Walker, but none cracked $1 million for the quarter.)

Kelly's Arizona competition has lagged Warnock's. Former Thiel Foundation CEO Blake Masters raised $1.2 million for a lean campaign that's gotten national attention for its semi-viral, straight-to-camera videos; he ended the quarter with a bit less than one-tenth as much cash as Kelly. It was still enough to lead the GOP dollar chase. Attorney Gen. Mark Brnovich raised around $736,000 and spent more, leaving him with $528,960, and earning a mocking tweet from Masters: “Quite possibly the worst fundraiser of all time.” Solar power CEO Jim Lamon raised a bit more than a third as much as Brnovich from donors, but he loaned his campaign $5 million, bringing his personal spending on the race to $12 million.

Republicans are outraising Democrats in just one key Senate race. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) didn't officially launch his reelection bid until early January, but once he did, the money started flowing — $5.9 million, some of it plowed into TV ads that ran all quarter. That left him with $3.5 million on hand, still more than any Democratic challenger. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (D) raised $1.7 million, far more than his rivals. Two of those rivals, Milwaukee Bucks VP Alex Lasry and state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, cracked the million-dollar mark for the quarter only after personal loans to their campaigns.

That's all good news for Republicans in a swing state. So was Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick's $4.3 million haul in Pennsylvania, where the ex-hedge fund CEO's connections helped him lead the quarter; Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) raised $3.1 million to outpace the other two Democrats running for U.S. Senate. But McCormick is having considerably more trouble closing the deal to voters than Fetterman is, and most of the spending in Pennsylvania last quarter came from PACs that spent close to $20 million, the vast majority of it designed to hurt TV personality Mehmet Oz — most of it coming before Oz got Donald Trump's endorsement.

In other competitive states — defined here as the places where the party PACs have reserved ad time — Democrats piled up cash and headed into April with reserves. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) raised $4.4 million, nearly half as much as her two GOP rivals combined; she ended March with $11.1 million, while Adam Laxalt, the former state attorney general who national Republicans expect to win the primary, had $2.4 million.

In North Carolina, where a messy GOP primary will end next month, Democrat Cheri Beasley raised $3.7 million, more than tripling Trump-endorsed Rep. Ted Budd (R-N.C.), ending the quarter with $5.2 million and no primary opponent. And in Florida, Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) raised $10.1 million to Sen. Marco Rubio's (R-Fla.) $5.8 million, which helped her erase the two-term senator's cash led: Both ended it with around $13.2 million in the bank.

Incumbents had the advantage in other races that the national parties consider to be harder to win. In Iowa, while ex-Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D) won a legal battle to appear on the primary ballot, she started out April with $780,000 to spend, compared to $4.6 million for Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa).

Republicans consider Washington state veterans advocate Tiffany Smiley to be a strong contender against Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) if the climate keeps improving for their party — Murray has $7.8 million to spend, compared to $2.5 million for Smiley. And while Republicans hope that former U.S. attorney Christina Nolan can put Vermont's U.S. Senate race in play, she ended her first quarter as a candidate with a bit less than $102,000 to spend. Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.), who locked up Democratic endorsements when he declared for the open seat, had nearly $3 million.

Republican hopes in New Hampshire and Colorado are higher than they are in Vermont, but in both states, the Democratic incumbents had more than 10 times as much cash on hand. In Colorado — this is not a typo — Sen. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.) had 380 times more to spend than state Rep. Ron Hanks, who got the Colorado GOP's endorsement this month after gaining attention for challenging the 2020 election and calling for an audit of the results.

It's always a good quarter for no-hope challengers. Marcus Flowers doesn't have national Democratic support, and neither major party thinks that his race against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is winnable — Trump won the district by a 2-1 landslide. That doesn't matter to small dollar donors. Flowers has now raised nearly $7 million, and spent $5 million, to challenge Greene.

No other Democratic challenger has put up numbers like that, and it's still less than Greene, who began April with $3 million to spend after raising $8.4 million — and whose strongest challenger in the June GOP primary, Jennifer Strahan, has raised a bit less than $323,000. We've seen something similar unfold in North Carolina's 11th Congressional District, where an embattled Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R) burned through most of the $3.4 million he'd raised this cycle and entered the primary's final month with less than $243,000.

That's less than state Sen. Chuck Edwards (R) has left, boosting his argument that he can beat Cawthorn if voters send them to a runoff. But Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara has raised more — $1.4 million so far — because small-dollar Democratic donors are more likely to help a Democrat with little to no chance of victory than to strategically support a Republican who can knock out one of their villains.

More likely — but it's not unheard of. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.) has now raised $10.1 million for her primary, easily setting records in her state, with some support coming from Democrats. Rep. Jaime Herrara Beutler (R-Wash.), one of the seven other Republicans who is seeking reelection after voting to impeach Trump, led her competitors again, and went into April with $2 million; Trump-backed challenger Joe Kent had half as much, and Democrat Brent Hennrich had less than $15,000 to spend, in a tricky race where the top two finishers will go to a November runoff. (Republicans see Hennrich as a sure loser against any GOP candidate who makes the runoff, but Herrera Beutler as likely to win if she's forced into a matchup with Kent.)

Left-wing challengers are doing better than most right-wing challengers, but money isn't everything. Justice Democrats was founded after the 2016 election to replace as many business-friendly Democrats as possible with candidates in the mold of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) — and it's never put a win on the board as quickly as it did this year; Greg Casar triumphed in Texas's 35th Congressional District primary last month, with no need for a runoff.

But redistricting undermined the group's 2022 strategy, with one targeted race — the old Nashville-based 5th Congressional District in Tennessee — becoming unwinnable after Republicans redrew their map. Odessa Kelly, the community organizer recruited by Justice Democrats, ended the quarter with just $134,063 after switching to a different district.

In New York, the group had hoped to get a one-on-one primary between Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), a perennial left-wing target, and Rana Abdelhamid, a young activist who'd be the state's first Muslim member of Congress. But the first-time candidate didn't clear the field, and two-time Maloney challenger Suraj Patel entered the race in February, raising $650,000 for the quarter. Abdelhamid ended March with a bit more than $360,000 on hand; Patel had nearly $544,000, and said that the Abdelhamid campaign was trying to remove him from the ballot after failing to keep him from running.

“She’s trying to deny voters a choice in this election rather than win at the ballot box,” Patel said in a text.

The candidate pile up gives Maloney more ways to beat the field, like she did in 2020, while Patel and two challengers split the vote. There's no runoff in New York, unlike Texas, where Justice Democrat Jessica Cisneros did much better in her primary challenge to Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Tex.) than in any quarter since 2019, when she first started running.

Cisneros clearly benefited after still-unexplained FBI visits to Cuellar's home and office, right before the primary. She raised $1.7 million for the quarter, which includes the March primary that forced both candidates to a runoff; Cuellar raised less than $800,000, as he spent down his war chest. The prospect of a bloody primary that leaves the winner with depleted funds has gotten Republicans to look at the race, but not many of their donors have come along: Cassy Garcia, a former Ted Cruz staffer who led the GOP race in the 28th Congressional District, ended the quarter with just over $115,000.

In the states

Oklahoma. Filing closed on Friday, not long after ex-EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt declared his candidacy for U.S. Senate. He'll be one of 13 Republicans vying to replace Sen. James M. Inhofe (R-Okla.), who's retiring early at age 88; ex-Rep. Kendra Horn, an Oklahoma City Democrat who won in the 2018 wave and lost in 2020, was the only member of her party to file.

Pruitt's reentry into political life, four years after an expenses scandal drove him out of the Trump administration, added a big name to a crowded field. Inhofe had immediately endorsed his chief of staff, Luke Holland to replace him, but Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) filed to run one day after the resignation announcement, and former state House Speaker T.W. Shannon filed two few weeks later.

Mullin flipped the historically Democratic 2nd District in “Little Dixie” 10 years ago; Shannon, who lost a 2014 primary for the state's other U.S. Senate seat, would be the state's first Black senator. He fell short in that race, despite support from conservatives like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), and joined the private sector, eventually becoming the CEO of Chickasaw Community Bank in Oklahoma City. His first TV ads, which began running on Friday, don't even mention his time as a rising star legislator, calling him an “outsider” and a “businessman.”

New York. There is no easy way for Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) to pick a new running mate after the resignation last week of Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, who was charged with bribery and fraud charges after an investigation into campaign finance irregularities.

The deadline for putting a preferred candidate on the ballot before the June 28 primary has passed, and New York law — tested many times by candidates running afoul of it — only lets a selected nominee be replaced by his party if he moves out of state or seeks another office. In an interview with WAMC, Hochul floated another option — the Democratic legislature in Albany could pass a law that changes the process.

“What I'm going to do is take a look at whatever passes the Legislature,” she said. “This is obviously talked about and initiated by legislators, it's their responsibility if they choose to go down that path.”

For now, Benjamin remains on the ballot, alongside the running mates of Hochul’s two Democratic rivals — former New York city council member Diana Reyna and Ana Maria Archila, the co-executive director of the left-wing Center for Popular Democracy. Reyna, who’s running with Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.), has already been asked if she’d be willing to serve with Hochul, telling PoliticsNY that “the opportunity to be able to continue to run on this ticket and be focused is a priority.” There’s no such speculation about Archila, who’s running with New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

Ad watch

Gary Black for Senate, “Where's Herschel?” The other Republicans running for U.S. Senate in Georgia have repeatedly shamed Herschel Walker for skipping candidate forums and debates. It hasn't brought him to the stage, but his rivals hope at least that they can use the questions about his readiness for a hard campaign to drive him under 50 percent and force a runoff. Black, the biggest-spending Walker rival, dramatizes the issue with a short digital spot, looking through pieces of gear, crestfallen that he can't find the candidate.

Protect Ohio Values PAC, “Only One.” When J.D. Vance's campaign was gearing up, this super PAC went on the air, emphasizing illegal immigration and the candidate's willingness to fight liberals. That's the message in its instant spot on Trump's endorsement, blending b-roll of Vance at campaign events with some shots of Trump at rallies. “Make no mistake, there's only one Trump-endorsed conservative.”

Club for Growth Action, “The Difference.” No other outfit cuts together video clips to confuse people as effectively as the CFG. After endorsing Josh Mandel very early in the Ohio U.S. Senate primary, it has run attacks on three of his rivals — J.D. Vance, Jane Timken, and Mike Gibbons, who gets another turn in the barrel in this spot.

It starts with clips from a September 2021 interview with Gibbons where he dismissed “the narrative [that] the middle class is getting screwed” to help the wealthy, adding that “the middle class is not really paying any kind of a fair share.” It continues with clips of the president, in October 2021, saying that the very wealthy and large corporations were not paying their “fair share in taxes.” To make it look like Gibbons is echoing Biden, the clips leave out the parts about the wealthy, making it seem like Biden endorsed higher taxes and Gibbons agrees with him.

Dolan for Ohio, “Ohio Matters.” In Ohio's U.S. Senate race, state Sen. Matt Dolan (R) keeps pointing out that he's passed conservative legislation since the start of the Trump presidency, and none of his opponents have. (Mandel served in the state House, in the minority, before running statewide for treasurer.) That's the first half of this ad; the second disparagingly shows footage from a Timken ad that accused male candidates of “compensating,” and a clip of the FreedomWorks forum where Mandel stood up to confront Gibbons. “My opponents are focused on name-calling instead of results,” Dolan says. “So forget all their nonsense..”

Tim Ryan for Ohio, “Americans.” Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) never took down a populist, China-bashing ad after Asian American groups complained about it. The footage from that ad was taken at pseudo-events, set up to look like extra-caffeinated versions of his town hall meetings, and Ryan's second spot uses another section of the speech, with a much briefer attack on China. “Both parties need to stop wasting time on stupid fights,” Ryan says, without saying which fights he's talking about.

Malcolm PAC, “Electability.” Despite securing a few key labor endorsements, state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D) hasn't gotten as much ink or airtime as the other Democrats running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania — Lt. Gov John Fetterman and Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Penn.). Kenyatta and his endorsers argue that he has to overcome the impression that the White, straight men in the race are electable, and he isn't, which is what his first ad says directly: “I'm Black, I'm gay, I'm from a working class family in north Philadelphia.”

Dave McCormick for U.S. Senate, “Not an Option.” Not long after Trump endorsed Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania's GOP U.S. Senate primary, McCormick put up a spot that ends with Trump flags flying behind him — after a motorcycle ride through rural Pennsylvania, and before a few photos from his trips to motorcycle rallies. He gives a thumbs-up to an unseen audience as he promises to “save America from these idiot socialists and their dangerously weak president.”

Poll watch

“If the Republican primary were held today, for whom would you vote?” (Landmark Communications/WGCL-TV, April 14, 660 likely Republican voters in Georgia)

Governor

Brian Kemp: 52%

David Perdue: 28%

Kandiss Taylor: 10%

Undecided: 10%

Catherine Davis: 1%

U.S. Senate

Herschel Walker: 64%

Undecided: 14%

Gary Black: 9%

Latham Saddler: 5%

Kelvin King: 4%

Josh Clark: 3%

Secretary of State

Jody Hice: 35%

Undecided: 33%

Brad Raffensperger: 18%

David Belle Isle: 10%

TJ Hudson: 3%

Trump personally urged ex-Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) to challenge Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), encouraging Republican voters to reject their governor (“a horrendous RINO”) over his failure to prevent Joe Biden from winning the state in 2020 and his inability to throw out the results. But no recent poll has put Perdue ahead of Kemp. One reason: Republican voters have a few ways to protest 2020 on their ballots, and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) is far more associated with the state’s expanded voting access in that election than Kemp was.

“If the U.S. Senate race was held today, which candidate would you vote for?” (Nevada Independent/OH Predictive Insights, April 1-9, 748 Nevada registered voters)

Catherine Cortez Masto (D): 43%

Adam Laxalt (R): 35%

Catherine Cortez Masto (D): 42%

Sam Brown: 34%

Last week’s Suffolk University/Reno Gazette Journal poll of Nevada found Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D) losing to either Republican challenger; this poll puts her ahead. It gets there not just by finding marginally higher support for Masto, but less awareness of, and support for the potential GOP nominees. Masto’s favorable rating is just 41 percent, with 40 percent of voters viewing her unfavorably. Fifty-two percent of the same voters view the president unfavorably and 51 percent view Donald Trump the same way.

“If America were confronted with a crisis like a war or another pandemic, how confident are you that President Joe Biden would be physically and mentally up to the job.” (NH Journal, April 14-16, 503 registered New Hampshire voters)

Very/somewhat confident: 42%

Not very/not at all confident: 54%

Biden won New Hampshire decisively in 2020, by 7 points, after placing lower in the state’s primary than any other modern presidential nominee. He’s declined there as much as he’s declined anywhere, and this less-than-comfortable question gets at why. The idea that the president could not handle a new crisis, even if his instincts are right, has permeated with swing voters. By a 13-point margin, registered New Hampshire voters disapprove of how Biden is handling “investing in infrastructure,” which Democrats consider a slam-dunk midterm issue, so much so that Biden headed to the state on Tuesday to talk about it.

Countdown

… 14 days until primaries in Indiana and Ohio

… 21 days until primaries in Nebraska and West Virginia

… 28 days until primaries in Kentucky, Oregon, North Carolina and Pennsylvania

… 35 days until Texas runoffs and the special primary in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District

… 53 days until the special House primary in Alaska

… 70 days until the special election in Nebraska's 1st Congressional District

… 86 days until the special election in Texas's 34th Congressional District

… 197 days until the midterm elections

