Trump to rally with GOP candidate accused of assaulting several women

Placeholder while article actions load

Former president Donald Trump will travel to Nebraska later this month to campaign with Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster, who has been accused of sexually assaulting several women, including a Republican Nebraska state senator. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Eight women accused Herbster of touching them inappropriately, according to a report published last week by the Nebraska Examiner. While seven of the women spoke on the condition of anonymity, the state senator, Julie Slama, went on the record and said Herbster reached up her skirt and touched her inappropriately during an event in 2019.

According to the Examiner, two of the women are still open to filing a police report against Herbster, while many of them cited fears — over Herbster’s power, possible professional repercussions, and the reactions of their family and community — as reasons they had not previously reported his behavior.

Advertisement

Herbster has denied the allegations. A spokeswoman, Ellen Keast, told the Examiner that its story “is a political hit-piece” and accused the “political establishment” of “smearing and trying to destroy him.”

“Charles W. Herbster has a lifetime record of empowering women to lead,” Keast said. “Not once has his reputation been attacked in this disgusting manner.”

On Monday, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) told reporters that he believed Slama, and that Herbster should apologize to the women, “seek help” and drop out of the governor’s race.

“Herbster is saying that the Republican establishment somehow created a conspiracy that these eight women are somehow behind to accuse him of sexual assault and groping them and so forth,” Ricketts said. “And I would say just read the article because that article is probably one of the most well-researched, corroborated articles I’ve ever seen on this topic.”

Advertisement

When asked if that logic also applied to Trump, however, Ricketts said that Trump being recorded making lewd comments on the “Access Hollywood” tape was a “very different thing.” (Trump has also been accused of sexual misconduct or assault by several women.)

Trump and his camp remained silent last week after sexual assault allegations surfaced against Herbster. Trump endorsed Herbster in October, and Donald Trump Jr., his son, campaigned for him last week. Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich did not respond to a Post query last week about whether the former president still stood by his endorsement of Herbster.

However, any questions about where Trump stood seemed to be answered after Herbster shared an image of a news release from Trump’s political action committee showing the former president would be holding an upcoming rally with Herbster in Greenwood, Neb.

Advertisement

“BREAKING NEWS: DONALD J. TRUMP WILL BE COMING TO NEBRASKA ON APRIL 29TH!” Herbster tweeted.

Herbster is scheduled to face eight opponents in the May 10 Republican primary.

Trump shocked the Nebraska GOP when he endorsed Herbster, a businessman and Republican megadonor, over Jim Pillen, a member of the University of Nebraska’s board of regents. Pillen has the backing of Gov. Ricketts, former governor Kay Orr — the first Republican woman elected to that post — and Slama.

Another candidate in the GOP race is Theresa Thibodeau, who was formerly Herbster’s running mate. After the allegations against Herbster were reported last week, Thibodeau blasted them as “morally repugnant.”

“I unequivocally support Senator Julie Slama and the seven brave young women who shared their stories,” Thibodeau said in a statement. “I pray that these women receive the justice and healing that they deserve.”

GiftOutline Gift Article