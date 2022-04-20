Post Politics Now Trump-backed candidate booted from Tenn. ballot; Biden to host military leaders

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Key updates
Analysis: The most interesting GOP primaries of 2022
On our radar: Biden’s attempts to lower gas prices frustrate climate activists
Analysis: Republicans raising enough money to expand the House map
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin listens as President Biden speaks during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House on March 3. (Sarah Silbiger/For The Washington Post)
By John Wagner
and 
Mariana Alfaro
 
Today at 7:23 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 7:30 a.m. EDT
Today, fallout continues from a decision late Tuesday by the Tennessee Republican Party to boot Morgan Ortagus, a congressional candidate backed by former president Donald Trump, from the primary ballot. The move underscores broader tensions this election cycle in the GOP between those beholden to Trump and more traditional Republicans. After the decision, Ortagus, a former State Department spokeswoman, questioned the commitment of “party insiders” to Trump’s policies.

Meanwhile in Washington, President Biden plans to convene with top military leaders, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in an annual White House gathering that has taken on added significance this year given the war in Ukraine. Following a more formal meeting, Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host the group and their spouses for dinner.

Your daily dashboard

  • 3 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Jen Psaki briefs reporters. Watch live coverage here.
  • 4 p.m. Eastern: Biden meets with top military leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House. Watch coverage here.
  • 5:30 p.m. Eastern: Biden and first lady Jill Biden host a dinner for top military leaders in the Blue Room of the White House.

