Post Politics Now Trump-backed candidate booted from Tenn. ballot; Biden to host military leaders

Today, fallout continues from a decision late Tuesday by the Tennessee Republican Party to boot Morgan Ortagus, a congressional candidate backed by former president Donald Trump, from the primary ballot. The move underscores broader tensions this election cycle in the GOP between those beholden to Trump and more traditional Republicans. After the decision, Ortagus, a former State Department spokeswoman, questioned the commitment of “party insiders” to Trump’s policies.
Meanwhile in Washington, President Biden plans to convene with top military leaders, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in an annual White House gathering that has taken on added significance this year given the war in Ukraine. Following a more formal meeting, Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host the group and their spouses for dinner.
Former president Donald Trump looms large in GOP primaries this year in states including Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Alaska — to name a few.
The Post’s Amber Phillips takes a look at how these races are unfolding, noting:
Even in safe races Republicans expect to win this November, the real drama is playing out in the primaries. In many of these contests, Trump has put his reputation at stake by endorsing unconventional candidates and pursuing vendettas against members of his party who bucked him while he was president.
The outcomes of many of the primaries could help determine whether Republicans take back control of the House, the Senate or both. You can read Amber’s full piece here.
The Tennessee Republican Party has voted to remove Morgan Ortagus, a congressional candidate backed by Donald Trump, from the state’s primary ballot, underscoring the tensions this cycle across the country between those GOP factions that are beholden to the former president and those that are not.
Ortagus, a former U.S. State Department spokeswoman, was one of three 5th Congressional District candidates removed because they failed to meet eligibility requirements, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden confirmed late Tuesday to the Tennessean.
“I’m a bonafide Republican by their standards, and frankly, by any metric,” Ortagus said in a statement. “I’m further disappointed that the party insiders at the Tennessee Republican Party do not seem to share my commitment to President Trump’s America First policies. As I have said all along, I believe that voters in Middle Tennessee should pick their representative — not establishment party insiders. Our team is evaluating the options before us.”
The Tennessean has reported that Ortagus had few ties to Tennessee before moving last year to Nashville, where she joined a health-care investment firm. She announced her bid for Congress in February.
The state Republican Party’s bylaws require a candidate to have voted in three of the past four GOP primaries, as well as to actively participate in the state or local Republican parties.
Moreover, the state legislature passed a bill last month to enact residency requirements in congressional primaries, targeting transplant candidates mounting campaigns after recent moves to the state.
The other Republicans running for U.S. Senate in Georgia have repeatedly shamed Herschel Walker for skipping candidate forums and debates.
The Post’s David Weigel notes that it hasn’t brought Walker to the stage, but his rivals hope at least that they can use the questions about his readiness for a hard campaign to drive him under 50 percent and force a runoff.
Gary Black, the biggest-spending Walker rival, dramatizes the issue with a short digital spot, looking through binoculars and other gear, crestfallen that he can’t find the candidate. Take a look.
As President Biden has taken several actions in recent weeks aimed at lowering prices at the pump, one constituency that hasn’t been pleased is climate activists.
After Biden took office, advocates had much to cheer, including the U.S. rejoining the Paris climate accord, revocation of the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline and reversal of several other Trump-era policies.
But, as The Post’s Matt Viser and Anna Phillips write, they have been far less enthusiastic about Biden’s decisions to authorize a historically large release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, resume selling leases to drill on federal land and waive an environmental restriction to allow summer sales of ethanol-based gasoline.
Matt and Anna write:
The collision between lofty aspirations and political pressures comes to a head Friday when Biden visits Seattle to celebrate Earth Day, where he probably will be joined by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee, who has built his political career on fighting climate change. Protesters are expected to rally in front of the White House on Saturday to demand that Congress pass new climate legislation.
You can read the full story here.
As they eye a possible takeover of the House, Republicans have this going for them: The party is raising competitive amounts of money pretty much everywhere, the latest batch of campaign finance report shows.
Writing in The Trailer, The Post’s David Weigel cites as an example New York’s 19th Congressional District:
Biden won in the district by 2 points in 2020, but if its new, Democrat-drawn boundaries hold up in court, Biden would have won comfortably — part of the Democrats’ plan to shore up Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-N.Y.). In 2020, Delgado got an unknown Republican challenger who raised less than $154,000 for his entire campaign. In 2022, he will face former Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (R), a former candidate for governor, who by the end of the quarter had raised nearly $1 million.
Still, Dave writes, Democrats held their own during the first quarter of the year, which was one of the worst stretches of polling for their party in decades. You can read Dave’s full analysis here, which includes other observations about first-quarter fundraising.