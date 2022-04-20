Post Politics Now Trump-backed candidate booted from Tenn. ballot; Biden to host military leaders

The Tennessee Republican Party has voted to remove Morgan Ortagus, a congressional candidate backed by Donald Trump, from the state’s primary ballot, underscoring the tensions this cycle across the country between those GOP factions that are beholden to the former president and those that are not.

Ortagus, a former U.S. State Department spokeswoman, was one of three 5th Congressional District candidates removed because they failed to meet eligibility requirements, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden confirmed late Tuesday to the Tennessean.

“I’m a bonafide Republican by their standards, and frankly, by any metric,” Ortagus said in a statement. “I’m further disappointed that the party insiders at the Tennessee Republican Party do not seem to share my commitment to President Trump’s America First policies. As I have said all along, I believe that voters in Middle Tennessee should pick their representative — not establishment party insiders. Our team is evaluating the options before us.”

The Tennessean has reported that Ortagus had few ties to Tennessee before moving last year to Nashville, where she joined a health-care investment firm. She announced her bid for Congress in February.

The state Republican Party’s bylaws require a candidate to have voted in three of the past four GOP primaries, as well as to actively participate in the state or local Republican parties.