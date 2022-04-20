Placeholder while article actions load

A few weeks after the coronavirus emerged in the United States, a grim pattern was obvious. Black Americans were dying of covid-19 at disproportionately high rates. Articles in early April 2020 identified that pattern in Chicago and in Michigan. ProPublica tracked a similar effect in other places.

But soon after that, the country’s response to the pandemic changed. Thanks in part to President Donald Trump having argued that the virus posed little risk and was soon going to vanish from the United States, Republicans began to express far less concern about being infected with the virus. They reported being less likely to take preventive measures against contracting the disease, like wearing a mask. And, over time, Republican parts of the country began seeing higher rates of mortality than places that voted for Joe Biden in November 2020.

And, inextricably, White Americans — a demographic the vast majority of Republicans are part of — began consistently dying at higher rates than non-Whites.

We can examine this by looking at two sets of data.

The first is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s monthly data on death by race. This doesn’t include a demographic categorization of every covid-19 death, but it’s a robust data set that is broken out by state. The other is The Washington Post’s aggregated data on county-level deaths, allowing us to see with some clarity how Trump- and Biden-voting parts of the country were affected by covid-19. Using those data and adjusting for population — that is, not a raw number of deaths but a number of deaths per 100,000 people — we can compare rates of death by vote and by race.

The result is striking. While in the first several months of the pandemic counties that would vote for Biden that November suffered more deaths than Trump-voting counties and Black and Hispanic Americans were dying of covid-19 at higher rates than Whites, that ended by September 2020. From that point on, people in Republican-voting counties and Whites were dying at higher rates month after month, almost without exception.

What that meant is that, as the months passed, the cumulative death toll in both Trump-voting counties and among White Americans surpassed the per-person tolls in Biden-voting counties and among non-Whites.

Comparing each group in the political and racial categories, you can see that, month by month, Trump counties and White Americans were harder hit.

By grouping non-White Americans into one category, we are blurring things a bit. If we break out Black Americans separately, for example, you can see that the cumulative per-person death toll among Black Americans has been higher than the toll for Whites — until last month, when the two pulled almost even.

This intertwines with partisanship, though. Data from the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) shows that Black Americans have the lowest rate of vaccination of any group, with Whites following. The highest vaccination rates are among Asian Americans.

But just as compiling all non-White people into one group obscures the higher toll for Black people, looking only at Whites in the chart above misrepresents the role of partisanship. KFF’s data has also consistently shown that White Democrats are far more likely than White Republicans to report having been vaccinated — as are Black Americans.

Since most of the deaths from the virus over the past seven months have been among the unvaccinated, that makes a big difference. While the rate of covid-19 deaths among Black Americans was higher than that for Whites in each of the first 15 months of the pandemic, White Americans started seeing higher rates last September — when the delta variant was hammering red states and as the vaccination divide was really starting to be felt.

It’s likely that this month White Americans will have seen a higher per capita death rate than Black Americans for the first time during the pandemic. That change is clearly attributable in large part to attitudes about masking and vaccination, and those attitudes are attributable to partisanship.

