Since the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection, questions have been raised about whether certain Republicans — originally Donald Trump, then some members of Congress — might be disqualified from serving in office for various actions tied to the attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

It still seems quite unlikely. But the matter is now up for some rare legal scrutiny, and the case could shed light on a contentious issue: How far is too far when it comes to lawmakers taking part in efforts to thwart our very system of government?

A federal judge this week rejected an attempt by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to throw out a challenge to her ballot status. That means proceedings in front of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) are set to begin as early as Wednesday, with an administrative judge in Atlanta holding a hearing Friday on making a recommendation to Raffensperger.

At issue is whether Greene can be removed from the ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which disqualifies from office anyone who “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the” United States, or has “given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

In allowing the case to move forward this week, U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg rejected a claim that had succeeded in similar case involving Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.). The claim was that the Amnesty Act, passed by Congress after the 14th Amendment, exempted future officeholders — rather than just the Confederates of the time — from being disqualified. Greene doesn’t concede that she participated in the insurrection — a vital matter which we’ll get to later — but argued that the law shielded her from the issue even being considered. A judge last month ruled that the law did shield Cawthorn; Totenberg on Monday disagreed.

Cawthorn’s isn’t the only case in which this effort has come up short: In February, the Indiana state election commission also rejected an effort to kick Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) off the ballot. But Greene’s case appears to be the first in which these matters will actually be considered in-depth.

Crucially, as Bloomberg noted, that means the Georgia officials could soon have access to information and testimony that the House Jan. 6 committee hasn’t been able to obtain. But beyond that, there’s the question of whether what Greene did could even be construed as satisfying the 14th Amendment’s disqualification standard.

The actions of many lawmakers vis-a-vis the insurrection — to the extent there is even a plausibly direct connection — remain a black box. Witnesses have thwarted the Jan. 6 committee’s requests. GOP leaders have declined to detail their conversations with then-President Donald Trump as it unfolded. Some Democrats have offered unsubstantiated allegations that GOP lawmakers might have worked with the insurrectionists in advance, but there’s scant public evidence of real coordination. This week, newly revealed text messages indicated that the Oath Keepers might have been in contact with members of Congress, including to provide security for certain political figures. But a spokesperson for one lawmaker cited by name, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tex.), said Jackson “does not know nor has he ever spoken to the people in question.”

What we know about Banks’s actions suggest that the case against him was a stretch: The argument was basically that Banks had supported efforts to overturn the election, which many GOP lawmakers did. Cawthorn’s conduct is no longer at issue, unless the ruling by the judge in his case is successfully appealed.

In Greene’s case, the argument for now appears to rest on the idea that she incited the insurrection. In advance of Jan. 6, she promoted it as “our 1776 moment” — a reference to a violent American revolution that other lawmakers also invoked.

Perhaps more significant, though — given the long-established legal protections for overheated and hyperbolic political speech — is something else Greene said at the time. In a video posted to social media, she accused Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) of treason and noted that that crime carried the death penalty.

“You can’t allow it to just transfer power ‘peacefully’ like Joe Biden wants,” Greene said, using air quotes for “peacefully,” “and allow him to become our president because he did not win this election.”

"You can't allow it to just transfer power 'peacefully' like Joe Biden wants, and allow him to become our president. Because he did not win this election. It's being stolen and the evidence is there," Marjorie Taylor Greene. Expel. pic.twitter.com/nbNR1kzZeN — Scott Dworkin (@funder) February 4, 2021

Greene’s meaning isn’t entirely clear from the video, as she repeatedly stumbled over her words. Was she merely using a word Biden had used? Was she suggesting Biden’s win somehow wasn’t “peaceful?” Or was she calling for supporters to abandon peaceful measures? It might seem evident to her critics that it’s the last one, but proving that she was actually inciting supporters is key — and not easy.

From there — in the absence of evidence of Greene directly working with insurrectionists — there’s the question of whether inciting an insurrection qualifies as engaging in an insurrection, and meets the 14th Amendment’s standard.

This was the same question raised when Trump was impeached for incitement and some wanted to also disqualify him from serving as president again. University of Chicago law professor Daniel J. Hemel, in a lengthy January 2021 piece on all of these issues, concluded this was a sticking point:

A harder question is whether “incitement of insurrection” — the charge against President Trump in the single article of impeachment approved on Jan. 13 — amounts to “engaging in insurrection.” For example, an 1862 law makes it a federal felony to “incite, set on foot, assist, or engage in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States, or the laws thereof.” … The separate listing of “incite” and “engage” might suggest that Congress in the 1860s understood these two terms as distinct. But again, there is no ironclad rule against surplusage, and the 1862 statute may have included extra verbiage that the 14th Amendment later streamlined. Moreover, other sources suggest that incitement constitutes engagement. In 1894, for example, a federal-district court in Illinois held that “every person who knowingly incites, aids, or abets [an insurrection], no matter what his motives may be, is likewise an insurgent.”

Indeed, part of the difficulty in evaluating these questions is that courts quite simply haven’t considered them much, because insurrections are so rare. The last time Section 3 of the 14th Amendment was used to disqualify a member of Congress was 1919, when Rep. Victor Berger, a socialist from Wisconsin, was disqualified by an overwhelming vote of the House. But that case didn’t involve the insurrection provision, but rather “giving aid and comfort” to America’s enemies, which Berger was accused of during World War I.

Berger’s offense was that he opposed the United States entering the war. He was also under indictment for violating the Espionage Act, though his conviction was later overturned by the Supreme Court, and he was elected again and seated in Congress.

That case has since been widely regarded as an Red Scare-fueled overreaction, and it certainly raises questions about how broadly to interpret Section 3 of the 14th Amendment today.

Beyond that, there’s the matter of whether local judges or officials removing a candidate from the ballot would even pass legal muster. Berger, after all, was excluded by a vote of the House. And the Supreme Court has repeatedly affirmed that the Constitution makes each house of Congress the judge of members’ qualifications to serve. Lawfare’s Roger Parloff, writing in the context of the Cawthorn case, concluded that this question “could well carry the day.”

So we shouldn’t expect that Greene or any other members will lose their seats in Congress because of this. But we might learn some things in the process, including what our courts regard as an insurrection and who they regard as an insurrectionist.

