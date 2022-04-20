Placeholder while article actions load

Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! We hope you're having a good Earth Week so far. 🌎 🚨 A Washington Post investigation found that Canada doesn't report the massive emissions from megafires to the United Nations. More on that below. But first: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Exclusive: Groups push Congress to pass climate package before Memorial Day A coalition of more than 20 climate, labor and social justice groups is planning a nationwide mobilization to push Congress to pass robust climate legislation before Memorial Day, according to details shared exclusively with The Climate 202.

The mobilization on Saturday — one day after Earth Day and two days before Congress returns from recess — will include events in 40 cities across the country. Biden administration officials will speak at the event in D.C., with confirmed attendance from White House deputy climate adviser Ali Zaidi and White House Council on Environmental Quality Chair Brenda Mallory.

The organizers hope to highlight the shrinking window for passing ambitious climate policy before the midterm elections in November, when Republicans could regain control of Congress, dashing the prospects for sweeping climate legislation.

"There have been so many discussions over the past year and a half, and the planet's clock is running out," Christy Goldfuss, senior vice president for energy and environment policy at the Center for American Progress, one of the groups organizing the events, told The Climate 202.

"After Memorial Day, it becomes all about politics and campaigns, and everyone is focused on their reelections," she added. "So this is it. This is the last opportunity we're going to have for years to get these priorities over the finish line."

The other groups planning the mobilization include the League of Conservation Voters, Sierra Club, Sunrise Movement, Climate Power, SEIU, NAACP and Green New Deal Network.

In addition to D.C., the groups are organizing events in cities including Phoenix, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh and Orlando.

Other confirmed speakers include House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis Chair Kathy Castor (D-Fla.) and Sierra Club President Ramón Cruz.

Castor plans to "drive home the point that clean energy is the path to energy security, lowering costs for Americans, creating good-paying jobs, and securing a livable planet," Melvin Felix, a committee spokesman, said in an email to The Climate 202.

A White House spokesman did not respond to questions about Zaidi's planned remarks. Zaidi is likely to replace White House national climate adviser Gina McCarthy, who is preparing to leave the role, although no final decisions have been made, The Post and other news outlets reported last week.

A spokeswoman for the Council on Environmental Quality said in an email that Mallory plans to highlight the Biden administration's climate and environmental justice accomplishments.

The Manchin factor

The mobilization comes after Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) torpedoed negotiations over President Biden's climate and social spending bill. The measure, formerly known as the Build Back Better Act, contains a historic $555 billion package of tax credits and other policies aimed at slashing emissions and boosting clean energy.

Manchin, who chairs the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said in late December that he could not support the roughly $2 trillion package amid rising consumer prices and growing federal debt.

But in late March, Manchin signaled that he was open to returning to the negotiating table in exchange for certain concessions from the Biden administration, Maxine and our colleagues Anna Phillips and Tyler Pager reported last month. In particular, the West Virginian indicated that he wanted the Biden administration to make some concessions related to oil and gas drilling in the Gulf of Mexico and natural gas exports, according to people familiar with the matter.

Goldfuss, of the Center for American Progress, said that "it's impossible to say what concessions are okay without looking at the context of the overall deal" that could emerge between Manchin and key negotiators.

But Michele Roberts, national co-coordinator of the Environmental Justice Health Alliance for Chemical Policy Reform, urged lawmakers not to let Manchin strip any of the climate provisions from the version of the bill that passed the House in November.

"All of these pieces in totality … must be voted on and passed and not negotiated at all," Roberts told The Climate 202. "Enough is enough."

Asked for comment, Manchin spokeswoman Sam Runyon provided the same statement that she sent The Post last month, which read in part: "Senator Manchin is always willing to engage in discussions about the best way to move our country forward. He has made clear that we can protect energy independence and respond to climate change at the same time."

Extreme events

A megafire in Canada raged for 3 months. No one's on the hook for its emissions.

In July 2017, Canada’s Elephant Hill Fire picked up speed and intensity, forcing thousands from their homes as it devoured nearly half a million acres of British Columbia's interior. Over three months, the fire released an estimated 38 million tons of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere — roughly a year’s worth of pollution from more than 8 million cars.

When it comes to formally accounting for Elephant Hill's emissions under the Paris climate agreement, however, the blaze — and others like it — are left out of the equation, The Post's Amanda Coletta, Chris Mooney, Brady Dennis, Naema Ahmed and John Muyskens report as part of the Invisible series, an investigation into the inaccurate data underlying countries' climate pledges.

Under United Nations guidelines, Canada and other countries must report their total greenhouse gas emissions and their progress toward their Paris agreement pledges. But in 2017, Canada stopped including the emissions from megafires in its official tallies, saying the blazes are “natural disturbances” that are mostly beyond human control.

Canada argues that accounting for these emissions would not only be unfair, but would also obscure efforts to understand the positive effects that humans have on the land when they plant trees and sequester carbon in soil. But critics note that these emissions still dangerously warm the planet, even if no country claims them.

“Once emissions are in the atmosphere, it doesn’t really matter whether they came from a wildfire or from someone’s Hummer,” said Torrance Coste, national campaign director for the Wilderness Committee, a Canadian nonprofit organization. “If they’re in the atmosphere, they’re causing climate change just the same.”

Pressure points

Biden’s moves on gas prices clash with his climate goals

In the time that President Biden has been in office, he has mostly kept his campaign promises of tackling climate change and bringing its threat into the national political conversation.

But over the past few weeks, in a short-term effort to lower gas prices, Biden has found fresh ways to boost domestic fossil fuel production by loosening some environmental restrictions — moves that could derail his climate agenda, The Post's Matt Viser and Anna Phillips report.

Some advocates are increasingly frustrated with his approach, arguing that Biden is sacrificing his long-term goal of combating climate change — and a presidential legacy of helping steer the nation away from fossil fuels — in exchange for addressing immediate price shocks.

Still, White House officials pushed back on the notion that the administration has shifted gears on global warming, saying that little about their policies is changing even if their focus adjusts to address the war in Ukraine.

Agency alert

Biden restores climate safeguards in key environmental law, reversing Trump

The White House Council on Environmental Quality on Tuesday announced that it will require federal agencies to assess the climate impact of roads, pipelines and other infrastructure, restoring key protections to the National Environmental Policy Act that President Donald Trump had stripped, The Post’s Dino Grandoni and Anna Phillips report.

The new rule, which will take effect next month, mandates that federal agencies scrutinize the climate effects of large infrastructure projects when making decisions under NEPA, a bedrock environmental law enacted in 1970. The Trump administration made major changes to the law's implementation in 2020, exempting many projects from review to speed up the approval process.

House Natural Resources Chair Raúl M. Grijalva (D-Ariz.) praised the new rule, calling the Trump-era changes “egregiously wrong.” But several business groups and Republicans argued that the move would raise costs and add red tape.

“It should never take longer to get federal approval for an infrastructure project than it takes to build the project, but that very well may be the result of the administration’s changes,” said Marty Durbin, senior vice president of policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Energy Department launches $6 billion effort to save nuclear plants

The Biden administration moved Tuesday to revive the country's aging nuclear power plants with $6 billion aimed at saving facilities at risk of closing, Evan Halper reports for The Post. The Energy Department will offer credits to distressed owners or operators of nuclear plants under a program funded by the bipartisan infrastructure law.

Despite nuclear energy accounting for about 20 percent of the U.S. power supply over the past several decades, 12 reactors have been permanently shut down nationwide since 2012, with more on the way. Many plants have struggled financially as the prices of renewable energy and natural gas dropped in recent years.

While nuclear power is a major part of Biden's energy transition strategy and is considered by some to be carbon neutral, it has long been controversial among climate activists because of other environmental risks associated with it.

In the atmosphere

