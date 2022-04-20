Trump silent as Tenn. GOP kicks his candidate off ballot

Placeholder while article actions load

The Tennessee Republican Party voted late Tuesday to remove Morgan Ortagus, a congressional candidate backed by Donald Trump, from the state’s primary ballot, underscoring the tensions this cycle across the country between GOP factions that are beholden to the former president and those that are not. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ortagus, a former State Department spokeswoman, was one of three 5th Congressional District candidates removed because they failed to meet eligibility requirements, Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden told the Tennessean.

The state Republican Party’s bylaws require a candidate to have voted in three of the past four GOP primaries, as well as to actively participate in the state or local Republican parties. Moreover, the state legislature passed a bill last month that required candidates to have lived in the state and district they wanted to represent for at least three years before the election.

Ortagus moved to Nashville last year, when she joined a health-care investment firm, and announced her bid for Congress in February. Even before Ortagus launched her campaign, Trump said in January that she would have his “Complete and Total Endorsement” and praised her for being “an absolute warrior for America First and MAGA!”

In a statement Tuesday night, Ortagus defended her qualifications — noting she was a “3/4 primary voter” and had previously contributed to the Tennessee GOP — and said her team was evaluating their options.

“I’m a bonafide Republican by their standards, and frankly, by any metric,” Ortagus said in a statement. “I’m further disappointed that the party insiders at the Tennessee Republican Party do not seem to share my commitment to President Trump’s America First policies. As I have said all along, I believe that voters in Middle Tennessee should pick their representative — not establishment party insiders.”

Golden and a representative for Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday morning.

The state GOP’s executive committee also voted to remove Republican congressional candidates Robby Starbuck and Baxter Lee from the Tennessee primary ballot. Starbuck, who was endorsed by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), railed against the decision afterward, tweeting a video of a man shouting “War!” and deriding the state party’s leaders as “Republicans in Name Only.”

“Sadly in Tennessee candidates are NOT elected, they’re SELECTED by a tiny group of establishment RINO hacks,” Starbuck tweeted. “We’ll fight this with every ounce of fight we have. They declared war on TN voters yesterday. It’s not about me, it’s about YOU and I’ll fight for your right to vote.”

Starbuck, a former music video producer whose mother immigrated from Cuba as a teenager, also compared the state GOP’s decision to that of a Cuban dictatorship.

“In Cuba they have sham elections where the party decides which candidates are allowed to run,” he tweeted. “My family didn’t come from Cuba just to watch America become Cuba. Not without a fight. Freedom matters.”

The packed primary race for the 5th Congressional District had included a dozen candidates before the Tuesday night vote to remove three of them from the ballot. The primary election will take place Aug. 4.

