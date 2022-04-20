Trump walks out of interview after challenge on false voter-fraud claims

Placeholder while article actions load

Former president Donald Trump walked out on an interview with Piers Morgan after the British broadcaster challenged him about his false claims about widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. In a contentious exchange, Morgan told Trump that he had not produced “hard evidence” of voter fraud, prompting the former president to lash out, according to the New York Post.

“I don’t think you’re real,” Trump said. In remarks to the production crew, he called Morgan “very dishonest.”

Trump also called Morgan a “fool” and described himself as a “very honest man.”

Trump has perpetuated widely debunked claims that voter fraud cost him reelection, an allegation rejected by the courts and exhaustive state analyses. A mob of pro-Trump supporters, stoked by those claims, stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to try to stop the count of electoral votes certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s win.

The House later impeached Trump on a charge of inciting an insurrection; he was acquitted by the Senate.

According to the New York Post and a brief video clip, Morgan told Trump that “it was a free and fair election. You lost.”

“Only a fool would think that,” Trump answered.

“You think I’m a fool?” Morgan asked.

“I do now, yeah,” Trump responded.

Trump initially tried to end the interview with the words “That’s it!’ but remained in his seat to discuss the recent hole-in-one he said he scored while playing golf. Trump then turned to the crew members and told them to turn off the cameras.

The Democratic National Committee quickly issued a statement titled, “Republican Party Leader Throws Tantrum When Pressed On Election Lies.”

“Donald Trump’s latest temper tantrum is a reminder that the Republican Party has tied itself to someone who continues to lie about the 2020 election and the violence he incited on January 6, and who has only ever been interested in himself and now his supposed hole-in-one. Let there be no doubt — Republicans own every bit of this as Trump hits the campaign trail this year,” the DNC said.

The interview is set to air Monday on “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

Felicia Sonmez contributed to this report.

