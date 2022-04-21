Post Politics Now Biden heads west to pitch accomplishments, headline DNC fundraisers

Today, President Biden heads west to promote his administration’s accomplishments on infrastructure in Portland, Ore., and headline a pair of fundraisers for the Democratic National Committee in Portland and Seattle. The trip — a mix of official White House travel and campaign events — underscores Biden’s increasing political engagement ahead of the midterm elections. Before leaving Washington, D.C., he’ll make remarks at the White House on Ukraine. He’s expected to focus in part on acceptance of refugees.
Meanwhile, Washington remains abuzz about Wednesday night’s unmasking of Rudy W. Giuliani on “The Masked Singer” and the anger of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) over an unadvertised Army parachute team at Nationals Park that led to an evacuation of the Capitol.
Noted: Democrats seek information about election 'lies and conspiracy theories'
Election officials in Florida, Arizona, Texas and Ohio — all Republican-led states — should be on the lookout for letters seeking information about their efforts to combat “lies and conspiracy theories.”
The Post’s Jacqueline Alemany reports that leaders of the House Oversight and Reform and House Administration committees sent letters Wednesday to officials in the key battleground states as part of a broader investigation into the “weaponization of misinformation and disinformation” in the electoral process.
“The Committees are seeking to understand the scope and scale of election misinformation in your state, the impact that this flood of false information has had on election administration, the risks it poses for upcoming federal elections, and the steps that your organization and local election administrators have taken in response,” Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) and House Administration Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) wrote in letters obtained by The Washington Post.
Jacqueline writes:
The letters arrive months ahead of the midterm elections and as many Republican lawmakers across the country continue to echo former president Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 elections was stolen.The lawmakers criticized new laws in each state that were passed in the wake of Trump’s campaign to discredit the 2020 results that “unnecessarily involve partisan actors in election administration and could lead to the overturning of legitimate election results.”
You can read the full story here.
Noted: Pelosi slams FAA over Nationals Park parachute scare
An Army plane with a parachute team preparing to jump into Nationals Park as part of a pregame ceremony Wednesday night triggered a threat alert and prompted authorities to briefly evacuate the U.S. Capitol complex.
Among those not at all happy: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
“The Federal Aviation Administration’s apparent failure to notify Capitol Police of the pre-planned flyover Nationals Stadium is outrageous and inexcusable,” Pelosi said in a statement in which she decried the “unnecessary panic caused by this apparent negligence.”
“Congress looks forward to reviewing the results of a thorough after-action review that determines what precisely went wrong today and who at the Federal Aviation Administration will be held accountable for this outrageous and frightening mistake,” she added.
The Post’s Peter Hermann notes that an all-clear was quickly given, and six members of the Army’s Golden Knights landed safely on the outfield grass before the Nationals took on the Arizona Diamondbacks. He writes:
The mix-up created an off-the-field scramble to determine how authorities apparently miscommunicated about the flight on Military Appreciation Night at the baseball game. Aircraft generally are restricted over the District, one of the nation’s most heavily guarded and controlled areas. Congress was not in session during the call for evacuation, which came after business hours.
You can read Peter’s full story on the incident here.
Analysis: The tall, bald and hoodie-wearing frontrunner in Pa. and other interesting Democratic primaries
With primary season looming, Democrats are anxious about maintaining their tenuous hold on Congress. The Senate is split 50-50, Democrats hold the majority in the House by just a few seats, and President Biden’s approval rating remains low. Historically, the party in power in midterm elections tends to lose seats.
Against that backdrop, The Post’s Amber Phillips takes a look at the most interesting Democratic primaries this cycle, having done the same with Republicans on Wednesday. Here’s a sampling of one race she dissects:
If Democrats want to keep their hold on the Senate majority, they probably need to win in Pennsylvania. The state’s lieutenant governor, John Fetterman, is running for the party’s nomination with his distinctive style: He’s tall and bald, campaigns in a hoodie and gym shorts, and champions liberal causes while stumping in rural, pro-Trump communities. He’s leading in the polls.More moderate Democrats like Rep. Conor Lamb and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta are trying and struggling to cut into Fetterman’s lead, like by attacking him over an incident years ago in which Fetterman confronted a Black man with a gun. The primary is May 17.
You can read Amber’s full analysis here.
Noted: Giuliani unmasked on 'The Masked Singer'
Rudy Giuliani is the latest figure in former president Donald Trump’s orbit to seek image rehabilitation by appearing on a reality television series. It’s hard to forget former White House press secretary Sean Spicer huffing and puffing his way through “Dancing with the Stars” or aide Omarosa Manigault Newman dishing about her former boss as a houseguest on “Big Brother.”
The Post’s Emily Yahr notes that Giuliani’s turn on “The Masked Singer,” the popular reality singing series, had been rumored for months, as the show is pretaped. With their identities hidden, judges try to guess the identities of the contestants. Emily writes:
Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney whose license to practice law was suspended in New York and Washington after he made baseless claims of voter fraud and fueled groundless conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, appeared on the Fox reality competition dressed in an elaborate jack-in-the-box costume. …Indeed, no one guessed Giuliani, even with a clue during his introductory package hinting at the “four seasons,” which some might remember from a certain news conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping. His connection to Trump was not mentioned, and host Nick Cannon introduced him as former associate attorney general and former mayor of New York City.
You can read Emily’s full account of what went down here.
Analysis: Does Sen. Scott speak for Republicans on taxes?
Democrats have had a field day with a plan released by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) that, if interpreted literally, would raise federal incomes taxes on about half of Americans. Scott, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, has since scrambled to clarify his intentions but not altered the language in the broader 60-page document he released that offered an “11-point plan to rescue America.”
Writing in the Fact Checker, The Post’s Glenn Kessler takes issue with claims President Biden made on Tax Day that “congressional Republicans” want to raise taxes on middle-class families, citing Scott’s plan as evidence. Glenn notes that Scott’s plan has hardly been widely embraced by his fellow Republicans in Congress:
Some Republicans, such as Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, have broadly praised Scott for delivering a policy document. But, as far as we can tell, not a single other Republican in Congress has embraced Scott’s specific tax proposal. Politico contacted 27 Republican Senate campaigns asking whether their candidate agreed with Scott’s income tax proposal — and none endorsed it. The other four members of the Senate leadership, including McConnell, either directly or implicitly criticized Scott for the plan.
You can read Glenn’s full story here and learn how many Pinocchios he awarded Biden.