Post Politics Now Biden heads west to pitch accomplishments, headline DNC fundraisers

Noted: Pelosi slams FAA over Nationals Park parachute scare
Analysis: The tall, bald and hoodie-wearing frontrunner in Pa. and other interesting Democratic primaries
Noted: Giuliani unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’
President Biden delivers remarks during a meeting with military leaders at the White House on Wednesday. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
By John Wagner
and 
Mariana Alfaro
 
Today at 7:35 a.m. EDT
Today, President Biden heads west to promote his administration’s accomplishments on infrastructure in Portland, Ore., and headline a pair of fundraisers for the Democratic National Committee in Portland and Seattle. The trip — a mix of official White House travel and campaign events — underscores Biden’s increasing political engagement ahead of the midterm elections. Before leaving Washington, D.C., he’ll make remarks at the White House on Ukraine. He’s expected to focus in part on acceptance of refugees.

Meanwhile, Washington remains abuzz about Wednesday night’s unmasking of Rudy W. Giuliani on “The Masked Singer” and the anger of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) over an unadvertised Army parachute team at Nationals Park that led to an evacuation of the Capitol.

  • 9:45 a.m. Eastern: Biden provides an update on Russia and Ukraine from the White House. Watch live coverage here.
  • 2:10 p.m. Pacific: Biden delivers remarks from Portland, Ore., on the bipartisan infrastructure law. Watch live coverage here.
  • 3:30 p.m. Pacific: Biden participates in a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee in Portland, Ore.
  • 6:30 p.m. Pacific: Biden participates in a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee in Seattle.

