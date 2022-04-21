Federal judge puts temporary hold on Kentucky’s sweeping abortion law

Placeholder while article actions load

A federal judge issued a temporary order Thursday blocking a sweeping new abortion law passed last week in Kentucky that had halted all abortions across the state. U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings in Louisville approved the request of Planned Parenthood, one of the abortion providers, for emergency relief. The restraining order means the two clinics in the state can resume performing abortions.

Last week, the Republican-led legislature overrode Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto to pass the abortion limits. The new law, one of the most restrictive in the nation, imposes limits on medication abortion, requires the cremation or burial of fetal remains and bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. An exception is allowed if the woman’s life is in danger, but there is no exception for rape or incest.

Advertisement

Kentucky became the first state in the country to stop providing abortion care, ahead of a highly anticipated Supreme Court decision expected this summer that could overturn or roll back Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that has guaranteed abortion access nationwide.

Kentucky’s two abortion providers, Planned Parenthood and EMW Women’s Surgical Center, individually filed lawsuits challenging the law, arguing that it was an unconstitutional ban on abortion in the state.

Anticipating a favorable ruling by the Supreme Court within months, Republican lawmakers and governors have moved expeditiously to restrict access to abortion, impose new rules or even criminalize performing the procedure, as Oklahoma has done.

GiftOutline Gift Article