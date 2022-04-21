Placeholder while article actions load

Good morning, Early Birds. In today's edition … Build Back Better is stalled, but K Street is thriving regardless … Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bets his future on divisive border plans … Biden administration to appeal ruling striking down transit mask mandate … 'Neptune' missile strike shows strength of Ukraine's homegrown weapons … but first …

On the Hill

Democrats probe officials in Florida, Arizona, Texas and Ohio on impact of election disinformation

New this morning: House Democrats are seeking information from officials in key battleground states about their efforts to combat “lies and conspiracy theories” that could damage the integrity of federal elections as part of a broader investigation into the “weaponization of misinformation and disinformation” in the electoral process.

The leaders of the House Oversight and Reform and House Administration Committee sent letters on Wednesday to election officials in Florida, Arizona, Texas and Ohio — all Republican-led states — requesting the information while noting their concern about new laws affecting election administration.

“The Committees are seeking to understand the scope and scale of election misinformation in your state, the impact that this flood of false information has had on election administration, the risks it poses for upcoming federal elections, and the steps that your organization and local election administrators have taken in response,” Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) and House Administration Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) wrote to state election officials in the letters obtained by The Washington Post.

“Our investigation also aims to identify steps that federal, state, and local governments can take to counter misinformation and prevent these lies from being used to undermine the legitimate vote count in future elections.”

Lofgren and Maloney specifically ask the state election officials for the most significant misinformation and disinformation claims they have encountered and the impact they have had on the administration of elections. They also ask if the officials or their staff have been subjected to verbal of physical threats stemming from “conspiracy theories, disinformation, or misinformation following the 2020 election.”

The letters arrive months ahead of the midterm elections as many Republican lawmakers across the country continue to echo former president Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 elections was stolen.

The lawmakers criticized new laws in each state that were passed in the wake of Trump’s campaign to discredit the 2020 results that “unnecessarily involve partisan actors in election administration and could lead to the overturning of legitimate election results.”

In Florida, for example, Lofgren and Maloney reference GOP state lawmakers who spread false claims about election fraud to help enact legislation to fine election supervisors for operating a drop box that violates new restrictions and change the rules for election observers in a way that could “disrupt the vote count.”

“State Senator Travis Hutson claimed without evidence that ‘across the nation’ there had been instances ‘where ballot boxes can be tampered with,'" Lofgren and Maloney write. “The law was recently struck down by a federal court that found the rationale for passing the bill was ‘nonsensical.'”

On K Street

Top K Street firms see record or near-record lobbying revenue in Q1 2022

No slowdown on K Street: President Biden's signature legislative priority — the heavily lobbied Build Back Better Act — has been stalled since Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) declared in December that he couldn't vote for it.

K Street has been thriving regardless.

Many of Washington's top lobbying firms saw record or near-record lobbying revenue in the first three months of this year, according to numbers shared with the Early.

Lobbyists attribute the boom in business to strong demand for help dealing with the new sanctions on Russia and lobbying on the implementation of the infrastructure law and the China competition bill on which lawmakers are trying to reach a compromise, as well as lingering hopes — and fears — that Build Back Better might be revived. The return of earmarks also didn't hurt.

“It’s hard to think of who doesn’t need help in Washington right now,” said Rich Gold, the leader of Holland & Knight's public policy and regulation group, which saw its lobbying revenue climb to $10.1 million in the first quarter. “It’s everybody from local governments to clean energy companies to folks who import and export.”

Lobbyists have ridden a wave of demand for their services for the past two years as lawmakers shelled out trillions of dollars on pandemic relief and as Biden worked to push his agenda through Congress. Still, there's reason to think the flood of business might finally ebb as the midterms approach and legislating likely slows to a halt.

“What I’m anticipating is that new business will kind of level off probably toward the end of the second quarter," said Marc Lampkin, the managing partner of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck's Washington office.

Here's how much some of K Street's top firms earned in lobbying revenue in the first three months of the year:

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld: $13 million (versus $13.5 million in Q4 2021 and $12.5 million in Q1 2021)

BGR Group: $9.6 million (versus $9.2 million in Q4 2021 and $8.3 million in Q1 2021)

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck: $15.4 million (versus $16 million in Q4 2021 and $12.5 million in Q1 2021)

Capitol Counsel: $6 million (versus $6.1 million in Q4 2021 and $5.1 million in Q1 2021)

Cassidy & Associates: $5.5 million (versus $5.5 million in Q4 2021 and $4.4 million in Q1 2021)

Cornerstone Government Affairs: $9.2 million (versus $9.3 million in Q4 2021 and $7.8 million in Q1 2021)

Covington & Burling: $3.8 million (versus $3.7 million in Q4 2021 and $5.6 million in Q1 2021)

Crossroads Strategies: $5.8 million (versus $5.7 million in Q4 2021 and $5 million in Q1 2021)

Fierce Government Relations: $3.2 million (versus $3.2 million in Q4 2021 and $3.1 million in Q1 2021)

Forbes Tate Partners: $6.1 million (versus $6.5 million in Q4 2021 and $5.9 million in Q1 2021)

Holland & Knight: $10.1 million (versus $9.7 million in Q4 2021 and $7.4 million in Q1 2021)

Invariant: $9.2 million (versus $9.1 million in Q4 2021 and $6.6 million in Q1 2021)

K&L Gates: $5.2 million (versus $5.8 million in Q4 2021 and $4.8 million in Q1 2021)

Mehlman Castagnetti Rosen & Thomas: $6.4 million (versus $6.3 million in Q4 2021 and $5.3 million in Q1 2021)

Monument Advocacy: $3.3 million (versus $2.7 million in Q4 2021 and $2.3 million in Q1 2021)

Squire Patton Boggs : $7.2 million (versus $6.8 million in Q4 2021 and $5.6 million in Q1 2021)

Subject Matter: $4.9 million (versus $5 million in Q4 2021 and $3.9 million in Q1 2021)

Thorn Run Partners: $6.3 million (versus $5.1 million in Q4 2021 and $4.2 million in Q1 2021)

Tiber Creek Group: $6.3 million (versus $6.5 million in Q4 2021 and $5.4 million in Q1 2021)

At the White House

Happening today: President Biden will speak on Russia and Ukraine from the Roosevelt Room this morning before heading to Portland, Ore., the latest stop on his tour touting the benefits of the infrastructure law he signed last year.

The campaign

Gov. Abbott's short-lived border check policy triggers chaos, supply chain strains

Abbott’s ambitions: “The news blindsided some of the most powerful people on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border,” our colleagues Arelis R. Hernández and Michael Scherer write. “Customs brokers sent panicked text messages. Truckers called warehouse operators. Bank executives puzzled over dinner. Elected leaders called emergency cross-border meetings.”

“They all wanted to know what Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest border gambit would mean. The Republican had ordered secondary inspections of commercial trucks entering from Mexico — triggering chaos as traffic snarled on international bridges, and stalling already-strained supply chains of products ranging from auto parts to jalapeños.”

“Like Abbott’s other recent border directives, the order was panned by critics, including some Republicans, as unnecessary and ineffective. Abbott, facing widespread disapproval from business leaders and others, ultimately reversed his decision.”

“The contentious episode underscored what allies and critics alike said is at the core of the conservative stalwart’s political strategy as he seeks a third term for governor this fall and eyes a potential presidential run in 2024: establishing himself as President Biden’s most visible adversary on immigration and the staunchest border hawk in his party.”

From the courts

Biden administration to appeal ruling striking down transit mask mandate

Mask off – maybe: “The Biden administration will appeal a federal judge’s decision that struck down the mask mandate on public transportation,” our colleagues Dan Diamond and Ann E. Marimow report.

Ulterior motive? “The Justice Department’s appellate filings didn’t immediately include a request for a stay seeking to put the court order on hold and reinstate the mask mandate,” CNN’s Betsy Klein, Paula Reid and Evan Perez write. “That’s an indication that the legal effort is less about the current covid-19 conditions and more about trying to preserve the CDC’s authority in the future.” “The Justice Department’s appellate filings didn’t immediately include a request for a stay seeking to put the court order on hold and reinstate the mask mandate,”

The Data

Ukraine’s homegrown arms industry, visualized: “Soon after Russia seized Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014, a Ukrainian defense firm used an arms show in Kyiv to unveil its latest project: an anti-ship cruise missile it called ‘Neptune,’” our colleagues Adam Taylor and Claire Parker report.

“The new missile drew little attention at the time. But now it is in the spotlight after a U.S. defense official said Ukrainian forces used Neptune missiles to strike and sink Russia’s flagship Moskva war vessel in the Black Sea.”

“The strike marked a major boost for Ukraine — not only for its war effort but also for the homegrown arms industry.”

The Media

What we’re reading:

Viral

Awkward day

Weird night 😵‍💫

Thanks for reading.

