McCarthy disputes report he was ready to push Trump to resign after Jan. 6

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Thursday disputed a report that he and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had privately vowed to push then-President Donald Trump out of politics in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The New York Times reported Thursday that McCarthy and McConnell had told fellow Republicans that they believed Trump was responsible for inciting the insurrection and would personally urge him to resign.

“I’ve had it with this guy,” McCarthy told fellow GOP leaders days after the attack, according to the report. With Democrats moving forward with plans to impeach Trump for a second time, McCarthy reportedly said he planned to call the president and tell him, “I think this will pass, and it would be my recommendation you should resign.”

A McCarthy spokesman told the newspaper that the California Republican “never said he’d call Trump to say he should resign.”

In a statement Thursday, McCarthy called the Times’s reporting “totally false and wrong” and accused the news media of “doing everything it can to further a liberal agenda.”

“The past year and a half have proven that our country was better off when President Trump was in the White House and rather than address the real issues facing Americans, the corporate media is more concerned with profiting from manufactured political intrigue from politically-motivated sources,” McCarthy said.

McConnell’s office declined to comment on the report. According to the New York Times, the Kentucky Republican had predicted that the Senate would convict Trump and privately said in the days after the Jan. 6 attack, “If this isn’t impeachable, I don’t know what is.”

Despite their reported private comments condemning Trump, both McCarthy and McConnell soon backed the president once again.

100 percent true. McCarthy was over Trump until he wasn’t, when he realized he needed him. This picture 👇👇 literally resurrected Trumps political life. Thanks Kev. https://t.co/aF6tcJSMB2 pic.twitter.com/Gt7l9kxAFn — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) April 21, 2022

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a vocal Trump critic and one of two Republicans serving on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, said in a tweet Thursday that reports that McCarthy had said he’d “had it” with Trump were “100 percent true.”

“McCarthy was over Trump until he wasn’t, when he realized he needed him. This picture literally resurrected Trumps political life,” Kinzinger said, sharing the now-infamous Mar-a-Lago photo of the two men. “Thanks Kev.”

According to the New York Times, McCarthy had also said in the days after the attack that he wished Twitter would shut down the accounts of some House Republicans, such as Rep. Lauren Boebert (Colo.), who had made what he deemed inappropriate comments related to the insurrection.

A McCarthy spokesman told the newspaper that McCarthy “never said that particular members should be removed from Twitter.” Boebert’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

