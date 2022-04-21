Placeholder while article actions load

Among the many moral and political judgments you could make of Mitch McConnell, about the last one would be: He’s not politically savvy. And yet, after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection, the Senate GOP leader apparently assumed the posture of Charlie Brown staring down the Trump-shaped football Lucy had carefully placed in front of him, determined to kick it once and for all.

It’s been no secret that GOP leaders’ evolving stance toward Donald Trump in the aftermath of Jan. 6 was craven; you need only look at how their public comments shifted from condemnation to “let’s move on” to reembracing Trump. There’s been less scrutiny of how poorly calculated their initial stance was, after so many instances of Lucy (that is Trump and the GOP base) yanking that football away.

New reporting from the New York Times’s Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin lays that bare.

The crux of the story, which previews their upcoming book, is that both McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) appeared to genuinely believe this was their opportunity to rid themselves of the meddlesome Trump. McCarthy reportedly said he’d push for Trump to resign — McCarthy’s office has offered a not-totally ironclad denial — while McConnell believed Congress could and would take care of things.

From Burns’s and Martin’s reporting:

Late on the night of Jan. 6, Mr. McConnell predicted to associates that his party would soon break sharply with Mr. Trump and his acolytes; the Republican leader even asked a reporter in the Capitol for information about whether the cabinet might really pursue the 25th Amendment. When that did not materialize, Mr. McConnell’s thoughts turned to impeachment. On Monday, Jan. 11, Mr. McConnell met over lunch in Kentucky with two longtime advisers, Terry Carmack and Scott Jennings. Feasting on Chick-fil-A in Mr. Jennings’s Louisville office, the Senate Republican leader predicted Mr. Trump’s imminent political demise. “The Democrats are going to take care of the son of a bitch for us,” Mr. McConnell said, referring to the imminent impeachment vote in the House.

Of course, it wouldn’t just take Democrats; it would also require 17 Republicans to convict Trump in the Senate (where you need a two-thirds vote). McConnell reportedly believed the votes could be there — and that lawmakers might also take the additional step of disqualifying Trump from becoming president again:

But Mr. McConnell knew the Senate math as well as anyone and he told his advisers he expected a robust bipartisan vote for conviction. After that, Congress could then bar Mr. Trump from ever holding public office again. The president’s behavior on Jan. 6 had been utterly beyond the pale, Mr. McConnell said. “If this isn’t impeachable, I don’t know what is,” he said. In private, at least, Mr. McConnell sounded as if he might be among the Republicans who would vote to convict. Several senior Republicans, including John Thune of South Dakota and Rob Portman of Ohio, told confidants that Mr. McConnell was leaning that way.

It obviously didn’t turn out that way. When Trump’s base made clear that he hadn’t gone too far for them, top Republicans like McConnell fell back on a technicality — that you can’t convict a former president in an impeachment trial.

That justification is even more puzzling now that this reporting indicates McConnell initially wanted to convict Trump. He must have known that the vote he hoped would end Trump’s political career would likely come after Trump left office in January, since the impeachment and trial process would have taken two weeks.

Beyond that, there’s the question of whether they actually had the votes. It’s possible the votes might have been there: Few GOP senators vouched for Trump publicly, and several “no” votes on conviction blamed Trump for the Capitol riot. The latter group indicated they believed he had indeed incited it, which was the charge at hand. (Seven Republicans voted to convict, leaving it 10 votes shy.) But the technicality, and a lack of political courage or will, leaves that possible vote count a mystery.

It’s a scene that has played out over and over again with Trump. Many Republicans called for him to drop out of the 2016 campaign after the “Access Hollywood” tape came out, saying he was unfit. Then he stayed in and won, leaving his party to try to reconcile themselves with the situation. Numerous controversies later, the GOP base repeatedly made clear that what leaders might have seen as Trump going too far was not too far for them.

Advertisement

You could certainly forgive Republicans for believing that this time would be different. It was the worst attack on the U.S. Capitol since 1812, clearly fueled by Trump’s baseless stolen-election claims. McConnell and McCarthy are hardly the only ones who seemed to wishfully believe the end was nigh. So too did Nikki Haley. And Lindsey O. Graham. And House lawmakers like Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.). Many have since reverted to backing Trump as if nothing had happened.

What’s the practical implication having that football yanked away yet again? It only strengthens Trump. The next time something beyond-the-pale happens, they’ll be considerably less likely to even entertain the kind of accountability the GOP’s top leaders plotted as the dust settled on Jan. 6. They’ll — probably rightly — understand that their party won’t have the stomach to do what they might believe is morally right. So why even try?

And along the way, they’ll justify it to themselves — as McConnell did recently — as dutifully supporting their party’s chosen leader, regardless of what he does. As the Times quotes McConnell as saying, “I didn’t get to be leader by voting with five people in the conference.”

