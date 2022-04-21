Placeholder while article actions load

There are no atheists in foxholes, they say, and as the riot unfolded at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 there was similarly no questioning of the higher power at work. A bevy of Republican officials and figures from Donald Trump’s extended sphere of supplication reached out to the White House to try to convince the president to take a firm stance against the violence. Most didn’t reach Trump directly, but even those who did clearly didn’t have much of an effect. In one widely reported example, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) implored Trump to demand that the rioters stand down, prompting Trump to reportedly reply with a shrugging, “I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.”

McCarthy, at direct risk from the violence, was understandably infuriated. New reporting from the New York Times reveals just how angry he was — and how, for one final time in Trump’s presidency, frustration with Trump was dampened by enthusiasm from the president’s base.

From the first weeks after Trump declared his candidacy in 2015, the Republican establishment went through a repeating pattern. Frustration at Trump’s comments or behavior, an assumption that it would damage him politically, perhaps even irreparably — only to learn that Republican voters didn’t care and sided with Trump. The Times’s Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin explore how this worked in the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot, based on conversations they had with Republican officials privy to the behind-the-scenes thinking of McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

The best way to track the evolution is by walking through what was said publicly and privately, a day at a time — and comparing it with what public polling showed about the views of the Republican voting base.

In the weeks before Jan. 6, support for Trump was already softening among Republican voters. YouGov, conducting weekly polling for the Economist, measured Trump’s favorability (a metric evaluating Trump personally, not his presidency) slipping slightly. In the weeks before the election, three-quarters of Republicans viewed him very favorably, a figure that dropped to two-thirds immediately before the riot. We’d seen this before; when Republicans lost the House in 2018, Trump — the guy who pledged that the GOP would get tired of winning — saw his approval ratings slip. Perhaps the same effect was at play here, or perhaps Trump’s refusal to submit to reality was beginning to fatigue his supporters. It’s hard to know.

Then Jan. 6 happened, and Trump took a hit among Republicans. But that was it.

In the weeks before the Capitol riot, McConnell had tried to walk a wobbly line between coddling Trump and moving past the lame-duck president. He declined to say that Joe Biden had won the election until Dec. 14, the day electors cast their ballots in response to the election results — but then acknowledged Trump’s loss. As the ploy to derail the counting of those electoral votes on Jan. 6 began to take shape, McConnell tried to keep his caucus from joining House rabble-rousers in introducing objections, an effort stymied by the obvious political rewards of clapping along with Trump.

By contrast, McCarthy offered little public resistance. He joined in a long-shot and broadly ridiculous lawsuit aimed at throwing out the results of the election in four Biden-voting states. House rabble-rousers were rousing the rabble in part because McCarthy was offering support for the idea. So, on the day of the riot, Republicans such as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) stood up to offer unconvincing rhetoric — not about how the election was roiled by fraud, but that, because Trump and others had convinced the public that fraud had occurred, it was incumbent upon them to delay Biden’s victory to evaluate whether those concocted concerns could be assuaged. This pontificating was rudely interrupted by people calling for the hanging of Vice President Mike Pence.

McCarthy talked to Trump on the phone shortly thereafter, learning that he was insufficiently patriotic. He quickly composed himself, saying in a television interview conducted after that conversation that it wasn’t simply Trump who was to blame.

“I want everybody to take a deep breath and understand we all have some responsibility here,” he said to ABC News as the riot was underway. “I don’t care what we’ve ever said on Facebook, what we’ve ever done to one another, we are all Americans, we need to stop. We can disagree with one another, but to take it to how this has gone is beyond anything I’ve ever envisioned that was possible in this nation.”

Behind the scenes, though, his anger reportedly simmered. On Jan. 8, Burns and Martin report, McCarthy held a phone call with House Republican leaders, telling them that Trump had been “inciting people” to target the Capitol and that Trump’s speech immediately before the riot was “not right by any shape or any form.” Two days later, on Jan. 10, he reportedly went further, telling the same group that what Trump “did is unacceptable. Nobody can defend that and nobody should defend it.” He said he would push Trump to resign.

Burns and Martin attribute this fervor to the continued revelations about the riot in those days immediately after it occurred, including video footage of attacks on police, and the extent to which Trump was invoked by those who were at the scene.

But YouGov’s polling shows how Republicans broadly viewed what had happened: In polling conducted from Jan. 3 to 5 of that year, 68 percent viewed Trump very favorably and an additional 18 percent viewed him somewhat favorably, 86 percent in all. In polling conducted a week later, from Jan. 10 to 12, 82 percent of Republicans viewed Trump favorably, with nearly 6 in 10 still saying they viewed him very favorably.

On Jan. 11, McCarthy reportedly participated in a call with House Republicans in which he said that he’d been “very clear to the president” in a call on Jan. 10, telling Trump that “he bears responsibility for his words and actions. No if ands or buts.” He also claimed that he’d asked Trump that day if he bore responsibility for the riot.

“He told me he does have some responsibility for what happened,” McCarthy said. “But he needs to acknowledge that.”

In a radio interview Jan. 12, McCarthy said that Trump “told me personally that he does have some responsibility,” then again added that “I think a lot of people do.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has said that all Americans bear “some responsibility” for the deadly pro-Trump Capitol riot on Jan. 6. (Video: JM Rieger/The Washington Post)

It appears, though, that McConnell had already gotten the message about how Republican voters would react to any effort to hold Trump to account. Burns and Martin report that Rep. Bill Johnson (R-Ohio), perhaps in that group call on Jan. 11, told McCarthy that holding Trump’s feet to the fire was a non-starter in his district. Conservatives there would “go ballistic” if Republican leaders went after Trump, he reportedly said.

McCarthy tried to publicly sidetrack the Democratic push to impeach Trump by publicly blaming Trump for the riot — but then calling for a commission to investigate what occurred instead of impeachment.

“The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters,” McCarthy said. “He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding. These facts require immediate action by President Trump, accept his share of responsibility, quell the brewing unrest and ensure President-elect Biden is able to successfully begin his term. The president’s immediate action also deserves congressional action, which is why I think a fact-finding commission and a censure resolution would be prudent.”

That was where his willingness to stand up to Trump apparently peaked. After the House voted to impeach Trump, with fewer than a dozen Republicans joining the effort, Burns and Martin report that it was clear to McCarthy that criticism of Trump for the riot was a very lonely island on which to reside. As the impeachment trial arrived in the Senate, details of his call with Trump on Jan. 6 attracted attention — but McCarthy declined to confirm what happened. When the House floated the creation of a bipartisan commission to probe the attack a few months later — the alternative that McCarthy had proposed in his speech against impeachment — McCarthy opposed it.

By the end of January, Trump’s polling among Republicans was nearly back where it had been immediately before the riot. As the trial in the Senate approached, his favorability had rebounded completely. Trump had left the White House by that point, moving down to Mar-a-Lago. McCarthy made a pilgrimage to see him.

On Thursday morning, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), one of those who voted to impeach Trump, replied to Burns and Martin’s reporting by suggesting that McCarthy bears responsibility for Trump’s continued influence, pointing specifically to the photo released after McCarthy’s Mar-a-Lago visit.

100 percent true. McCarthy was over Trump until he wasn’t, when he realized he needed him. This picture 👇👇 literally resurrected Trumps political life. Thanks Kev. https://t.co/aF6tcJSMB2 pic.twitter.com/Gt7l9kxAFn — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) April 21, 2022

That’s probably an overstatement. The Republican base was still with Trump even before McCarthy’s visit. But it was certainly an indication that McCarthy’s brief flirtation with rebellion had been quashed, like a teenager who briefly considers simply telling his dad he’s not going to take the garbage out.

“I didn’t know they were going to take a picture,” McCarthy told one Republican about the Mar-a-Lago visit, according to Burns and Martin. Once again, Trump would get a pass.

