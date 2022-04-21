Democrats ramp up investigation into impact of disinformation on elections

Placeholder while article actions load

House Democrats are seeking information from officials in key battleground states about their efforts to combat “lies and conspiracy theories” that could damage the integrity of federal elections as part of a broader investigation into the “weaponization of misinformation and disinformation” in the electoral process. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The leaders of the House Oversight and Reform and House Administration committees sent letters on Wednesday to election officials in Florida, Arizona, Texas and Ohio — all Republican-led states — requesting the information while noting their concern about new laws affecting election administration.

“The Committees are seeking to understand the scope and scale of election misinformation in your state, the impact that this flood of false information has had on election administration, the risks it poses for upcoming federal elections, and the steps that your organization and local election administrators have taken in response,” Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) and House Administration Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) wrote to state election officials in the letters obtained by The Washington Post. “Our investigation also aims to identify steps that federal, state, and local governments can take to counter misinformation and prevent these lies from being used to undermine the legitimate vote count in future elections.”

Lofgren and Maloney specifically ask the state election officials for the most significant misinformation and disinformation claims they have encountered and the impact they have had on the administration of elections. They also ask if the officials or their staff have been subjected to verbal of physical threats stemming from “conspiracy theories, disinformation, or misinformation following the 2020 election.”

The letters arrive months ahead of the midterm elections and as many Republican lawmakers across the country continue to echo former president Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 elections was stolen.

The lawmakers criticized new laws in each state that were passed in the wake of Trump’s campaign to discredit the 2020 results that “unnecessarily involve partisan actors in election administration and could lead to the overturning of legitimate election results.”

In Florida, for example, Lofgren and Maloney reference GOP state lawmakers who spread false claims about election fraud to help enact legislation to fine election supervisors for operating a drop box that violates new restrictions and change the rules for election observers in a way that could “disrupt the vote count.”

“State Senator Travis Hutson claimed without evidence that ‘across the nation’ there had been instances ‘where ballot boxes can be tampered with,' ” Lofgren and Maloney write. “The law was recently struck down by a federal court that found the rationale for passing the bill was ‘nonsensical.' ”

