Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene expected to testify about Jan. 6

Placeholder while article actions load

ATLANTA — Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) is expected to testify under oath Friday about her role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol as part of a case seeking to disqualify from her from seeking reelection. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The case was brought by Free Speech for People, a campaign-finance reform organization on behalf of a group of voters from Greene’s district. The reform group alleges that Greene, who has become a lightning rod for controversy and has gained a reputation as one of the Republican Party’s most hard-right members, helped facilitate the ransacking of the Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential win.

“Anyone who breaks their oath to support the Constitution and help facilitate an insurrection is a danger to the entire country and cannot be trusted,” Ron Fein, Free Speech for People’s legal director, said in an interview.

Advertisement

Fein said the case “could also set a national precedent for other members of Congress and officials who broke their oath and helped the insurrection and including, if he chooses to run again in 2024, the former president, Donald Trump.”

Greene has rejected the claims against her.

“They want to talk about the ‘big lie?’ This is the ‘big lie,’ and they’re destroying democracy,” Greene said of the case during an interview Tuesday with One America News.

Trump weighed in on the case Thursday afternoon in a statement criticizing Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — both Republicans — for allowing “a horrible thing to happen to a very popular Republican.” Trump lamented that Greene, one of his closest allies in Congress, “is now going through hell in their attempt to unseat her, just more of an election mess in Georgia.”

Advertisement

Since his 2020 loss in the state, Trump has aggressively spread baseless accusations about the state’s election systems and lambasted GOP lawmakers who did not acquiesce to his false claims. Trump has endorsed primary challengers to both Kemp and Raffensperger.

U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg ruled Monday that the case could proceed, a ruling that stands in contrast to other lawsuits against members of Congress over their alleged roles in the Jan. 6 attack. Free Speech for People levied a similar case against Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), but he successfully sued in federal court to block the proceedings. The organization has also filed lawsuits against Reps. Paul A. Gosar and Andy Biggs of Arizona.

Greene tried to block the trial from proceeding by asking for an injunction and a temporary restraining order, but Totenburg rejected the request. The congresswoman has criticized the fact that media outlets will be allowed to attend the proceedings Friday in front of an administrative law judge.

Free Speech for People plans to call two witnesses. The first, Indiana University constitutional law professor Gerard Magliocca, has written extensively about congressional amnesty and the 14th Amendment, which bars those who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from federal office. The group’s attorney is then expected to question Greene.

GiftOutline Gift Article