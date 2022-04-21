High court rules Congress can exclude Puerto Ricans from aid program

Placeholder while article actions load

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Congress may continue excluding residents of Puerto Rico from a program that aids low-income disabled and blind people. The decision was 8 to 1, the lone dissenter being Justice Sonia Sotomayor, whose parents were born on the island. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight President Biden’s administration, like the Trump administration before it, defended Congress’s right to exclude residents of Puerto Rico from the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program without violating the Constitution’s promise of equal protection. But the president has called for the law to be changed.

The exclusion means about 300,000 people on the island who would qualify for the benefit cannot receive it.

“The limited question before this Court is whether, under the Constitution, Congress must extend Supplemental Security Income to residents of Puerto Rico to the same extent as to residents of the States.” Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh wrote for the majority. “The answer is no.”

Congress has devised a unique mix of burdens and benefits for residents of Puerto Rico, Kavanaugh noted, including a lesser tax obligation.

“Puerto Rico’s tax status—in particular, the fact that residents of Puerto Rico are typically exempt from most federal income, gift, estate, and excise taxes—supplies a rational basis for likewise distinguishing residents of Puerto Rico from residents of the States for purposes of the Supplemental Security Income benefits program,” he wrote.

He added that Congress was free to extend the SSI benefits to Puerto Ricans if it chooses, noting that Biden supports such legislation.

The case involved Jose Luis Vaello Madero, who received SSI payments in 1985 in New York. The payments continued to his bank account even when he moved to Puerto Rico in 2012. But the money stopped when the government learned of his new address. Moreover, it attempted to recover more than $28,000 he received.

SSI benefits are available to American citizens living in any of the 50 states, District of Columbia and the Northern Mariana Islands. Along with Puerto Ricans, those in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam are excluded.

Sotomayor said a program that is designed to help the poorest citizens should not depend on location.

“In my view, there is no rational basis for Congress to treat needy citizens living anywhere in the United States so differently from others,” she wrote.

She rejected the government’s tax burden argument that the majority accepted. “While it is true that residents of Puerto Rico typically are exempt from paying some federal taxes, that distinction does not create a rational basis to distinguish between them and other SSI recipients,” she wrote. Because the program aids the poor, elderly and disabled, “SSI recipients pay few if any taxes at all.”

The case is U.S. v. Vaello Madero.

