Post Politics Now Leader McCarthy, Rep. Greene both have some explaining to do about Jan. 6

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) makes remarks as House Republicans hold a news conference in advance of President Biden's State of the Union address on March 1. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)
By John Wagner
Mariana Alfaro
 
Today at 7:05 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 8:33 a.m. EDT
Today, the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection looms large in two separate controversies, one involving House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), the other focused on freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

On Thursday night, audio surfaced of McCarthy, during a call with other Republican leaders, pushing the idea that President Donald Trump should resign in the wake of the pro-Trump riot at the Capitol. McCarthy, who is angling to be speaker, earlier had denied a report that he did this. What will Trump have to say? We could find out today.

Greene, meanwhile, will field questions about her role leading up to that day during a court hearing in Atlanta where activists are challenging her right to appear on the ballot this year. She has made clear she’s not happy about having to do this

Marianna Sotomayor: What will Trump allies have to say about the McCarthy audio? — House Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will have some explaining to do after leaked audio proves he lied about wanting to tell President Donald Trump to resign.It’s possible no other group will demand an answer more than the pro-Trump allies in his conference. His quest to become speaker has led him to be deferential to all wings of his conference in the hopes of earning enough support when the day comes. But the “MAGA squad,” notably made up of Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and other freshmen, have long kept mum on whether they would support him as their speaker in the majority.McCarthy has said he would put Greene and Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.) back on better committees after Democrats ousted them, a move many colleagues saw as a peace offering.But the group has heavily criticized him since, insinuating he’s a weak leader for allowing Republicans to vote with Democrats on infrastructure and not showing his cards on kicking Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) and Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from the GOP conference. The group has notably remained silent in this moment too, but its reaction moving forward can affect whether McCarthy gets the gavel.
