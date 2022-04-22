Post Politics Now Leader McCarthy, Rep. Greene both have some explaining to do about Jan. 6

Today, the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection looms large in two separate controversies, one involving House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), the other focused on freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).
Greene, meanwhile, will field questions about her role leading up to that day during a court hearing in Atlanta where activists are challenging her right to appear on the ballot this year. She has made clear she’s not happy about having to do this
David Perdue, who is mounting a Republican primary challenge to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, takes his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud to a new place in a new ad, in which Perdue suggests some of the country’s major problems flowed from Kemp’s not intervening to overturn Biden’s victory in the state in 2020.
The spot from Perdue, the former U.S. senator whose gubernatorial bid is strongly backed by former president Donald Trump, refers to illegal border crossings, higher gas prices, inflation, the war in Ukraine and “the woke mob.”
“Folks, that all started right here when Brian Kemp sold us out and allowed radicals to steal the election,” Perdue tells viewers. “Kemp is just another establishment politician who fought Trump. Enough is enough. I’ll make sure our elections are never stolen again.”
Biden still would have won the presidency if Trump had prevailed in Georgia. Kemp has been leading Perdue in polling in the state’s GOP primary for governor.
Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) has mused about mounting a primary challenge to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) in 2024, when she’s up for reelection. Sinema has drawn the ire of some in her party for helping block portions of its agenda.
Writing in The Early 202, The Post’s Theodoric Meyer and Jacqueline Alemany have the latest on Gallego’s thinking, as well as thoughts from the congressman on what Democrats more broadly need to do to win over Latino voters. Gallego is chairman of BOLD PAC, the campaign arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.
Here’s the exchange about challenging Sinema:
The Early: You’ve said you’re considering challenging Sinema in the primary in 2024. When do you expect to make a decision about that? And how will you decide?Gallego: Well, I’m definitely not going to make it in the 2022 cycle. Decisions like that are made, one, with my family, and two, really with the voters of Arizona. If I feel that they want change and I feel like we’re gonna be able to [win] the general [election] — beating [Sinema in] the primary’s not really the question — then that’ll help me determine what to do.
You can read the full interview and the rest of The Early 202 here.
Ahead of the scheduled testimony under oath Friday from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), she and those trying to remove her from the ballot are offering their takes on what’s at stake.
In a curtain raiser, The Post’s Matthew Brown writes that the case against Greene was brought by Free Speech for People, a campaign-finance reform organization, on behalf of a group of voters from Greene’s district. The reform group alleges that Greene, who has become a lightning rod for controversy and has gained a reputation as one of the Republican Party’s most hard-right members, helped facilitate the ransacking of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob in an attempt to stop the confirmation of Biden’s presidential win.
“Anyone who breaks their oath to support the Constitution and help facilitate an insurrection is a danger to the entire country and cannot be trusted,” Ron Fein, Free Speech for People’s legal director, said in an interview.
Fein said the case “could also set a national precedent for other members of Congress and officials who broke their oath and helped the insurrection.”
Meanwhile, Greene has rejected the claims against her.
“They want to talk about the ‘big lie?’ This is the big lie, and they’re destroying democracy,” Greene said of the case during an interview Tuesday with One America News.
You can read Matthew’s full story here.
It turns out that until last week, Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff to President Donald Trump, was simultaneously registered to vote in three different states — North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina.
That revelation, courtesy of The Post’s Glenn Kessler, is the latest in reports about election-related behavior by Meadows that appear to contradict his and his party’s rhetoric on election integrity.
Writing in Fact Checker, Glenn reports that the overlap lasted about three weeks, and says it might have continued if revelations about Meadows’s voting record had not attracted scrutiny in North Carolina. Meadows is still registered in Virginia and South Carolina.
Glenn writes that Meadows has been particularly active in seeking to combat election fraud and that voter-list maintenance is one of the dividing lines in American politics:
Republicans argue that if voter-registration records are not regularly purged and updated, election fraud can take place. Democrats push back that too many voter-list purges are conducted haphazardly, removing eligible voters who don’t learn they are no longer listed until they show up to vote.
You can read Glenn’s full piece here.
Congressional Democrats have struggled to pick a midterm message but recently they’ve leaned heavily into running on infrastructure. That downside is that doing so exposed fissures in the party between those who want to tout the bipartisan achievement last year and those who thought the party bungled an opportunity to go much further and also pass Biden’s broader “Build Back Better” agenda.
Writing the Trailer, The Post’s David Weigel details the dynamic in one Democratic congressional primary in Oregon, a state Biden visited Thursday to highlight what the infrastructure bill means for airports. From Bend, Ore., Dave writes:
Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.) wanted to talk about infrastructure. So did his Democratic primary opponent.“The bipartisan infrastructure bill [w]as led across the finish line by folks like me,” Schrader said at a Wednesday afternoon debate with attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner.That wasn’t enough, McLeod-Skinner said: Schrader had “worked to separate” the infrastructure package from President Biden’s social spending plan, setting aside provisions that would “help to protect our climate” and lower prescription drug costs, all of it at the request of corporate donors.
You can read Dave’s full dispatch here.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who is angling to be the chamber’s next speaker and has labored to stay on the good side of former president Donald Trump, seems to have been contradicted by his own words.
McCarthy can be heard discussing the possibility of urging Trump to resign during a phone call with other Republican leaders in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, according to audio published Thursday by the New York Times.
The 1½-minute audio clip from Jan. 10, 2021, was published after McCarthy disputed a report earlier Thursday that he and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had privately pledged to push Trump out of politics following the Capitol attack by a pro-Trump mob, The Post’s Felicia Sonmez and Julian Mark report:
During the call, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) asked whether there was any chance Trump would resign. McCarthy said he was doubtful, but “I’m seriously thinking of having that conversation with him tonight,” McCarthy said.McCarthy added that he would tell Trump, as Democrats pushed forward with plans to again impeach the president, that “it would be my recommendation you should resign,” according to the audio clip. McCarthy said he did not think his effort would persuade Trump.The Times reported that the call lasted over an hour. The audio clip also aired Thursday on “The Rachel Maddow Show” on MSNBC.
Neither McCarthy’s nor Cheney’s offices immediately responded to a request for comment. We’ll be closely watching to see what McCarthy in particular has to say today.
You can read Felicia and Julian’s full story here.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is slated to appear before an administrative judge in Atlanta on Friday as part of proceedings to determine whether she should be disqualified from this year’s ballot.
At issue, The Post’s Aaron Blake writes, is whether Greene can be removed from the ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which disqualifies from office anyone who “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the” United States, or has “given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
The push by activists to remove Greene is part of a larger effort to invoke that provision as it may relate to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Aaron writes:
Since the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection, questions have been raised about whether certain Republicans — originally Donald Trump, then some members of Congress — might be disqualified from serving in office for various actions tied to the attempt to overturn the 2020 election.It still seems quite unlikely. But the matter is now up for some rare legal scrutiny, and the case could shed light on a contentious issue: How far is too far when it comes to lawmakers taking part in efforts to thwart our very system of government?
You can read Aaron’s full analysis here.