Post Politics Now Leader McCarthy, Rep. Greene both have some explaining to do about Jan. 6

What will Trump allies have to say about the McCarthy audio? — House Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will have some explaining to do after leaked audio proves he lied about wanting to tell President Donald Trump to resign.

It’s possible no other group will demand an answer more than the pro-Trump allies in his conference. His quest to become speaker has led him to be deferential to all wings of his conference in the hopes of earning enough support when the day comes. But the “MAGA squad,” notably made up of Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and other freshmen, have long kept mum on whether they would support him as their speaker in the majority.

McCarthy has said he would put Greene and Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.) back on better committees after Democrats ousted them, a move many colleagues saw as a peace offering.

But the group has heavily criticized him since, insinuating he’s a weak leader for allowing Republicans to vote with Democrats on infrastructure and not showing his cards on kicking Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) and Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from the GOP conference. The group has notably remained silent in this moment too, but its reaction moving forward can affect whether McCarthy gets the gavel.

Marianna Sotomayor , Congressional reporter covering the House of Representatives