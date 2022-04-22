Placeholder while article actions load

On New Year’s Day 2021, House Republicans still could not get a straight answer about whether their leaders would vote in five days to certify the 2020 presidential election. Some demanded that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) say clearly whether he would vote to legitimize President-elect Joe Biden’s victory or if he intended to side with the soon-to-be ex-president, Donald Trump, who falsely claimed that he was the actual victor of November’s contest.

The more his members pressed him, the more annoyed McCarthy got. “You want to give me your voting card? You never want to do that,” McCarthy responded, according to five Republicans who were on a Jan. 1, 2021, call in which the certification process was discussed. He refused to say what he would do when he put his own voting card into the electronic slots in the House chamber that signaled his decision about whether to certify Biden’s victory.

Advertisement

The upshot was that a mere five days before a riotous mob attacked the Capitol in an attempt to prevent Biden from assuming power, McCarthy essentially declined to lead. Under heavy pressure from Trump, who urged his supporters to march to the Capitol on Jan. 6, House Republicans — who were charged along with the Senate with certifying the electoral college count that day — could not get clarity from their leader about his plans.

They were left to decide on their own what his words meant.

More than a year later, Jan. 6 still looms large in the nation’s consciousness as members of the mob go on trial and a congressional panel investigates the events surrounding that day. And McCarthy’s leadership, fealty to Trump and conflicting statements about that day are being sharply criticized.

The California Republican is now under fire for statements he made in the days, weeks and months following Jan. 6. A coming book by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns uses audio recordings of GOP conference calls in the days after the attack to show that McCarthy was furious with Trump and even considered telling him to resign as president just days before his term expired and before Trump was impeached.

Those private statements conflict with the approach McCarthy has taken to the ex-president since late January 2021, after he visited Trump at his Palm Beach, Fla., resort and committed his loyalty to the former president to try to unify the Republican Party heading into the 2022 midterms.

Advertisement

But McCarthy’s refusal to provide leadership in the days running up to Jan. 6 set the stage for bitterly dividing his GOP caucus. McCarthy eventually joined two-thirds of House Republicans, voting after the insurrection, to oppose certifying Biden’s victory, while a third voted to support his clear win.

McCarthy’s uncertainty about his own Jan. 6 vote confirmed to his internal GOP rivals that he feared Trump. His supporters just saw that lack of guidance as his way to hold back and see which way the majority would break on the electoral college challenge.

A week after that vote, McCarthy began a brief period of publicly blaming Trump for the riot, but he also voted against impeaching a president who was set to leave office seven days later.

And McCarthy’s inaction ahead of that crucial vote, along with his inconsistent positions since, suggests that he will be a politically weak House speaker if Republicans can win the majority in November and he can corral the minimum 218 votes from his side of the aisle in the Jan. 3 roll call vote to lead the House.

Advertisement

McCarthy also took a distinctly different approach to Trump than that of his Senate counterpart, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). On a Dec. 31, 2020, conference call with Senate Republicans, McConnell said that he would vote to confirm Biden’s win and that it would be the “most consequential” vote of his then 36 years in the Senate, according to reports that day.

About 30 minutes before the Capitol was breached on Jan. 6, McConnell publicly attacked Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud, warning that if Trump was successful in overturning the election, the outcome would be devastating.

“Our democracy would enter a death spiral,” McConnell said in a Senate floor speech.

Just 12 Senate Republicans signaled that they would vote to object to Biden’s win, and after the riot, four of them reversed course. Some 43 Senate Republicans, almost 85 percent of McConnell’s caucus, supported Biden’s victory.

Advertisement

McConnell is not exactly a profile in courage in his opposition to Trump’s authoritarian ways. He has generally refused to talk about the ex-president since he voted to acquit him in the February 2021 impeachment trial, a decision, according to the Martin and Burns book, that came after realizing how few GOP senators were willing to oppose Trump.

When pressed by reporters these days, he will simply note that he hasn’t spoken to Trump since the day in December 2020 when he congratulated Biden on his victory.

But McConnell’s clear actions ahead of Jan. 6 helped galvanize the vast majority of Senate Republicans to vote the way they preferred when it came to certification. McConnell has taken grief from Trump ever since. But that is one of the most necessary qualities of leadership: willingness to take the incoming fire yourself to shield the rank and file.

Advertisement

McCarthy doesn’t like to absorb slings and arrows for his members. His greatest strength is how well he knows lawmakers, constantly talking to them about Congress, about their personal lives and about their political standing back home. One Republican who clashed with McCarthy a decade ago, only to make up a few years later, accurately described him as a “savant of relationships” when McCarthy ascended to the No. 2 leadership slot in 2014, a meteoric rise for someone first elected in 2006.

For years the word “affable” found its way into almost every McCarthy profile, explaining why he was so well liked and would continue to be despite the lack of any deep policy background.

But that reputation for being everyone’s best friend also left McCarthy without a key ingredient in leadership: the ability to instill fear in his underlings.

Advertisement

In the nearly 16 months since his caucus split apart on Jan. 6, Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) has been the only Republican to face a public punishment — as McCarthy helped drive her from his leadership team when she continued to speak out against Trump’s authoritarian ways.

One by one members of the most far-right, pro-Trump wing took public actions that deserved some form of rebuke. Instead, the most discipline any of them received came in private talks with McCarthy.

In the run-up to Jan. 6, McCarthy ran for cover. He fretted about not wanting to tell lawmakers which buttons to push when they slid their voting cards into the slots throughout the House chamber.

When the New Year’s Day conference call began, Cheney led the initial talk as part of her role as chair of the House Republican Conference, the No. 3 post after McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.).

Advertisement

Cheney, who had already broken sharply against Trump, laid out detailed reasons she would support Biden’s victory (and followed up two days later with a 21-page memo she drafted explaining her position).

“That’s not the leadership position,” McCarthy interjected, according to the GOP lawmakers and aides who heard the call and spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk about the private discussion.

McCarthy made clear that Cheney was speaking only for herself, which prompted other lawmakers to ask about his own intentions. “You need to tell us what your position is,” one lawmaker recalled members asking.

He never did.

On Jan. 6, just before rioters disrupted the certification proceedings, Scalise spoke as the first Republican supporting objections to Biden’s victory.

McCarthy spoke only once during that marathon debate — just after the House reconvened following the riot and continued to certify Biden’s win. He talked about unity and coming together.

“Let’s show the country the mob did not win. We have a job to do,” McCarthy said.

Even then, McCarthy didn’t clarify how he would personally vote on confirming Biden’s victory. Two hours later, the GOP leader cast his vote on the side of the mob.

GiftOutline Gift Article