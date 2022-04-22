Placeholder while article actions load

An unexpected conflict has erupted in the Sunshine State. Disney — a corporation long nearly synonymous with Florida — took a formal position in opposition to a controversial bill advocated and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). In response, DeSantis pushed the legislature to rescind Disney’s unique political status in the state, a move that, at least over the short term, will likely do more damage to local Floridians than to the corporation.

The law at issue centers on classroom instruction related to “sexuality,” a poorly defined term that’s been interpreted by many on the right as a much needed bulwark against an educational system rife with perversion. Disney and other opponents of the law point out that, in effect, the law will force teachers to second-guess any discussion of non-heterosexual relationships, even when there’s no mention of sex or sexuality at all.

As you likely know, the rift between Disney and the state of Florida has escalated dramatically in recent weeks. Advocates of Florida’s law — and conservatives more broadly — have been combing Disney’s archives to identify purported examples of the company trying to brainwash children into accepting a specific worldview they oppose.

Advertisement

So I decided to do the same thing. I reviewed ten Disney movies released over the company’s history (as well as some released by subsidiary studios) and evaluated the extent to which one might be able to perceive the films as politically suggestive.

Those films are offered below. Can you pick out a political theme in any of them? Or are they all obviously nonpolitical in their plot and themes? See how you do.

GiftOutline Gift Article