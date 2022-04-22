Placeholder while article actions load

Good morning, Early Birds. Happy Earth Day. 🌎 Tips: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us, and enjoy the weekend. In today’s edition … Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is due in court today as part of a lawsuit seeking to block her reelection bid... Donald Trump Jr. is expected soon to meet with the Jan. 6 committee for a voluntary interview … Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Senate candidate John Fetterman faced attacks from all sides during last night's debate (his first) … the fate of Mariupol fighters in question as U.S. says war entering new phase … but first …

On the Hill

Rep. Ruben Gallego on which states will test Democrats' appeal to Latino voters, challenging Sen. Sinema

Eight questions for … Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.): We talked with the chairman of BOLD PAC, the campaign arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, about how Democrats are working to retain Hispanic voters and whether he'll launch a primary challenge to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) in 2024. This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

The Early: Former president Donald Trump made significant gains with Hispanic voters in 2020. How are you working to reverse those gains this year?

Gallego: We're doing better and [more] aggressive recruitment of candidates running all over the country that we think will be helpful in getting out the Latino vote and holding the Latino vote in terms of staying with the Democratic Party. We're actively helping Latino and non-Latino candidates actually know how to talk to the Latino community. And we're making a strong effort and pushing back on the misinformation that exists within the Latino community, a lot of it being pushed by Republicans.

The Early: What’s an example of the misinformation that you're trying to combat?

Gallego: Some of it’s around Jan. 6. There has been an effort to whitewash what happened. Some of these [Republicans] are trying to escape the fact that they voted to overturn the election. Soon after Jan. 6, we put together YouTube ads for four or five districts calling out these Republicans — both Latino Republicans and Republicans that represent districts with high Latino populations — on their vote to decertify the election. That got a lot of attention from the local press, got a lot of attention from the Spanish press.

The Early: Which states and districts do you view as the test of whether Democrats will be successful this year in reversing Republican gains with Hispanic voters?

Gallego: I would say suburban California. Arizona. I think it's going to be hard to really see anything in Florida, in Miami. The work that we're going to have to do there — it’s going to take years for us to undo the harm that was caused by a very moribund party down there. And then the Rio Grande Valley is going to be important.

The Early: What about Nevada?

Gallego: The problem with Nevada isn't the Latino vote. It's the economy there. It hasn't recovered like the rest of the country. Latinos aren't going to vote because they're mad about not having a job — not because of any real pull towards [Republican Senate candidate] Adam Laxalt. It’s not like he has an appeal there. It's just more along the lines of the environment.

Partly what's happening here is the Republicans are going to try to claim victories of ‘Latinos’ in an off-year election. There’s gonna be a lot of gamesmanship to try to do that. It frustrates me that some people don't really look deep down and see what's happening. I'll give a good example: In Texas, you'll see some districts where, ‘Oh, my God, it's a Latino district and they voted more Republican.' When you look at those districts, they tend to be very big rural areas of the country where the voting-age population ends up being a lower amount of Latinos with a lot of white rural voters, and they end up creating the [Republican] surge that you see.

The Early: A Quinnipiac University poll this month found that 42 percent of Hispanic Americans would like to see Republicans win control of the House of Representatives if the election was held today — compared to 43 percent who would like to see Democrats win control. What do you make of those numbers?

Gallego: It does mean that we have to work harder to get the messaging out about what the Democrats have done, and what the Republicans are going to do should they take over. It is an off-year election. We have to over-communicate.

The Early: The pollster John Anzalone told Politico last week that he was seeing “a huge divide” in support for Republicans between Hispanic men and Hispanic women. Are you seeing that, too? Why do you think that is?

Gallego: Well, I've seen that for quite a while. The difference has been that [in the past] Hispanic men just didn't vote. And now those that are coming out are voting still Democratic, but they're not voting [Democratic] at the levels [they] used to. The largest reason why, in my opinion, is the Latino male is working class. And they're going to follow what other working-class voter patterns are to some degree. No. 2, because we as Democrats have not delivered immigration reform, at some point those voters, those male Latino voters that do care about that issue, aren’t going to stick with us. So then you have to start delivering real, tangible economic benefit to that community. What we need to do is deliver or else they're going to either not vote or they're going to start voting more Republican.

The Early: Democrats worked for years to turn Arizona blue before Sinema won in 2018, followed by Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and President Biden's victories in 2020. What do Democrats need to do to keep the state blue this year?

Gallego: Everyone talks about losing the Latino vote — or losing some Latino vote — in 2020. But that's not what happened in Arizona. And the reason why is because there has been consistent investment in turning out the Latino vote, in communicating to Latinos here. And if that had been done in other states for as long as we have done it, it would make a big difference in terms of really stopping the bleeding that is occurring when it comes to Latino voters.

The Early: You’ve said you’re considering challenging Sinema in the primary in 2024. When do you expect to make a decision about that? And how will you decide?

Gallego: Well, I'm definitely not going to make it in the 2022 cycle. Decisions like that are made, one, with my family, and two, really with the voters of Arizona. If I feel that they want change and I feel like we're gonna be able to [win] the general [election] — beating [Sinema in] the primary’s not really the question — then that'll help me determine what to do.

Republican leaders privately criticized Trump after Jan 6.

McCarthy on tape: When the New York Times' Alex Burns and Jonathan Martin reported Monday morning that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had said he would push Trump to resign last year after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, McCarthy denied it.

“The New York Times' reporting on me is totally false and wrong,” he said in a statement.

Burns and Martin responded by revealing they had a recording of McCarthy to back up their reporting, which they let Rachel Maddow play Monday evening on her MSNBC show. (The Times story was excerpted from their upcoming book, “This Will Not Pass.”)

McCarthy told Republican lawmakers on the recording that if he spoke to Trump, he would tell him that “it would be my recommendation that you should resign."

From the courts

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green expected to testify about Jan 6.

Happening today: “Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) is expected to testify under oath about her role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol as part of a case seeking to disqualify from her from seeking reelection,” our colleague Matthew Brown reports.

“The case was brought by Free Speech for People, a campaign-finance reform organization on behalf of a group of voters from Greene’s district. The reform group alleges that Greene, who has become a lightning rod for controversy and has gained a reputation as one of the Republican Party’s most hard-right members, helped facilitate the ransacking of the Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of Biden’s presidential win.”

Donald Trump Jr. expected to meet with Jan. 6 committee

Another one: “The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack is expected to meet with Donald Trump Jr. in the coming days,” ABC News’ John Santucci, Katherine Faulders and Benjamin Siegel first reported. “Trump Jr.’s appearance is voluntary and comes after the committee invited him to speak with their investigators … The panel has not subpoenaed him.”

“The cooperation of members of Trump’s family stands in contrast to the stance taken by some allies of the former president, who have refused to meet with the committee or turn over documents,” to the stance taken by some allies of the former president, who have refused to meet with the committee or turn over documents,” the New York Times’ Luke Broadwater and Maggie Haberman report

The campaign

John Fetterman defends his campaign, gun incident in first televised debate

Here is the final exchange between @malcolmkenyatta and @JohnFetterman on the 2013 incident where Fetterman confronted and unarmed black man in Braddock. #PaSen pic.twitter.com/kUCXxeTIDR — Jordan Tracy (@JordanTracyTV) April 22, 2022

Live from Pennsylvania: “For the first time in his run for U.S. Senate, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the frontrunner in recent polling and in money on hand entering the final stretch, went toe-to-toe with U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta on a debate stage,” the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Julian Routh reports.

“The Democratic primary contenders participated in a televised, multi-market debate Thursday night, and Fetterman was mostly on the defense throughout the hourlong affair. The three clashed on who has the best chance to win statewide, how to combat inflation, fracking, recreational weed and more.”

Fetterman in the hot seat: “The most tense moment of the hour came when Fetterman failed to apologize for the 2013 gun incident, in which he said he heard gunfire and confronted” a Black man with a shotgun, “The most tense moment of the hour came when Fetterman failed to apologize for the 2013 gun incident, in which he said he heard gunfire and confronted” a Black man with a shotgun, Bloomberg’s Greogory Korte writes . “Fetterman was then mayor of the small Allegheny County town of Braddock.”

“Lamb called the episode ‘disqualifying,’ and suggested that Fetterman was lying when he said he never pointed a shotgun at the jogger. Kenyatta said that for someone who cultivates an image as a tough guy, Fetterman is ‘afraid of two little words: ‘I’m sorry.’”

The Media

Viral

