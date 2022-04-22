Placeholder while article actions load

Below: European policymakers prepare to unveil landmark digital rules, and Elon Musk outlines how he plans to finance his proposed acquisition of Twitter. First: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Social media ballooned under Obama. Can he now help rein it in? The beginning and end of Barack Obama’s presidency marked massive shifts for the tech industry and its relationship with Washington. Obama’s victory during the 2008 campaign, dubbed the “Facebook election,” took place as optimism about Silicon Valley’s potential was surging. For much of his presidency, the ascent of the tech giants went largely unchallenged in the nation's capital, where officials, including Obama, embraced the innovation unfolding across the country.

But the 2016 elections at the twilight of Obama’s tenure ushered in a wave of scandals that would turn that once-cozy relationship between the Bay and the Beltway into a frequent brawl.

Now, Obama is launching his most concerted effort to date to shape Washington’s response to one of its thorniest challenges: countering online disinformation and regulating the social media companies that ballooned under his watch.

Delivering a sweeping address at Stanford University on Thursday, Obama laid out his vision for countering what he called “one of the biggest reasons for democracy’s weakening”: the shifting landscape around how we communicate and consume information.

The former president repeatedly stressed that misinformation and political divisions predated social media and that technology isn’t entirely to blame for rising polarization — far from it, he said. But he sharply pushed back on the notion that digital platforms are neutral actors.

“They’re also the result of very specific choices made by the companies that have come to dominate the Internet generally and social media platforms, in particular, decisions that intentionally or not have made democracy more vulnerable,” Obama said.

Delivering his most detailed address on the topic since leaving office, Obama threw his support behind an array of concepts for regulating social media that have been gaining steam overseas and — albeit more slowly — in Washington.

Echoing calls on Capitol Hill, Obama said “we need to consider reforms” to the law that shields digital services from lawsuits for hosting and moderating user content, known as Section 230.

In one of his most concrete suggestions, he said lawmakers should consider “whether platforms should be required to have a higher standard of care when it comes to advertising.” The idea builds on comments Obama made during an interview with the Atlantic last week, in which he floated exempting from Section 230 protections “advertising that is microtargeting certain groups.”

Both Democrats and Republicans have introduced legislation to roll back those legal safeguards over certain types of paid content, including a bill by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) targeting behavioral advertising and another led by Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) targeting ads and paid content more broadly. Lawmakers have also floated imposing a duty of care on companies.

Obama also expressed support for requiring that tech companies disclose more information about their platforms, the algorithms that drive them and their impact.

“In a democracy, we can rightly expect companies to subject the design of their products and services to some level of scrutiny,” he said. “At minimum, they should have to share that information with researchers and regulators who are charged with keeping the rest of us safe.”

And he explicitly plugged a proposal led by Sens. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) to create such a requirement.

One lawmaker leading efforts to regulate social media said Obama’s remarks could generate momentum for proposals already on the table.

“I think it can only help,” Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.), who has introduced a bill to strip Section 230 protections for companies that amplify certain types of content, told me.

He added, “I think he's pointing us to a solution that involves targeted reform of Section 230, and that's where I've long thought we need to end up.”

Malinowski said Obama rightly has zeroed in on how digital platforms are designed, and how those choices can amplify harmful content.

And that shows how much the debate around social media and Internet regulation has evolved since Obama first entered the White House, Malinowski said.

“He was president when the world adopted a radically new mode of distributing information, namely algorithmic amplification. … It started roughly 15 years ago,” he said.

European policymakers poised to unveil landmark digital legislation

The Digital Services Act would ban online targeting of people based on their religion, gender or sexual preferences, the Financial Times’s Javier Espinoza reports. It would also take aim at major tech companies that use “dark patterns,” or ways of getting users to do things they don’t actually want to do, and would add new safeguards to protect children online.

“While regulators expect a deal to be struck on Friday, some warned that the timing could slip and the final agreement could change at the last minute,” Espinoza writes. “There remain tensions within the European parliament between greens who want more privacy protections and liberals who are defending business-friendly regulations.”

Musk outlines $46.5 billion plan to buy Twitter

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk says he’ll draw on a combination of loans and equity financing for his proposed acquisition of Twitter, Faiz Siddiqui, Douglas MacMillan and Aaron Gregg report. But the plan also suggests that Musk is willing to risk some of the Tesla shares that have made him the world’s richest person to finance the bid.

Questions still remain about the structure of the deal and how Twitter will respond. Twitter spokesman Brenden Lee said the company has received an “updated, nonbinding proposal” from Musk, and “the Board is committed to conducting a careful, comprehensive and deliberate review to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Twitter stockholders.”

Shanghai residents skirt Chinese censorship to vent about lockdown

It’s not clear how people are escaping the country’s strict censorship program to share videos of a Chinese government lockdown in Shanghai, Pranshu Verma reports. Questions remain about whether China’s censorship regime will eventually stifle dissent in the country.

“I’ve been asked by journalists this question many times: You know, ‘Is this the tipping point?’ ” said Yaqiu Wang, Human Rights Watch's senior researcher on China. “It’s happened so many times before. … There’s always this uproar. But the government always comes in and contains the situation.”

The Wall Street Journal reports that Meta chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg twice pressured the Daily Mail to scrap an article about her boyfriend at the time, Activision Blizzard chief executive Bobby Kotick. The New York Times's Ryan Mac:

The R Street Institute holds an event on aspects of a U.S. privacy law Monday at noon.

Hoan Ton-That Clearview AI founder and chief executive speaks at a Washington Post Live event Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The Committee on House Administration holds a hearing on the effects of disinformation on communities of color Thursday at 10 a.m.

