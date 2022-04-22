Placeholder while article actions load

In the phone call with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), McCarthy said he’d tell a soon-to-be-impeached Trump that “it would be my recommendation you should resign.”

The question is what this means for Trump’s relationship with McCarthy — and by direct extension, McCarthy’s designs on becoming speaker. Trump has thus far unsuccessfully pushed for Republicans to replace Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as their Senate GOP leader, but he could hold considerably more sway in the House. In that chamber, Trump’s most loyal allies are more numerous, and some have already expressed unease about the California Republican’s true commitment to Trump and his agenda. (McCarthy’s previous bid for speaker fell apart under somewhat similar circumstances.)

For now, McCarthy appears to have avoided blowback from the top of the party. Many Republicans seem to be waiting for a cue from Trump about how to respond, though some have weighed in to defend or criticize McCarthy.

And The Post reports he spoke with Trump after the audio of the call was released, and Trump was not upset — indeed, he was even happy that McCarthy hadn’t followed through on what he had said privately.

Trump has been more accommodating of McCarthy than McConnell. They soon patched things up after McCarthy publicly blamed Trump for not quelling the Jan. 6 riot and even floated a historic censure resolution against Trump. McCarthy has also been more solicitous of Trump than McConnell has. And that could matter for the fate of his career.

Recent history is instructive when it comes to those with whom Trump is willing to reconcile.

On the one hand, Trump has been willing to overlook past criticisms — even harsh ones — provided the lawmaker in question proceeds to display the requisite obsequiousness. Trump recently endorsed Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance despite Vance having sharply criticized him in 2016 as unfit to be president.

And indeed, part of the reason Trump was reportedly not upset Thursday night was that McCarthy’s retreat showed the strength of Trump’s grip on the party.

On the other hand, insufficiently supporting his efforts to overturn the 2020 election have emerged as something of a red line for Trump. He has given most of his non-incumbent endorsements to bona fide election truthers, and reserves most of his venom these days for those he perceives to have wronged him after Election Day 2020.

McCarthy occupies something of a middle ground here. He appears to have earned goodwill from Trump for fighting the Jan. 6 committee. But is Trump really going to stand by and let someone who floated his resignation rise to a level of such power — likely leading the House during the 2024 election?

And what more might we learn about what McCarthy did post-Jan. 6? In yet more newly released audio of another call, from Jan. 11, McCarthy said Trump “bears responsibility for his words and actions — no if, ands or buts,” and said Trump acknowledged his responsibility for Jan. 6. to McCarthy.

Below, we look at a few recent case studies that shed some light on how Trump approaches these situations.

Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance

What they said/did before: In 2016, Vance called Trump “cultural heroin” and said his policies “range from immoral to absurd.” He said, “Mr. Trump is unfit for our nation’s highest office.”

Where they stand now: Trump endorsed Vance for Ohio’s GOP Senate nomination last week, over other candidates who fought hard for his support like Josh Mandel. Trump said, “Like some others, J.D. Vance may have said some not-so-great things about me in the past, but he gets it now, and I have seen that in spades.”

The reason: It seems possible Trump backed Vance over Mandel because Trump tends toward celebrity candidates. (Vance earned acclaim during Trump’s political rise as the author of “Hillbilly Elegy.”) Mandel has certainly been solicitous of Trump and run a very troll-y, Trump-y campaign, without past Trump criticism in his record.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

What they said/did before: Kemp in 2020 declined Trump’s entreaties to call his state’s election results into question, including the use of emergency powers, and certified Trump’s loss. “Georgia law prohibits the governor from interfering in elections,” Kemp’s office said at the time.

Where they stand now: Trump unleashed a series of vicious attacks on Kemp — which Kemp declined to respond to in kind — and is now backing his primary challenger, former senator David Perdue (R).

The reason: While Perdue was hardly a voter-fraud crusader in late 2020, he wasn’t forced into making decisions like Kemp was. And he has since winked and nodded at the idea that there was something wrong with the 2020 election results.

Pennsylvania governor candidate William McSwain

What they said/did before: The former U.S. attorney in the summer of 2021 tried hard to give Trump something to work with: He suggested that then-Attorney General William P. Barr had prevented him from examining credible allegations of voter fraud in Philadelphia. Except Barr denied it in no uncertain terms and said McSwain had acknowledged to him that it was a ploy for Trump’s endorsement.

Where they stand now: While Trump promoted McSwain’s letter at the time, this month — in a remarkable turn — he excoriated McSwain for not investigating the supposed fraud anyway. Trump didn’t endorse in the race, but did give McSwain an anti-endorsement. “He was the U.S. attorney who did absolutely nothing on the massive election fraud that took place in Philadelphia and throughout the commonwealth,” Trump said, adding that McSwain “should have done his job anyway.”

The reason: Apparently McSwain was useful in the moment, but ultimately his sin was only producing smoke for Trump after the fact, and not going harder for the supposed fire.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich

What they said/did before: The Arizona attorney general said on Nov. 12, 2021, “There is no evidence, there are no facts that would lead anyone to believe that the election results [in Arizona] will change.” Earlier this month, he released a report finding no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Maricopa County.

Where they stand now: Trump has made his distaste for the Senate candidate clear, even as he momentarily seemed to relent earlier this year while pushing Brnovich toward voter fraud prosecutions. (“I think he’s a good man, I think he’s going to do his job — we’ll find out.”) But this week, after Brnovich’s report, Trump announced another anti-endorsement, saying, “Because of the amount of time that it took him to do the report, which was endless, his poll numbers have been rapidly sinking.”

The reason: Brnovich, like Kemp and many others who have found themselves on the outs with Trump, has been forced to weigh in on all of this by virtue of his day job. And because there’s still no basis for Trump’s election claims, it’s made the clashes unavoidable. Brnovich has pressed forward with investigating some far-flung and fraud-adjacent ideas, but that can only go so far.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey

What they said/did before: Trump reportedly privately blamed Ivey for a state commission deciding to prevent Trump from holding a rally last summer at the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park. Ivey said she played no role in the decision.

Where they stand now: Trump has considered backing an Ivey primary opponent, with a likely possibility being his former ambassador to Slovenia, Lynda Blanchard. But with the primary happening next month, it hasn’t yet materialized.

The reason: Ivey appears to be in relatively little danger. What’s more, she has taken care to play up Trump’s “stolen election” claims, including in a recent ad — despite not really raising such issues in late 2020 and not actually citing supposed fraud in the new ad.

Wyoming House candidate Harriet Hageman

What they said/did before: The challenger to Cheney back in 2016 was among those engaged in a last-ditch effort to prevent Trump from securing the GOP nomination at the Republican National Convention. She called Trump “racist and xenophobic” and the “weakest candidate” for the party.

Where they stand now: Trump has backed Hageman over Cheney, who voted to impeach him after Jan. 6 and has since emerged as his highest-profile critic among congressional Republicans.

The reason: Obviously, this is mostly about Cheney. But the New York Times reported last year of Hageman, “None of [Trump’s former opponents] have quite achieved Ms. Hageman’s remarkable political transformation.” Even when running for governor in 2018, she did little to attach herself to Trump.

Rep. Nancy Mace (S.C.)

What they said/did before: She made the rounds after Jan. 6, sharply criticizing Trump and indicated that she might support his impeachment. (She ultimately didn’t, while pushing for Trump to be censured instead.) She also suggested that the party should turn the page on Trump and that she would lead in that effort.

Where they stand now: Despite Mace backing off in her criticisms, Trump didn’t forget. He endorsed her primary opponent, Katie Arrington, which prompted Mace to record an awkward video in front of Trump Tower arguing that she was actually the one in line with Trump’s agenda.

The reason: Impeachment — or even gesturing in the direction of impeachment, as Mace did — seems to be a red line for Trump, for perhaps obvious reasons. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) voted against impeachment on a technicality, while strongly criticizing Trump, and he’s been on Trump’s bad side ever since. Mace would seem to be in the same camp.

McCarthy never publicly backed impeachment, which might be his saving grace here. The question for Trump and his allies is whether they trust the guy who didn’t do that, but did push for his censure and even talked about pushing him to resign.

But maybe what they require from McCarthy is not unwavering loyalty, but the assurance that he’ll fall in line, and continue to recognize Trump’s authority, when push comes to shove.

correction A previous version of this post misspelled the last name of former U.S. attorney William McSwain. This version has been corrected.

