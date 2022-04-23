Placeholder while article actions load

Power is intoxicating, its pursuit revealing of character but sometimes debilitating; House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is Exhibit A. In his ceaseless drive to become the next speaker of the House, he has demonstrated weakness, hypocrisy and a willingness to lie to save his skin. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Thanks to the reporting of Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns of the New York Times, and the incontrovertible power of audio recordings to bite the mighty at the most inopportune times, it all came together badly Thursday for the politician who had seemed poised to lead the House next January.

Martin and Burns published a story based on their forthcoming book, “This Will Not Pass: Trump and Biden and the Battle for America’s Future,” quoting McCarthy as having said, in the days immediately after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, “I’ve had it with this guy.” He called Trump’s actions on the day of the attack “atrocious and totally wrong,” according to the journalists.

Martin and Burns reported that McCarthy also said at the time that he believed Democrats had enough votes to impeach Trump and that it was his plan to call Trump to urge resignation, though he expressed doubt that the president would do so. McCarthy told other House leaders on Jan. 10 that he intended to say to Trump the following: “I think this [impeachment] will pass, and it would be my recommendation you should resign.”

After the Times’ story was published Thursday morning, McCarthy issued a statement denying the report. It is worth quoting at some length. “The New York Times’ reporting on me is totally false and wrong. It comes as no surprise that the corporate media is obsessed with doing everything it can to further a liberal agenda…,” the Republican leader wrote.

He added, “The past year and a half have proven that our country was better off when President Trump was in the White House and rather than address the real issues facing Americans, the corporate media is more concerned with profiting from manufactured political intrigue from politically motivated sources.”

Unfortunately for McCarthy, Martin and Burns had the receipts. That evening, a minute-and-a-half audio of McCarthy’s comments was played on MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Show, leaving the GOP leader defenseless in trying to refute that he said what he could be heard saying. The audio was also appended to the Times story.

The Washington Post reported on Friday that McCarthy spoke to Trump as the story was unfolding on Thursday night and that, according to sources, the former president was not upset with what McCarthy had said but nonetheless glad that the call recommending resignation was not made in January 2021.

McCarthy’s decision to run to Trump in a moment of crisis fit a pattern he has followed since violent pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol to disrupt and delay the ratification of Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.

After offering critical remarks about Trump on the House floor in the days after the Capitol attack, McCarthy lost his nerve. He made a pilgrimage to meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, the supplicant asking the monarch for forgiveness. They were photographed together, the public record of the visit Trump’s apparent punishment for the earlier criticism.

McCarthy has since been craven in bowing to Trump’s wishes, fearing that crossing the former president could compromise both his party’s hopes of capturing the majority in November’s midterm elections and his own desire to lead a Republican-controlled House next year as speaker. He also has been weak in the face of calls to discipline the most extreme members of the House GOP conference — those who have been the most loyal to Trump and his conspiracy theories, including the false claim that he won the 2020 election.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who was then chair of the House Republican Conference and among those on the call when McCarthy said he planned to tell Trump he should resign, has maintained her will and backbone. She said of Trump that he “summoned the mob, assembled the mob and lit the flame.” She voted to impeach Trump and now serves as vice chair of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

For her willingness to put country above party, Cheney has become a pariah in the GOP, expelled from her leadership position (with McCarthy supporting her dismissal) and facing defeat in her reelection campaign.

This is what the Republican Party in the House of Representatives now stands for — the abandonment of a principled conservative leader and the possible elevation of a politician whose abiding principle is the pursuit of power, one who has bent and bowed before a former president whose actions he denounced and knew were wrong.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has played a different game, but one that also reveals his shared fear of staging open warfare with Trump so long as he maintains his hold on the loyalties of a significant portion of the GOP base.

The Times story on Thursday quoted McConnell as having told two Kentucky advisers shortly after the Capitol was attacked, “The Democrats are going to take care of the [S.O.B.] for us.”

McConnell has rarely disguised his loathing for the former president. Nor has Trump hid his dislike and disdain for the creature of establishment Washington. But McConnell, determined to keep hold of his power and more shrewd than McCarthy, has generally managed to avoid stepping too far in either direction.

Impeachment offers the clearest example. During the impeachment process, there were moments when he indicated an openness to voting to convict Trump. When the Senate trial took place, he voted to acquit on what might be seen as a technicality, based on what he said was his analysis of a legal debate. He argued that because Trump was out of office, the Senate did not have the authority to convict. Trump, he said, was “constitutionally not eligible for conviction.”

Before he explained this rationale, he had blistered Trump up and down, blaming the former president for the attack. “There is no question that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of that day,” he said on the Senate floor. “The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president. … They did this because they had been fed wild falsehoods by the most powerful man on Earth.”

He also said the Senate trial was not the end of the story. “President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office, as an ordinary citizen — unless the statute of limitations has run, still liable for everything he did while in office,” he said. “We have a criminal justice system in this country. We have civil litigation. And former presidents are not immune from being held accountable by either one.”

That was a convenient escape hatch for McConnell at the time, a buck passing. But it’s possible the House Jan. 6 committee will make a referral to the Justice Department urging federal prosecutors to consider charging Trump with a crime. Already the committee has said in a different filing that it has found possible evidence suggesting that Trump engaged in a conspiracy to defraud the government and obstructed an official proceeding, the certification by Congress of electoral college votes.

Would McConnell give his backing to the committee if it were to issue a criminal referral? Or would he find another escape hatch to avoid taking a firm stand? We already know that, if Trump is the 2024 Republican presidential nominee, McConnell would support him. We know because McConnell has said so.

McConnell is a lesser player in the drama that has played out of the past few days, having chosen silence over explanation or defense. McCarthy, lacking the sharp instincts and tactical sophistication of the Senate GOP leader, was brazen in a denial that collapsed with the sound of his own voice hours later.

If this doesn’t prompt Republicans to think hard about whether to elevate McCarthy to the speakership, should they win control of the House in November, it will add another ignoble chapter to the modern history of a Republican Party that has soiled itself in bending under Trump’s grip.

