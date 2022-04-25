White House adviser Cedric Richmond slated to leave role next month

Placeholder while article actions load

White House adviser Cedric L. Richmond, one of President Biden’s closest political allies, is slated to leave his role some time next month, according to a person familiar with the decision who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss it. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Richmond, 48, will likely take on a consultant role at the Democratic National Committee, the person said.

At a press briefing Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki did not explicitly confirm reports Richmond was leaving the Biden administration but hinted that his next role was one sanctioned by the White House.

“Let me first say that CedricRichmond has been continues to be a vital, essential adviser to the president,” Psaki said. “I have been in many meetings with Cedric Richmond, where the president goes to him and looks to him for his political sense, his assessment of Congress. He trusts him implicitly.”

Richmond, a former member of Congress from Louisiana, was one of Biden’s earliest supporters and a co-chair of his presidential campaign. He joined the White House as director of its Office of Public Engagement after Biden was inaugurated.

He quickly became a high-profile surrogate for the Biden administration, appearing frequently on political shows to defend Biden’s policies, as well as a trusted intermediary between the White House and Congress.

Biden and Richmond played golf together on Sunday in Delaware, the White House said over the weekend.

“I have nothing to announce at this point,” Psaki added Monday, “but I can assure when we have something to announce it will involve a new, important role to for Cedric Richmond and something the president is excited about and has asked him to do.”

Before joining the White House, Richmond served as a congressman for Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District for a decade and was chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus from 2017 to 2019.

