Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! Below, we explore the climate implications of Emmanuel Macron's win in the French presidential election. But first: Congress is back. Will it act on climate? Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight When Congress returns on Monday after a two-week recess, lawmakers are poised to resume high-stakes negotiations over the biggest climate legislation in U.S. history, as frustration among climate advocates reaches a fever pitch.

The White House is still seeking to strike a deal with Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), a key swing vote in the evenly divided Senate, on President Biden's stalled climate and social spending bill, according to an individual familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the discussions are private.

Biden administration officials are looking to secure a deal with Manchin behind the scenes rather than hashing out policy disagreements in public, after the talks blew up in late December, the individual said.

However, a new round of talks has not yet resumed in earnest because Manchin has been traveling abroad in recent weeks, according to another person familiar with the matter, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private discussions.

Manchin visited Alberta, Canada, earlier this month to discuss North American energy security following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

International Energy Agency meeting in Paris, where he voiced support for an “all-of-the-above” approach to energy policy and had In late March, the senator attended anmeeting in Paris, where he voiced support for an “all-of-the-above” approach to energy policy and had dinner with U.S. climate envoy John F. Kerry

Closer to home, Manchin attended a $5,000-a-plate fundraiser at a billionaire’s Florida estate last month.

"Democrats now aim to finalize their work on a new version of the stalled measure by July 4," our colleague Tony Romm reports. ”Manchin has demanded a lower price tag and more deficit reduction in exchange for his critical vote."

Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.), a leading voice for the climate provisions in the spending bill, also told Tony she has been in conversations in which lawmakers acknowledge they have far less time than it appears, and instead need to broker a deal around Memorial Day, which marks the end of the upcoming work period.

Environmental activists, meanwhile, have expressed mounting frustration with what they perceive as inaction on global warming more than a year into Biden's presidency.

More than 200 climate activists gathered outside the White House on Saturday — the day after Earth Day — to call on Congress to pass the reconciliation bill, including its $555 billion package of tax credits and other policies aimed at cutting planet-warming emissions and boosting clean energy.

Wynn Alan Bruce, 50, Supreme Court on Friday. Colorado climate activist, 50, died 24 hours after setting himself on fire on the steps of theon Friday.

Asked for comment, Manchin spokeswoman Sam Runyon provided the same statement that she has previously sent The Climate 202, which reads in part: “Senator Manchin is always willing to engage in discussions about the best way to move our country forward. He has made clear that we can protect energy independence and respond to climate change at the same time.”

Biden out West

Meanwhile, Biden used a trip to the Pacific Northwest last week to tout his climate agenda, even as its largest legislative component remains stalled in the Senate.

Speaking at a fundraiser in Portland, Ore., on Thursday, Biden lamented that Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) had joined Republicans in stymying his vision for a more expansive spending bill.

“Forty-eight members of the United States Senate have voted with me 96 percent of the time,” the president said. “Forty-eight. Two have not.”

While signing an executive order to protect old-growth forests in Seattle on Friday, Biden urged the Senate to swiftly pass the reconciliation bill, which would play a key role in reaching the White House's goal of cutting U.S. greenhouse gas emissions 50 to 52 percent by 2030.

“Cities and states are acting,” Biden said. “Businesses are acting. I’m acting. We need Congress to act as well.”

On the Hill this week

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, which Manchin chairs, will hold a business meeting on Thursday to consider the nomination of Kathryn Huff to be an assistant secretary of energy for nuclear energy.

The meeting will be followed by a hearing on several of Biden's environmental nominees, including:

David Applegate to be director of the U.S. Geological Survey.

Carmen G. Cantor to be an assistant secretary of the Interior Department for insular and international affairs.

Evelyn Wang to be director of the Energy Department's Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy.

If confirmed by the Senate, Cantor, who serves as U.S. ambassador to the Federated States of Micronesia, would join the Interior Department after it announced plans to resume oil and gas leasing on federal lands.

While Manchin has urged the Biden administration to unleash domestic oil and gas production, he has not publicly commented on Interior's decision to restart leasing. Runyon, the Manchin spokeswoman, did not respond to a request for comment about the leasing move and whether it could affect talks on the spending bill.

International climate

Macron's win in France leaves climate hanging in the balance

Emmanuel Macron has become the first French president in two decades to win a second term, holding off a far-right challenge by Marine Le Pen during Sunday’s election, Rick Noack, Michael Birnbaum and Elie Petit report for The Washington Post. Macron won 59 percent of the vote and Le Pen 41 percent.

In recent weeks, Macron made an effort to appeal to green voters, despite little delivery on five years of climate promises, leading some advocates to question his sincerity on climate issues, Louise Guillot and Karl Mathiesen report for Politico.

Although Macron’s record might not thrill climate campaigners, it was not difficult for him to win over green voters against Le Pen, who has denied the effects of climate change and pledged to slow down decarbonization efforts and place a moratorium on renewable energy.

Just one year into his presidential term, Macron enacted a fuel tax increase, part of an effort to combat climate change, that enraged commuters and sparked the massive “yellow jacket” protest movement. The protests forced Macron to reconsider how to implement climate policies and led to the creation of the Citizens’ Climate Convention, which made recommendations that informed the European Union's goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030.

Members of the convention, however, criticized France’s sweeping climate law that was passed last March, saying the government watered down their recommendations on reducing emissions to meet objectives under the Paris climate agreement.

Macron was initially successful in casting himself as a climate champion in 2017, when Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the Paris agreement. At the time, Macron released a video with the call to “Make the Planet Great Again,” subverting Trump’s campaign slogan and positioning himself as a leader internationally.

In the run-up to last year's COP26 global climate summit in Scotland, however, British diplomats privately voiced frustration at France’s lackluster climate commitments.

Pressure points

Twitter bans climate misinformation ads as deniers target platforms

Twitter said Friday it will ban advertisements that promote climate change denial in an effort to limit the reach of groups that are seeking to downplay the extent of the environmental crisis, The Post's Naomi Nix reports.

“We believe that climate denialism shouldn’t be monetized on Twitter, and that misrepresentative ads shouldn’t detract from important conversations about the climate crisis,” the company said in a blog post. “We recognize that misleading information about climate change can undermine efforts to protect the planet.”

Under the new policy, ads that contradict the scientific consensus on climate change will be prohibited. Instead, the social media company said it will rely on reports from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change to inform its decisions about which advertisements break the rules.

The Earth Day announcement follows recent efforts from other tech companies to elevate accurate information about climate change while taking steps to combat disinformation.

It comes as Twitter nears a deal to sell itself to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, “a move that would unite the world’s richest man with the influential social networking service,” the New York Times' Lauren Hirsch, Mike Isaac and Kate Conger report. An agreement could be announced as soon as Monday, two people with knowledge of the situation said.

Birth of six endangered red wolves has their advocates howling for joy

Six critically endangered red wolves were born last week at the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge in coastal North Carolina for the first time in four years, marking a significant turnaround for a red wolf rescue program that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service practically abandoned a few years ago, The Post's Darryl Fears reports.

Conservationists said the litter of four females and two males was born against all odds after Fish and Wildlife relaxed regulations around hunting, bowing to 40 years of pressure from state game officials who, with little evidence, blamed the wolves in the refuge for attacks on livestock and deer. The species' population in the wild fell to eight by 2018. There were about 200 captive animals in zoos across the country at the same time.

In November, officials in President Biden’s Interior Department took steps to help the species by enacting stricter hunting rules and other protections for the animals while releasing captive red wolves into the refuge in an effort to restore their wild population.

Protesters demand climate action at Earth Day demonstration near White House

Several hundred people gathered in front of the White House on Saturday afternoon to urge President Biden and Congress to pass the climate provisions in the spending bill that has been stalled in the Senate since December, Coral Davenport reports for the New York Times.

The demonstration in Washington was one of dozens of “Fight for Our Future” rallies held in cities across the country over the weekend calling for the government to dramatically slash planet-warming emissions.

Biden campaigned on aggressive climate action, but high gas prices sparked by the war in Ukraine have led him to take steps that are anathema to climate activists, such as releasing more oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and urging fossil fuel companies to increase production. Some environmentalists at Saturday’s rally said these recent actions felt like a betrayal.

In the atmosphere

Viral

Thanks for reading!

