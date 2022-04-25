Post Politics Now On trip to border, McCarthy can expect questions about Trump and Jan. 6

Karamo is the first election-denying secretary of state candidate to advance to her state’s general election, but she’s one of more than a dozen such candidates nationwide.

That’s prompted a surge of concern among election watchers. They fear those candidates, if victorious, could jeopardize election security through misguided decisions about equipment and audits and drive down the already faltering public faith in the electoral process.

Karamo, who has appeared at rallies linked with the extremist ideology QAnon, will face incumbent Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in November.