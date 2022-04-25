Post Politics Now On trip to border, McCarthy can expect questions about Trump and Jan. 6

Today, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) is leading a group of fellow Republicans on a tour of the U.S.-Mexico border to highlight President Biden’s “border crisis.” The trip comes as McCarthy continues to face a crisis of his own stemming from audio that captured him saying that President Donald Trump was to blame for the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and should resign. Expect pointed questions on that subject at a news conference in Eagle Pass, Tex., following the tour.
Congress, meanwhile, is returning to Washington from a two-week recess. And Biden will return Monday morning from Delaware, where he spent the weekend. He later plans to welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning hockey team to the White House for another event that could feel like normal times.
Welcome to Post Politics Now, a live experience from The Washington Post that puts the day’s political headlines into context. Each weekday, we’ll guide you through the news with assists from some of the best political reporters in the business providing insights and analysis.
Your daily dashboard
Got a question about politics? Submit it here. At 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.
Noted: Michigan GOP picks election deniers as secretary of state, AG candidatesReturn to menu
Over the weekend, the Michigan Republican Party picked candidates for the state’s top elections and law enforcement positions who both deny the 2020 election results.
Emerging from the party’s convention as the secretary of state nominee was Kristina Karamo, who has claimed without evidence that there was widespread voting fraud in 2020.
Writing in the The Cybersecurity 202, The Post’s Joseph Marks reports that the position has extensive power to vet the cybersecurity of election machines, oversee audits and ensure elections are conducted in a trustworthy and transparent manner. Joseph writes:
Karamo is the first election-denying secretary of state candidate to advance to her state’s general election, but she’s one of more than a dozen such candidates nationwide.That’s prompted a surge of concern among election watchers. They fear those candidates, if victorious, could jeopardize election security through misguided decisions about equipment and audits and drive down the already faltering public faith in the electoral process.Karamo, who has appeared at rallies linked with the extremist ideology QAnon, will face incumbent Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in November.
Another election denier, Matt DePerno, won the Michigan GOP’s endorsement to run as its attorney general nominee. DePerno unsuccessfully sued over Michigan’s election results. Trump has endorsed both candidates.
You can read Joseph’s full story here.
This just in: Biden nominates new ambassador to UkraineReturn to menu
Biden made it official Monday morning, confirming plans to nominate Bridget Brink to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. The move is intended to fill a position that has remained officially vacant for three years — and is now even more crucial during the Russian invasion.
The Post’s María Luisa Paúl and Missy Ryan have details:
Ukraine has not had a U.S. ambassador since 2019. Brink’s nomination is intended to fill a diplomatic void that has remained since President Donald Trump unceremoniously removed Marie Yovanovitch from the position in 2019 — a move that was scrutinized during Trump’s first impeachment inquiry.Brink, whose Foreign Service career spans more than 26 years, is no stranger to escalating tensions in Eastern Europe.From 2015 to 2018, she served as deputy assistant secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the State Department, with a close eye on ongoing tensions within the territory of the former Soviet Union. She also served in Uzbekistan and Georgia, two other former Soviet republics, and held an assignment on the White House National Security Council.
You can read the full story here.
On our radar: Biden to welcome back-to-back NHL champs to White HouseReturn to menu
On Monday, for the first time since 2019, a National Hockey League championship team will be visiting the White House. The Tampa Bay Lightning, winner of back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021, are scheduled to join President Biden on the South Lawn to celebrate both achievements.
Because of the pandemic, the St. Louis Blue were the last NHL victors to be similarly honored.
Since Biden’s arrival, he has welcomed both the National Basketball Association’s Milwaukee Bucks and National Football League champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Such events have offered Biden respites from more pressing concerns and a chance to showcase some humor. That was the case in July when the Buccaneers, including their aging star quarterback Tom Brady, visited.
“As far as I’m concerned, there’s nothing wrong with being the oldest guy to make it to the mountaintop,” quipped Biden, who at 79 is the oldest U.S. president, referring to Brady, who at 43 is the oldest quarterback to lead a Super Bowl-winning team. “That’s how I look at it.”
Biden’s appearance with the Lightning is his only public event advertised for Tuesday.
On our radar: McCarthy focuses on ‘Biden’s border crisis’ while facing one of his ownReturn to menu
Kevin McCarthy told Rep. Cheney that he’s going to tell President Trump “it would be my recommendation you should resign.”— Musadiq Bidar (@Bidar411) April 23, 2022
Now he says “I never asked the President to resign and I never thought that he should resign. pic.twitter.com/NutcI7nLzW
On Monday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) is leading a delegation of fellow Republicans to the U.S.-Mexico border. The advertised purpose of the trip is to highlight “Biden’s border crisis.”
But at an afternoon news conference scheduled afterward in Eagle Pass, Tex., we suspect many of the questions will be about a different topic: the audio that captured McCarthy saying that President Donald Trump was to blame for the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and should resign.
Since the emergence of the audio late last week, McCarthy has had limited interactions with reporters. In one exchange Friday night in California, McCarthy said he never approached Trump with the suggestion he should resign and also claimed he never thought Trump should resign — despite clearly advocating for that course of action in a call with other Republican lawmakers captured on the audio.
“No, I’ve never asked the president to resign. Never thought he should resign,” McCarthy said Friday, according to video from CBS. During the call, McCarthy, said, he “walked through different scenarios.”
All of this raises more questions for McCarthy — which reporters at the border are expected to pepper him with.
Among other things, McCarthy and Republican lawmakers are expected to criticize the Biden administration on Tuesday for its plan to lift the Title 42 border controls that authorities have relied upon during the past two years of the pandemic to more rapidly expel border crossers to their home countries or to Mexico.
On our radar: Congress returns to confirm Fed nominees, finalize pandemic aidReturn to menu
After a two-week recess, Congress returns to town this week to pick up where it left off on multiple fights on multiple fronts amid persistent inflation and a lingering pandemic. The Senate will be back in Washington on Monday. The House returns Tuesday. The Post’s Tony Romm offers a preview of what to expect:
For Democratic leaders, the list includes a need to confirm a slate of nominees for the Federal Reserve, finalize about $10 billion in stalled pandemic aid and refashion the White House signature social spending initiative, which has been bogged down for more than a year.Each of the debates promises to train attention on the vexing state of the economy. Unemployment is low, yet labor needs remain high. Wages have grown while prices are on a steep incline. National gauges for inflation alone reached their highest levels in four decades last month, a spike that left lawmakers hearing an earful from voters in their states and districts during the recess.
You can read Tony’s full story here.
Take a look: On Sunday shows, Ukrainian officials offer latest on warReturn to menu
Ukrainian officials, including Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, appeared on the Sunday news shows to discuss the latest on the war with Russia, including humanitarian concerns and how the war might end. The Post’s Blair Guild pulled together the highlights. Take a look.
Noted: What Arizona’s AG says about election fraud as he runs for SenateReturn to menu
While many Republican candidates on the ballot this year have embraced former president Donald Trump’s false election claims, Mark Brnovich stands out.
Brnovich, currently Arizona’s state attorney general, is seeking a U.S. Senate seat. In 2020, when Trump was projected to lose the swing state, Brnovich said “no facts” would change the outcome. As he seeks federal office, however, Brnovich has a different message, touting an investigation of his office that he says has turned up “serious concerns” about the vote.
The Post’s Hannah Knowles takes a look at the transformation, writing:
His Senate campaign has highlighted his ongoing review of the 2020 vote, launched last year in response to a widely ridiculed audit commissioned by state GOP lawmakers.Critics say Brnovich has caved to promoters of disinformation for political gain in the Republican primary. Calculated choices to keep fanning Trump’s grievances mean more misinformed voters, more distractions for election workers and more questions about who will stick up for democracy in the future, said Tammy Patrick, a former elections official in Arizona’s biggest battleground, Maricopa County.
You can read Hannah’s full story here.