Post Politics Now On trip to border, McCarthy can expect questions about Trump and Jan. 6

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) walks back to his office after a vote on Capitol Hill in February.
By John Wagner
and 
Mariana Alfaro
 
Today at 7:12 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 8:06 a.m. EDT
Today, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) is leading a group of fellow Republicans on a tour of the U.S.-Mexico border to highlight President Biden’s “border crisis.” The trip comes as McCarthy continues to face a crisis of his own stemming from audio that captured him saying that President Donald Trump was to blame for the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and should resign. Expect pointed questions on that subject at a news conference in Eagle Pass, Tex., following the tour.

Congress, meanwhile, is returning to Washington from a two-week recess. And Biden will return Monday morning from Delaware, where he spent the weekend. He later plans to welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning hockey team to the White House for another event that could feel like normal times.

Your daily dashboard

  • 2 p.m. Eastern: Biden welcomes the Tampa Bay Lightning hockey team to the White House. Watch live coverage here.
  • 1:45 p.m. Central (2:45 p.m. Eastern): McCarthy and other GOP lawmakers hold a news conference in Eagle Pass. Tex. Watch live coverage here.
  • 3 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Jen Psaki briefs reporters. Watch live coverage here.

