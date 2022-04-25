Placeholder while article actions load

On this day in 1507, German cartographer Martin Waldseemueller produced a world map that contained the first recorded use of the term "America," in honor of Italian navigator Amerigo Vespucci.

The big idea Coons says lawmakers need to speak up – and maybe force debate on Ukraine Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) wants Congress to take a more active role on Ukraine, making its voice louder on providing arms and aid to Kyiv but also starting a conversation about what, if anything, should warrant a direct U.S. military role if the conflict with Russia widens.

For years, “Congress has tended to avoid hard conversations and then abdicate its responsibilities when a president makes the hard decisions,” Coons told The Daily 202 on Sunday. He was in Rome, where he was leading a congressional delegation that also went to France and Georgia.

We spoke before French President Emmanuel Macron won a historic reelection, defeating perennial far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. A Le Pen victory would have thrown the U.S.-Europe response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine into turmoil, according to experts, by putting a longtime admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin in power.

A few hours after Macron’s victory, Coons reached out to say “I’m so grateful the French people have chosen to reelect President Macron and to stand with the West in confronting Putin’s aggression.”

Confronting Putin’s aggression was much on the senator’s mind as he talked about Congress needing to take a more active role in shaping America’s Ukraine policy, both in symbolic and substantive ways.

Coons isn’t just one of a 100 senators. He holds the seat Biden once held, sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Biden once chaired, and he must be numbered among the president’s closest confidants, whether in or out of Congress.

Earlier this month, Coons took some heat for suggesting it was time for the Biden administration and Congress to discuss under what circumstances, if ever, the U.S. military might take a direct role. The White House (gently) rebuffed the idea, as it has for two months.

“My comments were meant to say this war is evolving,” he said, citing an accumulation of “horrifying evidence” of Russian war crimes like deliberately killing civilians, “rape as a weapon of war, hunger and starvation as a weapon of war. And the Russians are going to continue to escalate.”

“In that context, I was not criticizing President Biden. I was not calling for us to send American troops. I was calling on Congress to have a conversation about where we are heading,” especially if Putin takes the dramatic step of invading one of Ukraine’s non-NATO neighbors, Coons said. (The NATO charter pledges members to come to each other’s aid if attacked.)

“What do we do as a Western community of nations … if he [Putin] rolls into Moldova, if he rolls into Georgia?” Coons said. “Where are we heading with this thing?” What if Russia carries out a successful cyberattack on a NATO ally? What if a Russian “rogue missile” strikes NATO soil?

'Deterrence failed’

Putin is losing at the strategic level, Coons said. His dream of a lightning war toppling Kyiv failed, Russian military shortcomings have been laid bare, NATO has rarely been more united, and transatlantic cooperation has endured and even thrived.

“But deterrence failed,” he said. Putin invaded. “We now need to have a serious conversation about what does it mean to restore deterrence.”

In the meantime, the United States must “urgently” send more aid to Ukraine, including “a greater number and wider range” of military gear, Coons said.

Congress should vote on doing so, as well as appropriate funds to replenish the arsenals of American allies who are providing Ukraine with Soviet-era defense articles.

“It is worth doing to provide public encouragement and support to the administration for providing a broader range of lethal weapons,” he said.

What about the possibility of Biden visiting Ukraine in person? Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin just led the most senior delegation to Kyiv, meeting officials there on Sunday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has invited Biden.

“I think our president will make a decision once they’ve returned and he’s had a chance to work out what they’ve heard from Zelensky,” Coons said.

“What matters is the sustained economic, military and diplomatic engagement” Biden has fostered with Ukraine. “What really matters is providing $800 million of military equipment.”

What’s happening now

Twitter set to accept Musk’s original $43 billion offer

“Twitter Inc is poised to agree a sale to Elon Musk for around $43 billion in cash, the price the chief executive of Tesla Inc has called his ‘best and final’ offer for the social media company, people familiar with the matter said,” Reuters’s Greg Roumeliotis reports.

Supreme Court takes up case of a coach and his prayers on 50-yard line

“Kennedy v. Bremerton School District arrives before the justices Monday. It brings vexing questions about the ability of public employees to live out their faith while on duty and the government’s competing responsibility to protect schoolchildren from coercion and to remain neutral on the subject of religion,” Robert Barnes reports.

Utah Democrats back independent McMullin in Senate race against Lee

“Utah Democrats have taken the unusual step of endorsing independent candidate Evan McMullin in his race against Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), who has faced questions about his furious efforts to overturn the 2020 election to keep former president Donald Trump in power,” Eugene Scott reports.

The war in Ukraine

Ukraine asks U.S. for $2 billion per month in emergency economic aid

“A top Ukrainian official says the country is asking the Biden administration to provide at least $2 billion per month in emergency economic aid, arguing that failure to deliver the money could exacerbate the humanitarian crisis caused by Russia’s invasion,” Jeff Stein and Tony Romm report.

U.S. wants Russian military ‘weakened’ from Ukraine invasion, Austin says

“The United States hopes the war in Ukraine will result in a ‘weakened’ Russia that no longer has the capacity to invade its neighbors, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Monday — a sharpening of rhetoric toward Moscow as the conflict stretches into its third month,” Missy Ryan and Annabelle Timsit report.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

In Ukraine, despair and bloodshed in the backdrop of a somber holiday

“As Russians and Ukrainians celebrated Orthodox Easter on Sunday, the bloody struggle in Mariupol continued, keeping thousands of civilians trapped in the besieged port city, their desperation and the fear of further war atrocities adding urgency to ongoing international efforts to aid Ukraine,” Peter Whoriskey, Bryan Pietsch and Paulina Firozi report.

“In Kyiv, Zelensky issued an Easter message to the nation from St. Sophia Cathedral, a national landmark. ‘We are enduring dark times,’ said Zelensky, dressed in drab green military garb and standing before a glittering altar,”

“And on this bright day, most of us are not in bright clothes. But we are fighting for a bright idea. On the bright side. And the truth, people, the Lord and the holy heavenly light are on our side.”

Some Republicans fear party overreach on LGBT measures

“Republican lawmakers around the country are pushing an array of bills that limit the discussion of gay rights in schools under the auspices of parental rights, leading some party strategists to worry that the initiatives may backfire with moderate voters by making the party seem anti-gay,” Annie Linskey and Casey Parks report.

“The measures have been accompanied by a push among some Republicans to falsely describe backers of gay rights as ‘groomers’ who are recruiting children to question their own sexuality or gender identity at a young age, torquing up rhetoric that LGBTQ activists say is dangerous. One top Senate Republican also recently criticized the legal underpinnings of a 2015 Supreme Court decision affirming the right to same-sex marriage — a ruling that has broad public support.”

… and beyond

After a rocky first year, a cautious Garland finds his footing

“By most accounts, becoming attorney general was a tough adjustment for a former appeals judge who had last worked at the Justice Department in the late 1990s. But more than a year into his tenure, colleagues say that a cautious leader has found some footing, more a prosecutor now than a deliberator,” the New York Times’s Katie Benner reports.

“In interviews, a dozen administration officials and federal prosecutors, all of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal discussions, said Mr. Garland, 69, initially ran his office like a judge’s chambers, peppering even Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco and Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta with the kind of granular questions that clerks might expect while writing his opinions.”

“But the slow pace that characterized Mr. Garland’s early months has somewhat quickened. Decisions that took weeks at the outset can now take a day. And with more top officials confirmed, he can be less directly involved in the department’s day-to-day work.”

Between place and party

“Charles Graham has rejected party orthodoxy, gone internet viral, and run a dozen points ahead of the Democratic ticket. Now, his bid for an upset congressional victory highlights the challenge for North Carolina’s moderate rural Democrats,” the Assembly’s Barry Yeoman reports.

“Graham is seeking the upset that could install him as the only Native American in Congress from east of the Mississippi River. He’s touting his support for Medicaid, voting rights, compassionate drug policy, and a higher minimum wage, while defending his conservative votes on certain culture-war issues. He takes pride in his relationship with North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore, a Republican. He can also be pointed in his partisanship.”

The Biden agenda

Biden taps Bridget Brink to be U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

“President Biden plans to nominate Bridget Brink to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, the White House announced Monday. The move is intended to fill a position that has remained officially vacant for three years — and is now even more crucial during the Russian invasion,” María Luisa Paúl reports.

“Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on the heels of a visit to Kyiv that Brink, who is currently the U.S. ambassador to Slovakia, is ‘deeply experienced in the region’ and ‘will be a very strong representative for the United States in Ukraine.’”

Biden to visit Israel ‘in the coming months,’ White House says

“President Biden has accepted an invitation to visit Israel and will do so ‘in the coming months,’ the White House said in a readout of Biden’s Sunday morning call with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett,” Amy B Wang reports.

“The White House said the two have developed a ‘strong personal bond’ since Bennett visited Washington in August. Then, Biden touted the ‘unshakable partnership’ between the United States and Israel, despite several key differences, including Bennett’s opposition to the United States potentially rejoining a nuclear deal with Iran.”

Biden administration adds nine rare respiratory cancers with ties to burn pits to list of service-connected disabilities

“The Department of Veterans Affairs is issuing a rule that will add nine rare respiratory cancers to its list of presumptive service-connected disabilities for veterans exposed to toxins in burn pits during their military service, President Joe Biden announced Monday,” CNN's Arlette Saenz reports.

The increase in mass shootings, visualized

“So far this year, the number of shootings that killed or injured at least four people is much higher than it was at this point just a few years ago, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a research group. (The group categorizes ‘mass shootings’ as cases in which at least four people are killed or wounded, not including the shooter,)” our colleagues report.

Hot on the left

From Amazon to Apple, tech giants turn to old-school union-busting

“The unionizing workers at Amazon join a larger movement across the country triggered in part by high inflation and the pandemic. Workers at Starbucks voted to unionize, and Kellogg’s workers agreed to a new contract after months of striking. The shift is most notable in the tech industry, where giants such as Amazon, Google and Apple have long warded off worker activism with a mix of tools, including high pay, plentiful employee perks, beloved consumer brands and core missions that made their workforces feel they were making the world a better place,” Nitasha Tiku, Reed Albergotti, Greg Jaffe and Rachel Lerman report.

Hot on the right

‘Kevin is in very good shape’: House Republican shrugs off McCarthy audio controversy

“Rep. Michael McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, on Sunday said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy enjoys ‘very strong’ support from his Republican colleagues after audio released last week showed that McCarthy wanted then-President Donald Trump to resign in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection,” Politico's Quint Forgey reports.

“In his defense of McCarthy, McCaul repeatedly referenced Trump’s comments in an interview with the Wall Street Journal last Friday, during which the former president indicated he was not upset with McCarthy and other prominent Republicans who rebuked him after the insurrection but ultimately still sought his political support. ‘I think it’s all a big compliment, frankly,’ Trump said.”

Today in Washington

At 2 p.m., Biden will welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to the White House to celebrate their 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup championships.

In closing

Chris Wallace says he’s ‘going to be fine’ after CNN Plus shuttering

“In his first public comments on the closure of CNN Plus, Wallace expressed no regrets or complaints. ‘I am going to be fine,’ the veteran news anchor said at a Sunday night panel discussion hosted by the Common Ground Committee. ‘I’m in good shape, whether it’s at CNN or someplace else,’” Jeremy Barr reports.

“For the most part, though, Wallace declined the moderator’s offer to ‘make news’ about his future or discuss the possibility that he will join CNN’s main television network. ‘No, I can’t make news, and no, I don’t know,’ he told former CBS News journalist Jacqueline Adams, who moderated the event for the nonpartisan, nonprofit group. ‘My gosh, Jackie, it just happened on Thursday. Give me a couple of days.’”

Thanks for reading.

