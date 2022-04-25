Court prepares to halt Biden plan phasing out border restrictions

Placeholder while article actions load

A federal judge in Louisiana said Monday that he intends to block the Biden administration’s plans to wind down the pandemic-era border restrictions known as Title 42, siding with Republican attorneys general who argued that their states are already overwhelmed by soaring numbers of migrants. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The pending order from U.S. District Judge Robert R. Summerhays, a Trump appointee in the Western District of Louisiana, is likely to stop the Biden administration from phasing out the restrictions ahead of a May 23 deadline set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the Title 42 measures to expire.

Summerhays held a Zoom conference Monday among the states and Justice Department attorneys that was closed to the media, posting a short summary afterward stating his intent to grant a temporary restraining order against the Biden administration. The judge then directed the two sides to discuss “the specific terms to be contained in the Temporary Restraining Order and attempt to reach agreement.”

It was unclear what effect, if any, the pending order could have on states’ efforts to force the White House to extend the Title 42 restrictions beyond May 23. Such a ruling could amount to a political reprieve for Biden officials who have faced calls from within their own party to push the deadline and develop a more detailed plan to cope with the added border pressures they expect.

Advertisement

Texas filed a separate lawsuit Friday in tandem with the Immigration Reform Law Institute and America First Legal, a nonprofit led by Stephen Miller and other former members of the Trump administration who have urged Republicans to campaign on immigration enforcement and hammer Biden’s record at the border.

Republican state officials celebrated the judge’s statements. “This is a huge victory for border security, but the fight continues on,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt (R) said in a tweet.

The White House declined to comment on the court’s statements, referring reporters to the Department of Justice. A DOJ spokeswoman also declined to comment.

Title 42, first implemented by the Trump administration in March 2020, takes its name from a decades-old provision in U.S. law that allows authorities to bypass standard immigration procedures during public health emergencies and rapidly “expel” border crossers, denying them a chance to seek asylum under U.S. law. Over the past two years, authorities have used quick deportations to carry out nearly 2 million expulsions, sending border-crossers back to Mexico or to their home countries.

Advertisement

Republicans, who are campaigning on Biden’s border record, argue that the effects of a migration surge are being felt all over the country, including increases in overdose deaths that they link to drugs smuggled across the border. They claim that ending Title 42 will double the influx of migrants crossing into the United States.

“If President Biden lifts Title 42, what we see today will be much worse. A country without a secure border is not a country, and no longer is it just border cities. Every city in America is a border city,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said during a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border Monday.

Freshman Rep. Blake D. Moore (R-Utah) echoed McCarthy’s point, noting that the fear of undocumented immigration “is affecting every single community in America,” regardless of region, after noticing that his town halls have been dominated by questions on the subject in recent weeks.

Advertisement

U.S. authorities along the southern border have taken migrants into custody more than 1 million times over the past six months, putting them on pace to surpass last year’s record of 1.73 million immigration arrests.

On Thursday, attorneys general from 21 states asked Summerhays for a temporary restraining order following a Fox News report that U.S. agents were no longer using the Title 42 restrictions to turn back Central American migrants, citing Border Patrol union officials.

But the Department of Homeland Security said in court filings that the expulsions remained in place and that the number of formal deportations had also increased.

Migrants who are expelled are more likely to attempt to enter the United States again than those who are formally deported, Biden officials said in court records, in part because someone attempting to reenter illegally post-deportation can face felony criminal charges and jail time.

Advertisement

The CDC, in its announcement this month, said that Title 42 was no longer necessary as a public health measure and that the government had other tools to mitigate the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

In recent days, White House officials have insisted that they have no power to overrule the CDC’s decision to wind down Title 42 by May 23, putting the onus on Congress to send Biden a bill that would explicitly do so — an unlikely scenario from the Democratic-led Capitol.

But Republicans are trying to overrule the Democratic majority by forcing the House to consider legislation introduced in committee that would provide for stringent enforcement of Title 42 and prohibit DHS and the Department of Health and Human Services from weakening Title 42′s implementation. Circumventing the committee process would require a majority of the House to sign onto a “discharge petition,” which would require the support of seven Democrats.

Advertisement

It’s possible that Democrats could sign on to that plan, especially if immigration arrest numbers continue rising. Five Democrats facing tough reelection prospects have signed onto another bill that would prevent Biden from lifting existing Title 42 restrictions without a plan in place from DHS and HHS. The White House acknowledged that a plan is in the works, even though details have not been released.

The political fight over Title 42 has also complicated other priorities, such as $10 billion in additional coronavirus relief that the White House says is urgently needed to fund therapeutics, vaccines and other pandemic needs. Senate Republicans insisted on a vote targeting Title 42 in tandem with the coronavirus aid package, effectively scuttling the package’s prospects in the Senate this month.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will privately brief lawmakers on Tuesday on Title 42, according to an official familiar with the plans, then will sit before two House panels this week where he will be grilled by Republicans. White House officials will also brief Senate chiefs of staff Tuesday afternoon, according to two people familiar with the invitation.

“We’re continuing to prepare for a May 23 implementation,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during Monday’s briefing. “There’ll be a range of conversations about this over the coming days.”

Advertisement

That plan, Psaki said last week, includes moving additional DHS officers and volunteer personnel to the border to process the expected increase in migrants, as well as vaccinating migrants against the coronavirus and ensuring that personal protective equipment is readily available. The issue came up on Monday as Biden met with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, which has long opposed Title 42.

During the meeting, lawmakers said, Biden indicated that his administration would stand firm on its plans and be prepared for an increase in migrants arriving at the border.

“He made it very clear that they are doing everything they can to move the resources in the right place so they can handle it the best they can,” Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.) said.

Lawmakers described the meeting as productive and one that included a range of other topics, including health care. They presented Biden with several executive orders he could pursue to reform the immigration system. As lawmakers left the meeting, they learned of the pending court order and tried to make sense of it.

Advertisement

“We don’t know the scope of the order,” said Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-Calif.), noting that it does not reverse the CDC’s decision.

“And again, I want to remind everybody Title 42 is a public health authority — it is not an immigration tool,” she said. “It’s a public health authority that the CDC has said is no longer necessary. And that is the basis on why it’s being lifted.”

Matt Viser and Matt Zapotosky contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article