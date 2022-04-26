Biden signals he’s open to canceling student loans

Placeholder while article actions load

President Biden gave strong indications during a private meeting with House Democrats this week that his administration is poised to take significant action to relieve student loans in the coming months, a move that would likely include the cancellation of potentially tens of thousands of dollars in debt. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Borrowers are currently benefiting from a moratorium on paying off their student loans until Aug. 31, a pandemic-induced pause that began under the Trump administration. The White House has come under considerable pressure from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party to outright cancel the liabilities.

At the same time, Biden and others have publicly expressed skepticism about the political wisdom and substantive soundness about the notion of burdening taxpayers with debt from students who chose to attend pricey private universities, while those who attended less-expensive schools or decided to forgo college altogether would get no benefit.

During a lengthy meeting with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus on Monday, Biden signaled multiple times that he was prepared to not only extend the current moratorium but potentially to issue executive actions canceling some of the debt altogether, according to two members in attendance and two aides briefed on the meeting’s contents.

Rep. Tony Cardenas (D-Calif.) initially raised the issue with Biden during the meeting at the White House. In an interview, Cardenas said he first asked the president to extend the moratorium past the Aug. 31 expiration date, and Biden responded with a smile, “Well, Tony, I’ve extended it every time."

Cardenas said he then urged the president to issue an executive order to relieve at least $10,000 in student loan debts. In making his case, Cardenas said he told Biden that Latinos in the U.S. who are carrying student debt still have more than 80 percent of their bill due after more than a dozen years.

Biden was “incredibly positive” about the idea, Cardenas said.

Another lawmaker in attendance, Rep. Darren Soto (D-Fla.), said Biden’s response to lawmakers’ requests to cancel at least student debt was essentially that he would like to do it sooner rather than later. The president suggested he is looking to take the executive action soon, telling the Hispanic lawmakers that they would be very happy with what he does next, according to aides briefed on the meeting.

Still, Biden stressed that the timing of any announcement on student loan relief was sensitive, since he would not want it to add to inflationary pressures.

The president tried to impress upon the lawmakers that he understood the burden of student loans on a personal level, noting that he recently finished paying off his late son Beau’s outstanding student debt. Biden often brought up the story on the campaign trail when discussing the subject with voters.

“I feel very confident that he is pushing on his team to do something, and to do something significant,” Cardenas said in an interview. “That’s my feeling.”

For much of his presidency, Biden has not been warm to the idea of outright student debt cancellation. In an interview with New York Times columnist David Brooks last year, Biden reacted dismissively to the idea, saying: “The idea that you go to Penn and you’re paying a total of 70,000 bucks a year and the public should pay for that? I don’t agree.”

The president has also pushed back on progressives’ argument that he should forgive all federal student loans, stressing that he would target any plan to help lower-income and underprivileged students.

During the presidential campaign, Biden wrote in a 2020 Medium post that he favored a plan “forgiving student debt for low-income and middle class people who have attended public colleges and universities" as well as Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

In that post, Biden spoke of “an immediate cancellation of a minimum of $10,000 of student debt per person,” adding that those earning less than $25,000 per year would not have to make monthly payments and would accrue no interest.

But amid the onslaught of pressure from influential Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), the administration has never ruled out the idea. White House officials have recently stressed that that Biden would make a decision on student loan cancellations before Aug. 31, when the current moratorium on loan payments expires.

“What I would tell you is that not a single person in this country has paid a dime on federal student loans since the President took office,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

The Hispanic caucus meeting Monday was part of a series of sit-downs Biden has held with different Democratic coalitions on Capitol Hill in recent weeks to discuss salvaging his agenda by making executive order recommendations. Several senior White House and other administration officials also attended the Hispanic caucus meeting, including domestic policy chief Susan Rice, Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young, Emmy Ruiz, the White House’s political strategy and outreach director, White House deputy Cabinet secretary Cristobal Alex, and Louisa Terrell, the director of legislative affairs, according to an administration official.

